Pueblo’s CoCo connection





The Hart of the City Substack below delves into the swampy connections between CoCo passenger rail, the City of Pueblo, and some of its residents.



One of these, I suppose, shouldn’t have been surprising, but it was to me. I know the name Sal Pace because he’s the CEO of the Front Range Passenger Rail. I didn’t realize how well connected he’s been to Pueblo (and state) Democrat politics all this time.



Taking an extended quote:





“Our journey begins with Sal Pace. Many Pueblo residents know Pace from his years as a county commissioner, state legislator and his declining marijuana effort. In 2024, Pace received $112,000 for campaign work in support of Daneya Esgar’s failed run for Pueblo County Commissioner. Today, he serves as General Manager of the Front Range Passenger Rail District and Esgar sits on the district’s board. When Pace accepted the position in October 2025, his contract provided a $130,000 annual salary, benefits, and potential bonuses approved by the board. His assignment was clear: build the plan, build the budget, and build public support for a future rail tax measure.”

The connections here among high level Democrats certainly make this swampy enough, but it doesn’t end there for Pace. Immediately following that quote above is this one:

“Do all of that and his contract includes a provision allowing his compensation to increase once the district secured enough resources to execute its ballot strategy. In other words, the focus was not simply building a train. It was also building support for the vote that would fund it. If he did that, he would make even more money. That places Pace in a unique seat on this train. He is both helping manage the project and helping sell it to the public. His paycheck depends on it. And he is not traveling alone. Following behind are several other prominent Pueblo names: Daneya Esgar, Leroy Garcia, Roxy Pignanelli, and Tara Trujillo along with Miles Lucero.”

I’ll leave it to you to read up on the other Democrat notables in the cars following Pace’s on CoCo.

The bit that stands out to me here is how this is yet another example of Democrat machine politics in Colorado. Our state is being run (and policy massaged) by the same group of people over and over and over.

Things aren’t run by people who represent the wide diversity of views, upbringings, geographic locations, and, yes, sometimes even race or sex that our state is host to.

No, these are plums handed out to the party faithful.

I hope you find this concerning, even if you are a Democrat because whether you’re in that party or not, whether you like what’s happening or not, you and I (regardless of the gulf between us ideologically) are closer together than you are to the same group of well-connected that are running things.

You might think your party is in control and thus you have more influence on things, but the machine running this state may be father from you than you think.

KSJD gives another example of how media ethics policies are just so many words

There is all too often a gulf between a media outlet’s stated ethics policy and their actual behavior. This isn’t something new; I’ve been writing about it for a while now (see the first link below for an example involving the Colorado Sun and the American Journalism Project).

From an outsider’s perspective, what I seem to see over and over is a willingness to throw a requirement to the side as long as it suits the media outlet’s purposes; an anonymous source here, an anonymous donation there, allowing reporters to comment about the Supreme Court before doing an article on it here, letting reporters vent about abortion and the Dobbs decision on social media there.

The second link below offers a fresh example, this one out of the far Southwestern corner of the state. It’s a Cortez Current piece about the news director/reporter/radio host for their local public radio station KSJD.**

Apparently in violation of that outlet’s ethics policy, this individual was DJ’ing at a Pride Month event in June wearing a Trans Lives Matter shirt. This is in addition to some rather hinky things going on at KSJD such as not revealing who wrote the station’s ballot guide etc. I’ll leave it to you to read up on the details in the piece for yourself.

KSJD deserves to get dinged in public and I’m glad to see others besides myself taking media outlets to task publicly.

Still, I doubt most folks reading this would be surprised. I for one didn’t fall backwards out of my chair upon learning that someone from a public radio station holds progressive views.

What I find notable is that these outlets continue to bother with an ethics policy. Who is that geared toward? Those that don’t believe them, won’t believe them whether there’s a policy there or not. Those that do believe them, won’t be swayed by evidence that the ethics policy is often just so many words on paper. Perhaps the ethics policies are there to help the reporters feel good about themselves.

Frankly, it’d be better to not have the policy in the first place. The mismatch between their views of what they do, their ethics policies, and reality is (I’m convinced) a large part of why people don’t rate the media favorably. If an outlet or reporter were straight up about what they do, I might not like it, but I at least wouldn’t feel as though my intelligence was being insulted.

You should ignore ethics policies as a mark of trustworthiness. Time and again, outlets with them have shown themselves willing to bend or break their rules if the desire is great enough.

In lieu of seeking policies that say the right things, you should instead focus on eating a balanced diet of news. Get your news from a variety of sources with differing ideological orientations and make a habit of reading horizontally (read the same story across different outlets).

**Welcome to small towns. You wear lots of hats.

https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/who-exactly-is-it-that-is-giving?utm_source=publication-search

https://cortezcurrent.com/stories/2026-10-12/at-ksjd-the-news-director-is-also-the-dj-at-the-pride-party/