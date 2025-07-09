Rotational grazing

A reader, Doug Gillham, recently invited me to see his rotational grazing operation out near Peetz, CO.*

Peetz, if you're not familiar, is about 15 minutes or so South of the Colorado/Nebraska border. I'm not sure whether Peetz is on a plateau or I'm in a dip, but it's also a relatively gentle climb up from where I live.

Just South of town you clear that final upward horizon and find yourself on a flat top where the local co-op and the wind turbines dominate the skyline. I get the feeling I could see all the way to Sidney, NE, where you can find both REAL fireworks and Runza, but I couldn't on this day.

Heading East out of town on one of the county roads gets you to the land that Gillham's family has been working, in one form or another, since about World War 2. Mr. Gillham and I met at a crossroads of two dirt roads, a crossroads centered in a wind turbine field and dominated by the electrical substation which serves that field.

I'm here to see the pastures, but it's one of the turbines that is our first stop. It's interesting to talk to someone who actually has leased property for renewables out on the Plains in person, but we don't stay long. Up close, they're mostly a steel pole.

I bet that Mr. Gillham would call himself a rancher if you pressed him. After spending a few hours with him, however, I think that title would be overly limiting. I think you could say this about many people who work in ranching, but when you consider all that Mr. Gillham has to manage, to be concerned with, you realize that it's far from simply just caring for cattle.

Mr. Gillham manages soil, he manages insects, he manages grasses and other plants, he operates a business.

Rotational grazing (see the link at bottom for a Wikipedia page which would give you a good start on further exploration of the topic) is an animal husbandry practice where you graze animals through a rotating series of pastures in order that the grasses the animals feed on can grow back in between grazings. It is stewardship of both the fields and the animals in a way that lets the animals grow while the fields can be healthy for the next herd, and the one after that, and the one after that.

I doubt it would be startling to state that the idea behind raising cattle for meat is to take a cow from birth and to get it to a point at which it has the most harvestable beef for the least input cost. What you may not know if you've not looked into the business or into cattle themselves is that it's actually difficult and expensive to try and raise cattle in a feedlot from birth.**

It's also quite unnecessary because as long as you have the space, cows can grow quite well eating what nature intended them to: plant matter. American consumers have come to expect a certain flavor as well as a certain amount of intramuscular fat, so cattle are often finished on a diet balanced more heavily toward grain in a feedlot prior to sending to the processor, but most cattle are pasture fed for a goodly portion of their lives. It's common for them to be out in the pasture from early May to October, depending on a number of things including timing of when you want to sell your cows to a processor.

There are many ways you can do rotational grazing , but essentially you want to prevent the animals having what Mr. Gillham referred to as the "second bite". Cattle, like most creatures including humans, have a reward system in their brains that helps aid them in seeking out things that do them good. Just like ice cream tastes good to us and is pleasing (thus we seek it out), cattle seek out the sweetest grasses that please their palates.

Turn them loose in a field and, after they've walked the fence lines to see the boundaries of where they are (now I have an answer to why I often see cattle stacked up in a pasture corner while driving along I-76), they'll methodically pick out and crop the soft, green grass blades down a few inches. Leave them in that field long enough, and after they've gone past all the good stuff once, they'll come back for that second bite, cutting the grass down further than before. That is, they won't go eat their vegetables as long as there are cookies to be had.

Grass is a pretty tough plant and can tolerate (as anyone with a lawn knows) losing some of its top growth. What it can't abide is getting cut so close to the crown that it damages the plant's ability to send up new growth.

You must move the cows after that first bite so the plants can refresh themselves. Not doing so is similar to a truck driver who doesn't put aside any of her income to maintain her truck or buy the next one. You'll make more now, but when your field can no longer sustain cattle, what will you do for income? So you start the cattle in pasture A, move them to B, then to C, and so on until pasture A is ready for cattle again and you repeat the circuit.

Pictures 1a and 1b show a wide view and close up of a field undergoing regrowth. Picture 2, for contrast, shows a field that was, at the time of my visit, ready (or nearly so) to be grazed again. Note the differences in the density and height of the foliage. There are ways that ranchers can quantify this, if you are curious check out the second link below for more context.

There are many ways to divide a field to do rotational grazing (see the Wikipedia article for more). Mr. Gillham had several larger fields which are more traditionally square in shape. As you might imagine, simply subdividing the fields into smaller quadrangles with fencing and shuttling cattle around is a pretty straightforward (if not easy in the doing) exercise in geometry.

I personally was intrigued with Mr. Gillham's other paddocks which had a "hub and spoke" layout. Screenshot 3 is my childish schematic of the setup. There was a roughly circular central area with a water tub and a pesticide "sock" (my term) that the cattle could run under to get some pesticide on their skin.

It was an interesting tour and one that I'm glad I took. When you don't grow up ranching cattle, it's tempting to have misconceptions about how it's done. Getting out and learning these things is beneficial because, when you do, you understand that animal husbandry, farming, and other agricultural practices are not there to exploit nature, taking cash out of the environment only to walk off leaving a barren waste. There are always going to be bad actors and exploiters, of course, but poor choices by some do not represent the whole.

It would be wrong to say that agriculture is working seamlessly into the wild environment. Everywhere that humans grow we change things. Pastureland, farmland, all of it has been modified by the presence of humans and the living things we eat. As I say above, Gillham's family has been working this land for decades and someone else was working it prior to that. To try and grow food enough for the population of the earth without our present systems would be to make food so expensive that few could afford to eat.

