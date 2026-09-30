Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Chesterton's Fence
Sep 30

I'm guessing Amendment 83 is to get ahead of that upcoming vote in Oregon banning hunting and fishing. Once the lunacy starts west it always ends up here next

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