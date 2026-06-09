RE-1 Valley gets a BEST grant





Let's turn to something local (for me at least): per the article linked first below, RE-1 Valley school district got their long sought after BEST grant.



Before some detail on that, let's back up a step. In case you weren't familiar BEST (Building Excellent Schools Today) grants are money that comes from the state to be used primarily to, quoting their webpage linked second below, "... resolve health, safety, and security issues in Colorado public schools".



It is a competitive grant program, meaning schools from across the state compete for the grants in any given yearly cycle.



As a quick side note (more available at the BEST webpage) since it's been a topic on this page multiple times, BEST grant money comes largely from the State Land Board leasing revenues. That means oil/gas extraction (what little is still allowed on state lands anyways!), grazing, hunting/fishing, recreation revenues all go to help fund school construction.



Turning back to RE-1 Valley, according to the article the district (after losing the first round) came back to win an approximately $8.4 million grant.



I'm not entirely sure of the process, but from what I can gather in the article, the list of BEST awardees will be up for final approval (a formality?) at the June meeting of the State Board of Education. When finalized, the money comes to RE-1 Valley.



From the article I gather also that the RE-1 Valley Board of Education has already got some feelers out there regarding what they want to do with the money.



I am the parent of a young one that goes to RE-1 Valley. Thus far, as a father and a teacher, I've been pretty impressed by what I've seen of RE-1 Valley. They're not perfect, but I think they're being good stewards of what they have, and the rank and file people in the district I've dealt strike me as engaged in their jobs and wanting to help students.



Rural schools tend to take a backseat to others, for a number of reasons. Parents of students out here, however, including myself, don't see our young ones as being second-rate.



I know that this money would help our schools better serve our students. It is a good complement to the bond issue that voters passed in 2025. I hope you join me in helping make sure it gets here and is used well.



Toward that end, I have a couple ways for you to get involved should you want to.



The State Board of Education meeting will be tomorrow (6/10) and it looks like the BEST grants are up for review as agenda item #16. If you wanted to help make sure the grant got approved, you can sign up to speak at the meeting via that site, or you can send your comments to



Email: state.board@cde.state.co.us



Phone: 303-908-4580



I myself chose to send an email since my teaching schedule sometimes makes it hard to testify.



With regard to how the money is used, that comment would go to the RE-1 Valley School Board. Their contact info is in the fourth link below, as is the schedule of their meetings.



I am thinking I will update this story after contacting the board about (among other things) the planned uses for the BEST grant. Keep your eyes open for that.





https://www.journal-advocate.com/2026/05/21/re-1-valley-school-district-awarded-best-grant/



https://ed.cde.state.co.us/capitalconstruction/best



https://cde-state.community.diligentoneplatform.com/Portal/MeetingInformation.aspx?Org=Cal&Id=581



https://www.re1valleyschools.org/page/meet-the-board-2

Dear God yes, the Governor’s Office of Information Technology needs a reset!





I don't know if I mentioned it, but one of the things on my list to do was to catch the Governor's Office of Information Technology, OIT, at their SMART hearing and voice my (negative) opinion about their lack of performance. Didn't end up making it this year because I wasn't watching the committee calendar early enough.



The whole reason for trying was I noticed ongoing issues when trying to use state computer programs (mostly the TOPS expense reports). I tried multiple times through forms and direct emails to get ahold of someone down at OIT, to no avail.



Per the Sun article linked first below, apparently I'm not the only one who's had issues. Apparently both citizens and state departments are quite dissatisfied.



This poor and chaotic performance puts OIT in the good company of other executive branch departments making a complete hash of the work assigned them.**



The article has a fair bit of history and context in it, both of which you can also get straight from the horse's mouth in the OIT "About Us" page linked second below. There is (in both) the background of OIT, but also plenty about the "strategic reset" the department has planned.



Some quotes will help give the bare bones of the problem (at least with regard to the issues raised at the legislative oversight hearing) as well as OIT's perspective.



From the Sun, with link intact:



"More recently, the department has faced a lot of criticism from the Office of the State Auditor for not fully addressing recommendations to sufficiently meet cybersecurity resiliency. Rep. Brianna Titone has also grilled Edinger during Joint Technology Committee meetings about funding. The Arvada Democrat said OIT’s cash fund has been growing and was at $36 million this year, which 'indicates they were overcharging divisions for services,' Titone said in an email. 'I still have questions about how it got big so fast.' An OIT spokesperson said the $36 million is in the process of being transferred to the state general fund and one-time credits have already been provided back to state agencies."



OIT's perspective is a big lengthier, thus for space reasons, I'll attach the summary from their report as screenshots 1a and 1b.





I have to say I admire their being willing to admit their faults. I'm also glad that any money they shouldn't have is getting returned.



Still, in reading through OIT's breakdown of the issues, I'm not shocked. Look at the things I highlighted.



Nor would anyone who's ever noted the difference in waiting for service at the DMV vs., say, Chick Fil A. In broad strokes, OIT has done what is typical of a government agency: shielded from the normal pressures and competition that tend to drive innovation and lower costs, OIT has bloated and done their work poorly. Tack onto that employees who know they have a job regardless of performance.



As a quick aside, keep this one in your pocket next time you talk to someone about why it would be a good idea for government to run this or that thing currently run by private industry.



I have to wonder how well this reset is going to go. In the Sun article, I noted some layoffs. That's a step. It can't NOT trim down some of the fat and get the budget down (plus, if state divisions and departments are looking to work around OIT as opposed to working with them, why would they need extra hands?).



But go revisit the tone of their writing in the pictures. This masterpiece of passive tense, self-exculpatory writing doesn't inspire confidence that the problem will ultimately be solved. Problems don't get fixed if the tone is "we've all worked hard man, but it's the system!"



Fancy reports and strategic resets are things governments do which take the place of the kinds of actual accountability present for everyone else in the world. Fixing the problems might well require a change to the system, but it will necessarily require a change to the people, their words and actions.



It's not that hard either. You start fixing by getting fundamentals right and resetting the culture. You answer the phone. You respond to emails. You hold people accountable to do what you hired them to do.



You fix things, you don't write reports about fixing them.



**The most obvious example being the state's Department of Labor and Employment which has been a dumpster fire for a few years now.



https://coloradosun.com/2026/05/27/colorado-overhauls-state-it-office-lays-off-employees/



https://oit.colorado.gov/about-us

Related:





While poking around in OIT, I saw the webpage linked below. It's what I think could loosely be described as a support group for the department's female employees.



I'm not a woman, I've not had to navigate the world as one. If there are some who feel better knowing that there are others facing similar challenges, I'm glad. I'm also aware that happy employees are productive employees.



I present this not to say such a group shouldn't exist. I present it so you can go in, read the language, see what the group is for and what they say and ask yourself what this kind of language says about the culture at OIT, what the language says about what the department values (perhaps even over providing a service that taxpayers pay for).



https://oit.colorado.gov/the-heart-of-womenoit