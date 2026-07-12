



Relay cropping





I came across something interesting online the other day, relay cropping.

I have written in the past about double cropping beans (or another legume) on top of grains. I’ve been doing it a while now and it’s a great way to eke out a little more from your land while you do your soil some good.

I plant my grain in about March, usually it’s ready for harvest early July. After harvesting the grain, I will plant out a bush bean or soybean** and there’s usually enough time before first frost to get enough of a crop to make it worthwhile. Beans are quick, bean seed is cheap, and if I don’t get a crop, c’est la vie, my soil got some nitrogen nodules because I always leave the roots.

Relay cropping is similar in that it’s a way to double crop (two different crops from the same plot of ground), but you plant them next to each other. They’re grown simultaneously in rows next to each other. See the image heading this post for a picture of winter wheat and soybeans.

Per the link below, which covers winter wheat relay cropped with soybeans, it seems that you plant the soybeans at a point in the winter wheat development where the wheat will not compete as much with the soybeans as the soybeans try to get established.

The grain finishes it’s life cycle and is ready to harvest long before the beans. See screenshot 1 attached for a picture of the field where the wheat has been harvested and now it’s soy’s time to shine!

The article doesn’t go into too much on the mechanics, but in talking with a friend I was told about a Colorado farmer who tried this. This farmer took off one of his duals on his tractor and fabricated a special bar on his combine head to push the soybean plants down while the wheat was harvested.

The sequential double cropping makes sense, but reading this article it seems as though there is some reduced yield for both the soy and the wheat being relay cropped. That leads to the natural question of why?

I would love someone who knows what they’re talking about taking the opportunity to educate us all in the comments, but best I can figure relay cropping spreads the risk of price shocks. My guess is that it hedges your bets. If wheat prices tank, you still got the soy to fall back on or vice versa.

There’s more in the link at bottom. Interesting read.

**From what a friend who farms told me, apparently there are different varieties of soybean, a Southern and Northern. I must have been quite lucky up til now: I wasn’t aware there were different kinds! Something to watch for going forward. As another interesting side note, relay cropping is a way to double crop but do it when you are far enough north that you’d be unable (or closer to the edge) to plant and get a crop of beans AFTER grain harvest. Thus you will read about how Ohio farmers might relay crop because they’re farther north and less apt to double crop like I do.

https://ohioline.osu.edu/factsheet/agf-0504





I went to a livestock auction



One of the things I have done on school breaks is to take my daughter with me on field trips. She and I (sometimes mom too) will pack up and go look at things of interest. This is the natural extension of something I’ve done for a while: I’ve long taken trips on breaks to see close by things that I am interested in and/or want to write about and share. I’ve also had people invite me, and I’m always open.

I’ve been with her to see a rotational grazing operation, the local (beautiful) courthouse, the state capitol, and, now, we’ve both seen our first livestock auction.

It was interesting to see. I’m glad I went.

The auction itself didn’t depart in any major way from any other auction I’ve been to, perhaps a bit more poop than at the estate auction for an engine rebuild shop I went to years back.

The pen was down at the center of what you could roughly describe as an amphitheater: seats were arranged in a U ascending from the rail up to the ceiling. A scattering of buyers of all kinds--families with children younger than mine up to older, obviously established and savvy cattlemen and women--were in the seats watching as the animals came in, listening as the auctioneer talked faster than what I would have thought humanly possible, and then the cows were shown the way back into the yard.

This was Sterling Livestock’s feeder cattle sale (see the first link below for the auction house’s website). Feeder cattle, if you are like me and need some background, are cattle ready to be fattened up. They’re ready for the feedlot. There’s more in the second link if you want to read up.

I saw a mix of cattle of all shapes and sizes. Picture 1 is from my cell phone and I caught a particularly small heifer calf. This isn’t representative of the sale, however. There were some good sized bulls, steers, and heifers in groups of up to 18. Those pretty nearly filled the pen with animals.

Sorry for the weird angle for picture 2, it was the best I could do with my phone. This is the sale board (a TV nowadays) which showed the cow that just sold on the left and the one currently up for bid on the right.

I kept struggling to make sense of the numbers I was seeing because it would show the number of cows (just one in this case) at the top, the animal’s weight below that (345 pounds, with an average which in this case is the same since it was one cow), then a bid price ($395) and dollars per head ($1362.75)

It was that latter that messed me up. The auctioneer was calling the bid price and that went up, or down, according to bids, but the dollars per head didn’t seem to match. It was only upon asking someone who knew what they were doing that I learned the bid price is per 100 weight. I.e. the $395 is $395 pounds per 100 pounds of bodyweight for the animal(s). So 345 x 395 with the decimal slid in two makes $1362.75 what you pay to take this one home.

My little one and I later went out to see the holding pens where the comes come in from and go back out to after the sale (see picture 3 for the loading dock). I have to be honest, in the maze of fencing and gates, I have no idea how they keep it all straight. The aerial view of the auction house heading this post gives some idea. Seeing it made me also think I should have come earlier; I think seeing the loading and unloading prior to auction would have been interesting.

