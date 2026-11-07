Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
12hEdited

Cory, thank you for your writing regarding the election. The sky hasn't fallen, but the clouds are lowering. "Head down and keep moving" is good advice.

"Never out of the fight", is as well.

One of my thoughts from the past few years of reviewing legislation, would be to ban any targeted "gifts, donations and grants" to the State and Federal Governments. Not to ban all forms, but to have that money only go directly to the general fund, anonymously, without attribution.

We could eliminate programs like "Legislative Fellows" which, in my opinion, is nothing short of businesses or foundations buying access and thereby unaccountably directing legislation and/or policy.

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Trauma Whisper's avatar
Trauma Whisper
14h

When calling the list of people on my elected representative act blue I got two responses from the Act Blue list.

I often ponder how many dead people they use to allegedly pay their over bloated support staff a fair wage.

One was from a liquor company and the other was from a law firm.

The liquor people were rude AF and the lawyer said no comment.

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