Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Trauma Whisper's avatar
Trauma Whisper
Oct 10

Huh, digging through the records that might not be the person listed and no notary was needed for that document.

Logan County Planning & Zoning Department. (2026). Subdivision Exemption Application. Logan County, Colorado. https://www.logancountyco.gov/DocumentCenter/View/1170/Subdivision-Exemption-Application

Rush Notary. (2026). Subdivision Exemption Application – Logan County, CO. https://www.logancountyco.gov/DocumentCenter/View/1170/Subdivision-Exemption-Application

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