I was glad I went, and glad that I took my daughter. Seeing things like this is important whether you work in ranching or not. It’s important to know where your food comes from and how it makes it to your plate. It important to see people in the kinds of work you might not see otherwise.

The lunch was pretty good too. Nice little cafe upstairs with friendly people and good food. This holds even with the aforementioned pooping.

Since I shared the prices above, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that most of the high price of beef you see in stores does not (repeat DOES NOT) end up in the hands of the folks who put their cattle up for auction. Beef prices are pretty high right now, but even at that, the folks raising them from calves and sending off to the feedlot aren’t lighting cigars with $100 bills or something.

Whether you live near one or not, I want to encourage you to attend a sale. Make a few hours of it, and eat at the cafe that will almost surely be attached (full and happy bidders probably spend more). Say hello to someone and ask questions. Everyone I talked to at this sale was happy to answer questions and didn’t look down on me for being there.

They actually seemed really glad someone was curious enough to want to learn the things that are important to them.

https://www.sterlinglivestock.com/?fbclid=IwY2xjawS7hTZleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFSWWh6SUVEUzBiZk5nd2F4c3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHiLPZ8X04NFKzt_5CeN5PAv3u97WGni5iTOsJItYw8TJVuUQpziE1wdZW3QK_aem_Xl9RyJJMl93vjuwwFfvHcg

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Feeder_cattle





Related:





The pic attached here is of the auction’s labeling system for cattle, the color code for them.

If you know what these terms mean, please help us all. The terms are generic enough that Google is little help to me!

In between the original writing and the posting, I did learn what a gummer is. It’s an older cow that’s lost some (all?) of its teeth. I’m guessing they don’t fetch a premium. They’re probably the cow equivalent of my 97 Geo Prism.





Sprouted barley for bread





This is the last post for a week, I have to pause for a bit to catch my breath on some work around the house and for the summer course I’m teaching. I will be back next Sunday (7/19), but I need a few days to work ahead and chop away at my ever-growing to do list.

In my usual tradition of ending before a pause with something for fun, I thought I’d share something fun, and it comes again from my garden (though you can do this too whether you garden or not, you just need unprocessed grain).

I try different grains every growing season, and this year’s was an heirloom variety of barley, black as night. A friend had joked about making beer, but, while I did sprout some, I am not making beer. I’m sprouting it to try for a sprouted grain bread. I’ve heard about them and seen them, but never made or tasted one. If I like it enough, I’ll do more. If not, the balance of the barley will go to eating as a grain and/or be put with some beef and my demiglace for beef barley soup.

Sprouting was pretty easy. I put them in a bowl covered with an inch or so of water. After 8 hours or so, I drained it, and put it in a quart mason jar covered with cheesecloth. I tipped the jar on its side, shook the grains to level them, and then put it somewhere warm a decent, but not too much, airflow. If you are curious, that’s the image heading this post. Lots of online references said make it dark, but I don’t know that the barley cares. I did mine on the counter with kitchen lighting on and off at random times with no trouble.

Every morning and evening, you rinse the barley, drain it, and re-cover it with the cheesecloth (putting it on its side again. Keep this up til you see little white tails emerge from the grains. From what I could read online this is supposed to be a days long process, but it was a day long process for me (maybe because it was just recently harvested?). Also from what I read, you want to deal with your now-sprouted grain before the tails get longer than about 1/4”. Longer than that and the grain doesn’t taste as or work as good apparently.

Picture 1 attached shows the sprouted grains in a close up. The little sprouts would become, if these were planted, the roots for the barley plant.

Sprouted grains are supposed to be healthier than regular grains. I’m not sure about that either way. I’ve not read up much. They are also supposed to be sweeter because the seed thinks it’s going to start growing and thus converts starches to sugars.** This is why people bake with them and/or eat them this way.

I thought I’d taste a few at this point. They weren’t bad, but I mainly picked up starch. Frankly it was hard to tell a difference between this and the few I’d just crunched on a little after winnowing. Perhaps when they’re baked and/or put in solution for wort ...

At any rate, after sprouting you can put them in the fridge for later use or dry them in the oven. The dried ones are often ground into flour. I ain’t got time for that, so I was just going to chop them up a little and freeze them in portions for loaves. A few quick pulses in the food processor did the trick (see picture 2--arranged as I always do into a thin layer for quick freezing).

I plan to add this in lieu of my cracked wheat berry soaker in my sourdough honey wheat recipe. I’ll probably update.

You know, when I ordered the seed, I thought black barley would be cool. Don’t get me wrong, it is. But now that I’m thinking of baking with it, now that it’s a physical reality, I don’t know.

Black chopped grain in a bread? Not too jazzed about how that’ll look.

That’s it for a week. If something urgent comes up, I’ll try to pop in but otherwise, see you next Sunday!

**This sugar being what yeast feed on for beer, etc.