That said, it is also just as wrong to conceive of agricultural operations as working contrary to nature. It's not wilderness, but it is nature. It may not be a natural ecosystem, but that doesn't mean it can't be a healthy and sustainable ecosystem in its own right; it is man working in concert with the natural systems he finds useful to produce our food in quantities and at prices that mean we don't go hungry.

In the second post today, I have some scattered thoughts that didn't fit within a single narrative.

*I am not obligating myself to anything, but if you have something interesting to share, send me a message and lets talk. I would like to hit at least the four corners of this state, having thus far been to the NE and SE ones (as well as the San Luis Valley) on writing trips.

**An interesting side note pops up into my brain here. Mr. Gillham (and I don't think he's unique in this) is currently managing a couple herds. One is a group of cows that he owns 50/50 with a feedlot operator. The other is a group of cows owned by a pair of brothers who are paying him to graze and care for his livestock. This was interesting to me because if you'd asked me prior to hearing this, I would have imagined any rancher fully owns any cattle he's tending.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rotational_grazing

https://www.facebook.com/USDANRCS/posts/pfbid0adkYhjsJdzTVUW4boWF7UUCkyTSovQQWgnmbL4c536jcBmbGdheG2V1kBKhDGWjEl?comment_id=1236661104908531¬if_id=1750973263516635¬if_t=comment_mention&ref=notif

Rotational grazing 2, the tidbits.

The below are some random observations I picked up as Mr. Gillham took me around.

I thought you might find them interesting, but they really didn't lend themselves well to a more narrative format (without a ton of extra writing).

In no particular order ...

--We talked a little about renewables leasing on Ag land. Mr. Gillham said he has an option to put solar on his land and graze sheep. You apparently have a hell of a lot harder time grazing cattle with solar since cattle are harder on equipment. They're curious and weigh a fair bit more than sheep. Thus the solar structures would need to be fenced or beefier.

--There is a calculus and a science to grazing management. I don't remember (and won't go into) every single detail, but as a sketch: stockpeople figure cattle eat about 3% of their weight in grass a day. Multiply cattle weight by 0.03, multiply that by the number of cows. Then you figure the amount of forage per acre and you can get a sense of how long cattle can be in a field.

--The early, cool, wet part of Spring is obviously an easier time to get a field to refresh itself. If memory serves, Mr. Gillham said his rotation cycle (the length of time for cows to go from field A, through the whole series of paddocks, and then return to field A) is about every 40 days in Spring, closer to 90 days in high summer. I asked what he does if there's simply not enough rain to allow rotation, enough rain to refresh the fields. Does he bring in hay? Mr. Gillham said he would sell rather than do that.

--Weird as it might sound, flies can keep cows from gaining weight. When cattle are in the field, they need to be eating to gain weight. I talked to Mr. Gillham about something I'd heard on the radio: they make mineral tubs--think the modern equivalent of salt licks--with fly control in them. It's a chemical which passes through the cow and stays in their waste. It kills flies that try to breed in the cow pats. Why bother? As I mention above, when cattle don't eat, you don't get money. Mr. Gillham told me that without fly control in high summer, the cattle bunch up and spend their time swatting and not eating.

--There are different kinds of fly control in mineral tubs, some are synthetic chemicals and there is one that uses garlic.** Mr. Gillham said he was thinking of going to garlic tubs from the chemical kind. I asked why and he said that the chemical fly control is a broad spectrum insecticide. That is, it kills all insects. Mr. Gillham said that he would prefer to leave the non-pest insects alone, in particular things like the dung beetles that break down the cow waste which helps return nutrients to the soil. Garlic slows flies but doesn't kill everything.

--If you take a look at picture 1 attached, you'll see a side by side pair of pictures. Cattle, as I noted in the first post, do not like to eat the tougher, woodier, lignified plant material (such as the stems which hold up seedheads for grasses). This material either gets trampled down by cattle or falls over of its own accord to provide nutrients back to the soil, and ground cover. It's particularly obvious in fields recovering from grazing since the leaves have been chewed down, but it's there in fields regardless. Pushing aside this layer and feeling the soil, it was noteworthy to me how tightly the soil was held together by roots and how moist it was (helped by rains prior to my visit). As someone who uses purchased straw to mulch his garden, I was fully on board with Mr. Gillham's explanation about the importance of his native "straw" to his soil health. It keeps the soil moister, cooler, blocks invaders, and eventually breaks down to become food for more plants in the future (just as it does in my yard). As I mentioned in the previous post, this is not native prairie--far from it--but that doesn't mean it can't be quite-healthy, self-sustaining system.

--If you look at picture 2, you see a field Mr. Gillham called to my attention. See how filled with grasses it is, lush and verdant? This looks like good forage, but really isn't. Gillham detailed how one of his longer-term plans was to try and rework this particular pasture to get a better mix of grasses. Do you know (in combination with what I put above about dung beetles and straw) see what I mean about Mr. Gillham being as much involved in the soils, plants, and bugs as he is with cattle?

**I'm currently working on a "Cool Ranch" flavored mineral tub and seeking investors. Contact me through this page if interested.

Related:





Not so much about grazing, but I thought the little guy (a nighthawk--see the link) in the picture was cute. Saw lots of birds out and about when in the pasture.





https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Common_Nighthawk/overview