Returning Colorado to sanity will be work. It won’t happen on its own.





I enjoyed the discussion between Caldara and Wark (the video of which is embedded in the Free State Colorado link below).



They talk about what it will take to “turn Colorado around” (turning around defined here as getting more liberty-minded people involved and elected).



I’ll leave it to you to watch the video, but without stealing either man’s thunder I can give you part of the answer. Work.



Getting this state back to sanity will be work and it won’t happen on its own. You cannot depend on other people to do it while you watch.



Get involved in some way. It needn’t be a part time job. It needn’t consume huge amounts of free time.



Stop complaining and start working. If I can help with ideas or with connecting you to resources, please feel free to ask.



https://freestatecolorado.com/caldara-free-state/

The incongruity of taking Democrats to task over the budget ... then wanting to keep Medicaid spending.





There is an incongruity I’ve noticed (and not just me, a friend has pointed it out as well as it catching the eye of talk radio hosts). Senator Barb Kirkmeyer, never shy about taking Democrats to task over their fiscal irresponsibility, has made Medicaid spending a talking point.



And, no, it’s not like you think. She is taking Polis to task over his plan to cut Medicaid spending.



Not long after noticing that, I saw State Rep Ryan Gonzalez echoing this in a recent op ed. Though his writing has an interesting juxtaposition. Quoting his op ed (linked first below) with links intact:



“Currently, in the Colorado legislature there is a fight over balancing the budget and one of the requests, coming primarily from Governor Polis, is to cut the Medicaid reimbursement rates. At a time when people are struggling and our hospitals– especially those serving rural communities–are short on funding, we cannot afford to shut the doors to our most vulnerable. Again, we don’t bring the private sector to the table to help us make decisions. The state cannot afford to take everything on its own. But statism runs rampant in the legislature. This is a disaster in the making. We’ve already seen some insurance companies pull out of Colorado.”



Yes, those two things are next to each other. Not exclusive of each other, but curious to see the two ideas side by side.



Given the difficulties I’ve had in getting Kirkmeyer to ever respond to things where I thought she’d find my asking helpful, I didn’t bother to try and get a response from her to this seeming mismatch.



In the interest of fairness, however, I present you what’s linked second below: it’s an interview with her and Ross Kaminsky about this very topic.



Curious.





https://completecolorado.com/2025/12/05/rep-ryan-gonzalez-broken-health-care-system-needs-fixing/

Town of Bennett and their local paper settle





I wanted to toss in a quick update on the fuss in the Town of Bennett when the town trustees voted to stop advertising in the local paper (and running public notices per state law) after the paper ran an article on an assault in the local school. The town trustees had disagreed strongly with that coverage, something I’m not sure I disagree with given the sensitive nature of the incident.



The paper threatened to sue claiming an abridgement of his First Amendment rights and, per the CFOIC article linked below, the Town of Bennett recently settled. Quoting:



“Under an agreement approved by the trustees Tuesday night, the I-70 Scout will receive $15,000 from a municipal insurance pool and a three-year advertising contract, excluding legal notices, for $15,000 per year. The board directed outside counsel to prepare a draft contract for review at its January meeting.”



As I’ve written before (see “Related” below), I do not want to step on anyone’s First Amendment rights. Paper’s do have the right to print what they’d like.



At the same time, cases like this leave me wondering where the rights of taxpayers to not give their money (via decisions by elected officials representing them) to organizations they don’t want to support.



I don’t recall the First Amendment being a lifetime paycheck for anyone.



There has to be some way to balance both, and right now we’re not at that balance. Right now, by what I can see from recent court decisions (more context on that in the CFOIC article), we’re tilted toward media outlets having more rights than you or I.



https://coloradofoic.org/bennett-trustees-approve-first-amendment-settlement-with-newspaper-that-lost-towns-advertising-over-article-about-sex-assault/

Related:





When this Bennett thing flared up, I wrote an op ed on the topic. I think it’s time for there to be a divorce between media and government. Right now, state law requires a relationship, this law should be repealed so that both newspapers and taxpayers can be free (within the limits of the Constitution) to have their values.



https://completecolorado.com/2025/06/08/government-journalism-public-notice-relationship-turns-toxic/