Regarding the recent election.

I didn’t want to write about the election too soon after because I find it helpful to process. Waiting to collect your thoughts (if possible) is not ever a bad thing in my view.

Make what you want of the election. You have your pick of analysts to tell you about the results and what they mean. I won’t analyze too much. I won’t go ballot measure by ballot measure. I will, however, say a couple things.

If you voted, thank you. If you didn’t do better next time.

The second thing I want to call your attention to is how you (and I, and everyone) respond to setbacks. Setbacks aren’t a time to quit. They’re also not a time to flail wildly.

In my own life, in starting this page and Substack, I have held to one idea: no matter what I keep going. Head down, one foot in front of the other. I can’t count the number of setbacks I’ve faced. I can’t count the number of doors permanently closed in my face.

I also can’t count the number of things I’ve done that I (and others) would not have imagined possible. These latter didn’t happen because I quit, and they didn’t happen because I put in a manic, unsustainable effort at change. I did them because I showed up and put in the work on a consistent basis through fair weather and foul.

I urge you to do the same.

Colorado has changed, and, if you think about it, this last election did not do it. It was the continuation of a trend. Things in Colorado have been changing for some time now.

This doesn’t mean things are hopeless. Some things may be, but others won’t. Wisdom comes in working in a manner that is sustainable and working in the areas that you have a chance in fixing.

I will continue to present opportunities for you to get involved in big ways and small. I will continue to have my ears open for you to share your ideas.

By way of starting on the right foot, I present to you a couple ideas that occurred as I was writing this (with the comments open for you to kick in yours).

Prop NN is statutory. Voters may have chosen to give up their TABOR refunds, but they didn’t alter the constitution. When people wonder what happened to their refunds, when they see that the education machine is STILL not satisfied, be there. Remind them of this vote. Remind your legislators when they talk about dumping more money in.

Hold your representatives accountable. The Democrats won power. Make them earn every minute of it. Be at town halls and ask about affordability. If you don’t have town halls remind everyone around you (and email the media) to ask why they haven’t had a town hall. Write letters to the editor asking about same.

I hope to see you speaking up. I hope to see you staying involved.

Never out of the fight.

Related:





Jon Caldara's take on the election is linked at bottom. I want to tee off with a quote from near the top:



"After two decades of a boozy progressive orgy, the economic hangover is beginning. Voters just haven’t connected their choices at the ballot box to the unaffordability, financial pain and crappy roads those choices helped produce."



In a civil, not-offputting way, as I say in the post above this, make it your job to remind people of this election and its outcome.



https://completecolorado.com/2026/11/04/colorados-election-night-bender-hangover/

Public Notice Crawl for Logan County/Sterling





Below find the week's relevant public notices.



Heads up Charmony, the market wants a liquor license.



Heads up Logan and surrounding areas: the Lower South Platte Water Conservancy District needs a new director, a proposed budget for the Logan County Pest Control District is out, and the Logan County proposed budget is out.





NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Pursuant to the laws of the State of Colorado, Charmony Market Corporation, d/b/a Charmony Market, located at 103 Logan Street, Sterling, Colorado, has applied for a new Fermented Malt Beverage and Wine License. A public hearing with the Sterling Liquor Licensing Authority has been scheduled for Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at 5:30 p.m., in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 421 N. 4th Street, Sterling, Colorado. Written protests must be filed with the City Clerk at City Hall by 12:00 p.m. noon on November 19, 2026. If no protests are received, the hearing may be canceled. Harmony Malakowski City Clerk Published: South Platte Sentinel November 5, 2026-2193122



NOTICE OF DEADLINE FOR SUBMITTAL OF APPLICATION TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR OF THE LOWER SOUTH PLATTE WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT FROM LOGAN COUNTY Please take notice that applications for appointment to the Board of Directors of the Lower South Platte Water Conservancy District from Logan County will be received until December 1, 2026. To be considered, you must have resided within the District for one year, must be an owner of real property within the District in Logan County, and must be knowledgeable in water matters. A resume' setting forth your qualifications to serve should be sent to: Chief Judge McGuire District Court 110 North Riverview Road Room 205 Sterling, CO 80751 Lower South Platte Water Conservancy District 615 South 10th Avenue Sterling, CO 80751 970/522-1378 Published: South Platte Sentinel November 5, 2026-2192650



NOTICE AS TO PROPOSED BUDGET Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Logan County Commissioners for the Logan County Pest Control District for the ensuing fiscal year 2027. That a copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the Office of the County Commissioners where same is open for public inspection. The proposed budget is also available on the Logan County website:

https://logancountyco.gov.

That such proposed budget will be considered at a regular meeting of the Board of County Commissioners to be held at the Logan County Courthouse 315 Main Street, Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. Any person within Logan County may at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget, file or register his objections thereto at the office of the Logan County Commissioners. BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS LOGAN COUNTY, COLORADO Published: South Platte Sentinel November 5, 2026-2192394



NOTICE AS TO PROPOSED BUDGET Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Logan County Commissioners for Logan County for the ensuing fiscal year 2027. That a copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the Office of the County Commissioners where same is open for public inspection. The proposed budget is also available on the Logan County website:

https://logancountyco.gov.

That such proposed budget will be considered at a regular meeting of the Board of County Commissioners to be held at the Logan County Courthouse 315 Main Street, Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. Any person within Logan County may at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget, file or register his objections thereto at the office of the Logan County Commissioners. BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS LOGAN COUNTY, COLORADO Published: South Platte Sentinel November 5, 2026-2192393