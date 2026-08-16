Pushback on the idea of food deserts

The link at bottom is to a 2018 working paper by the National Bureau of Economic Research titled “Food Deserts and the Causes of Nutritional Inequality”.

There is an idea (see “Related” below for another example) falling loosely under the name of “nutritional inequality” (as the authors of the paper label it). Food deserts are regions where fresh and/or healthy food can’t be found. Related and sometimes found together is the idea that because of a dearth of fresh food, lower income people are not able to eat healthy meals. If only people had kale, they’d snap it up and the multitude of health problems that plague lower-income people would go away.

As you might imagine, this idea often has a friend tagging along: that it’s the government’s job to fix the problem. If the failed market can’t get kale to the people, we need to do it collectively!

The paper linked at bottom was an interesting bit of pushback on some of these ideas. Quoting the paper’s abstract:

“We study the causes of ‘nutritional inequality’: why the wealthy eat more healthfully than the poor in the United States. Exploiting supermarket entry, household moves to healthier neighborhoods, and purchasing patterns among households with identical local supply, we reject that neighborhood environments contribute meaningfully to nutritional inequality. Using a structural demand model, we find that exposing low-income households to the same products and prices

available to high-income households reduces nutritional inequality by only nine percent, while the remaining 91 percent is driven by differences in demand. These findings counter the common notion that policies to reduce supply inequities, such as ‘food deserts,’ could play an important role in reducing nutritional inequality. By contrast, the structural results predict that means-tested subsidies for healthy food could eliminate nutritional inequality at a fiscal cost of about 15 percent of the annual budget for the U.S. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.”

I won’t dissect the paper in full, but I do want to touch on some of the top notes from the abstract. If you would like more detail, the paper is there for you to peruse.

Turn first to screenshot 1 from the report. This lays out the claims about food deserts in a more formal and measured way.

Having seen that, turn now to screenshot 2 (oddly PRIOR to the text in the first picture) for a discussion of the methods the authors used.

The methods used in this paper are (apart from some details we won’t go into) statistics. They might use different terms here than in, say, a paper on sociology, but what they establish is essentially a correlation, a probability of finding things together.

As such, for the claims in the abstract as well as the paper, you need to be careful about how far you go. There are limits to the type and size of claims that you can make when this is how you study something. Quoting the paper (with an example put forth by the authors themselves):

“These reduced form analyses cannot precisely tell us what low-income households would consume if they had the same supply conditions as high-income households. For example, simply adding a supermarket changes availability and prices of both healthy and unhealthy foods in ways that may not replicate conditions in high-income neighborhoods, and moving to a healthy area affects people’s lives in many ways other than just changing grocery supply.”

But though direct causal links cannot be made and the exact values stated cannot be (in my view) trusted to fully quantify the relationships, that doesn’t mean the study is worthless.

A look at the data used easily lets us conclude that we cannot ignore personal choice. While we cannot infer from statistics the exact behavior of people regarding their food choices, we can’t go the other way either, inferring that a lack of healthy options in lower-income areas necessarily means that people don’t eat healthy due to fewer options.

Indeed, as an example of what I mean, I point you to screenshot 3 from the report. This details how the vast bulk of people are traveling to grocery stores to shop, even if that trip takes longer because you are in a food desert. What you have nearby may matter, but humans are a lot less benighted than some seem to think. They figure it out, without the government needing to intervene.

Note: when the authors talk about “supermarket entry” they refer to the entry of a new store into the local market.

There’s one last thing I want to touch on, and it’s the last part of the paper as well. Screenshot 4 shows an idea that the authors tested with their statistical model: that instead of paying to bring new stores in, one way to encourage healthier eating would be to incentivize it by subsidizing it with SNAP benefits.

I’ll leave it to you to read the final section and I’ll leave it to you to come to your own conclusions about their results, but it is an intriguing idea. I could see value in making SNAP benefits stretch on healthier items as opposed to snack foods: one dollar counts as two for frozen vegetables, but one dollar counts for one dollar on Oreos.

One of the big problems we are going to have to face in this country is whether or not we want to let people be responsible for themselves. They have the capacity as you just saw exemplified in this paper.

The problem in my view is not that capacity, it’s reminding people of their choices and their responsibility for what they chose. It’s all too easy to want to have freedom but not the consequences of it.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KBdFH3aESHG8OLTrUuGmVpvJf-fDZsJB/view?usp=sharing

Related:





One desert you will almost never see mentioned in Colorado media: what I coined the "Second Amendment Desert" or regions of the state where it's hard to express your 2A rights due to a shortage of FFLs.



More in my op ed below.



https://completecolorado.com/2026/06/14/colorados-second-amendment-deserts-keep-getting-drier/

Sportsman Alliance Foundation (SAF) and Safari Club International (SCI) put CPW on notice





The article linked below details a cautionary letter SAF and SCI sent to the CPW commissioners over their recent rulings on furbearers. Quoting with link intact:



"The Sportsmen’s Alliance Foundation (SAF), along with litigation partner Safari Club International (SCI), sent a letter to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to put the them on notice of our significant concerns and potential legal action regarding the commission’s recent adoption of a daily bag limit of two furbearers for all legal species in Colorado. The commission’s decision is legally flawed and vulnerable to legal challenges under Colorado’s Administrative Procedure Act."**



I'll leave it to you to read through the link on your own to see the arguments that SAF and SCI make regarding their concerns. The nub of their argument is that there were two different potential regulations on the agenda to discuss, but the commission, per Dr. Neimic's proposal (the one adopted), veered off from those without due notice and opportunity for comment.



I hope they sue and I wish them luck. I won't repeat everything I've said, but this whole process, the CPW board, is in my view illegitimate. It needs to be scrapped.



I know that this will almost surely never happen, so I'll take what I can get and celebrate any legal action that anyone brings along these lines.



I wish SAF and SCI luck. I will update as I hear more.



In the meantime, if either group sounds interesting to you and you want to know more, I put links to their webpages second and third below (SAF and SCI in that order).



**I had to laugh reading this. How many of the AG's (and other's) lawsuits against Trump have been based on just exactly this type of legal reasoning?



https://sportsmensalliance.org/news/saf-and-sci-issue-formal-legal-warning-to-colorado-commission/?fbclid=IwY2xjawTjGi5wZG9mAWV4dG4DYWVtAjExAGJyaWQRMUxwSmc4U0t5NlBUZTdFb3JzcnRjBmFwcF9pZBAyMjIwMzkxNzg4MjAwODkyAAEewh5awN38K6w5AYNsx13DHQms0uRUna0dpgxUYaHT6Q4jxE-gEDQpgvoLrHU_aem_6ke4m1oZm_N12YtOHSgUWQ



https://sportsmensalliance.org/who-we-are/us-sportsmens-alliance-foundation/





https://safariclub.org/?gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=23097941714&gbraid=0AAAABBP85OeIKS6nQ_maA9w2pHdL6_yfw&gclid=Cj0KCQjw7eXTBhDBARIsAKF-w47aafye8mxWJGkihiwaILFY5d58ne4KWwen3YuRJSq6dR33elYgJRMaAlfpEALw_wcB