Colorado Accountability Project

Mountain Man
The best summary comes from Google AI from the search "grand ditch water supply co thornton: which says:

"The Grand River Ditch, owned in part by the city of Thornton, diverts water from the western slope of the Rocky Mountains to the eastern slope, primarily for agricultural and municipal water supply. Thornton acquired a significant portion of the Water Supply and Storage Company's (WSSC) shares in the mid-1980s, which included the Grand River Ditch. This acquisition provided Thornton with a substantial water supply for its growing population."

https://www.coloradolandcan.org/local-resources/The-Water-Supply-and-Storage-Company/40140

https://pehc.colostate.edu/digital_projects/dp/poudre-river/moving-storing/let-the-water-flow-ditch-companys/water-supply-storage-company/

1 reply by Cory Gaines
Mountain Man
I don't know how it might affect your opinion, but the water Thornton will take from the Poudre River doesn't belong there in the first place. It comes from the Colorado River drainage in Grand County through the Grand Ditch. The opponents to moving the water to Thornton are being a little hypocritical. If they were honest, they would be arguing for it to to be left up here in Grand County where it belongs.

