Public Notice Crawl for Logan County/Sterling





Below find the week’s relevant public notices. Heads up on a Logan County Planning Commission meeting for a subdivision exemption.





PUBLIC HEARING There will be a meeting of the Logan County Planning Commission on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 7:00 PM, in the Logan County Courthouse, 2nd floor meeting room, 315 Main St., Sterling, Colorado to consider a Subdivision Exemption application submitted by Scott E. Swan on property described as: A parcel of land in the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of Section 33, Township 8 North, Range 53 West of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Logan County, Colorado. There will be a meeting of the Logan County Commissioners on Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 9:30 AM, in the Logan County Courthouse, 2nd floor meeting room, 315 Main St., Sterling, Colorado to consider a Subdivision Exemption application submitted by Scott E. Swan on property described as: A parcel of land in the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of Section 33, Township 8 North, Range 53 West of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Logan County, Colorado. For information contact the Logan County Planning Department at 522-7879, 315 Main St., Sterling, CO. Published: South Platte Sentinel October 8, 2026-2188334