Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
8hEdited

Great article today! Kudos to your school district! On the other hand, the State and governors office IT can't write code to find their way out of a ten cent grocery bag. Their products are abysmal.

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