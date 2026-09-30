Quick update on Pueblo's Da Vinci Museum





In an earlier newsletter, I shared a story about Pueblo City Council's monkey business with voter-approved taxes. If you missed that and/or want some more context written by someone who has followed the story closer than I have (and actually lives in the city) check out the op ed from Complete linked first below.



I have a quick update to share. The second link below is to a recent story. The measure proposed by council to shunt money to the Da Vinci Museum failed a city council vote 5 - 2.



Like Regan said, they may not see the light, but they do feel the heat. If you don't like what your local government is doing, turn up the heat on them!



https://completecolorado.com/2026/09/14/pueblos-sales-tax-bait-and-switch-cautionary-tale/



https://local.newsbreak.com/pueblo-co/4886454450666-leonardo-da-vinci-museum-funding-fails-during-city-council-vote-monday?s=dmg_local_email_bucket_3.web2_fromweb&emailId=gV4Eh10&uid=197054918&exp=nl_bucket_exp26q2_10pct-v2,nl_bucket_exp26q3-v1,nl_bucket_exp_26_3-v51,nl_vtr_model_2609b-v2,s3_based_embedding_rollout-control&nl_tag=morning

I, like Mr. Brown, am a yes on Amendment 83.



I am not a hunter, but I plan to try a bird and big game hunt at some point in my life.



I am not a hunter, but I have watched how our state’s wildlife policy has shifted greatly under the leadership of Jared Polis, how it has tilted away from center and toward the extreme animal rights side.



For both of these reasons, I was a reflexive yes on Amendment 83 when I first got my Blue Book.** I was talking with some friends who brought up a recent piece by Michael Brown (radio host) giving his take. They recommended I give it a look.



One of the things I learned as a teacher is that if I need to know something, others do too. One of the things I’ve learned is that it’s not a bad thing to review new perspectives and weigh yours against them. For both these reasons, I’m sharing Mr. Brown’s piece in the first link below.



Reading it didn’t change my mind: I, like Mr. Brown, am a yes on 83. Reading it, did, however, bring to mind some important things to remember when deciding on the amendment.



I’ll leave it to you to read Mr. Brown’s thoughts in full, but to me the important things boil down to the wording in the amendment itself, something Mr. Brown also mentions:



“A right to hunt and fish by ‘traditional methods.’ Hunting and fishing named the ‘preferred’ way to manage wildlife. The state may regulate only when it’s necessary for science, for public safety, or for the future of the sport. It needs 55% to pass. Wolves and lynx get carved out because they’re federally protected. Two phrases to hold onto. Traditional methods. Preferred method. Those aren’t my words. They’re the words that go into our Constitution and stay there.”



You must remember that we have a common law legal system. There’s more to it, but in the context of this post, that means that ultimately it is the courts that decide what exactly “preferred” and “traditional methods” mean.



Ultimately, after a lengthy series of court fights (which I imagine will be happening--you don’t imagine animal rights people will just go away do you?), all of which proceed at a glacial pace, questions about what specifically is meant by “preferred” and “traditional” will end up in the hands of the Colorado Supreme Court.



Yes, the same august body which determined who you ought to vote for, that has repeatedly ruled that TABOR doesn’t mean what TABOR says. The same body overall that believes government knows best.



I’m still for the amendment, but you need to know the risk going in. This amendment will lead to lawsuits and no one knows ahead of time which way they’ll go. Mr. Brown phrases this better than I do, so I’ll use his words (along with his formatting):





“Here’s the warning, and it’s the heart of the thing. Two words. Traditional methods. Nobody defined them. Anywhere. Colorado already answered the question of banned methods, and Colorado voters did it themselves. And they wrote it straight into the Constitution. Article 18, Section 12b. In 1996, voters banned the leghold trap, the body-gripping trap, the snare, and poison. That ban has sat in our Constitution for thirty years. But watch closely. Amendment 83 drops a second line into that same Constitution, a right to hunt by ‘traditional methods.’ Two provisions, one document, pointing dead opposite. One says the leghold trap and the snare are banned. The other says traditional methods are a protected right. A leghold trap is about as traditional as it gets. Which one wins? Nobody knows until a judge says so. The speed bump I want this to be, and the boomerang I fear it will be, are the same object. It’s one gamble, and I know that going in.”

Why, then, despite this issue are Mr. Brown and I both a yes? You can read up on his reasoning in his piece, but I will point you to something else: I point you to something I read on a Facebook post by “The Prairie Native”, the second link below.

Facebook links are funny so just in case, I took a screenshot of the words and attach as picture 1.

Hunters need protection in this state. Thanks to our governor (see “Related” below), we have a regulatory apparatus that is hostile to groups NOT animal rights.

The post I share lists some of the ways that environmentalists and animal rights activists are using the captured CPW Commission and the petition process to drive the agenda they know won’t fly on the ballot through the backdoor.

You might argue that with Polis gone, things will even out, but then you look at Phil Weiser, his almost-certain replacement. If you know Phil, you now that anyone to the right of Ho Chi Minh will not agree with his progressive policy; the current situation will likely not change.

Amendment 83 is not perfect, but it’s something. It’s a way for normal folks in this state to push back and to try to curb the slide in this state.

I’m not wanting animals to be inhumanely treated, but I don’t want the pendulum swinging so far to the opposite side that an important part of our history, an important thing for so many, is lost.

For these reasons I join Mr. Brown in having some reservations, but voting yes anyway.

**It’s my habit to, upon getting my Blue Book, flip it over and write out the list of measures on the back. Next to each item, I put any votes that I have already decided on and leave blanks for those I want to think about or study more. Amendment 83 was an immediate YES on my list.









https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=122130817124981389&id=61579441696541&mibextid=wwXIfr&rdid=H18fByBMmQN4TSFS#

Related:

For what it’s worth, here are Polis’ thoughts on Amendment 83.