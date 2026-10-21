Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Pixel Chi's avatar
Pixel Chi
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Regarding the COCO story, is CDOT and RTD currently funding most of COCO's marketing money right now? And even if the sales tax loses, will COCO continue to hopefully provide Boulder with its long-lost promise of a train--probably paid for by CDOT since RTD is broke? Regarding COCO's ballot fubar, will we, the voters be privy to an audit of the COCO voting outcome? I just want to make sure those voters who voted for COCO are actually in the COCO voting districts and haven't been "accidently" borrowed from a no-play district, in the event COCO wins approval.

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