Public Notice Crawl for Logan County/Sterling





Below find the week's relevant public notices. Heads up for a Peetz meeting on their water system, a proposed budget for The Lower South Platte Water Conservancy District is out, and similarly, a proposed City of Sterling Budget is out.





Attention Peetz residents: The Town of Peetz will be holding a public meeting to discuss the towns water distribution replacement project and the costs associated with the project. The meeting will be held at the Peetz Community Center on November 16th at 6:30 pm. All are encouraged to attend and learn about how this project will impact you. Published: South Platte Sentinel October 15, 2026-2190395



NOTICE AS TO PROPOSED BUDGET Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget for the ensuing year 2027 has been submitted to the Directors of the Lower South Platte Water Conservancy District. A copy of such proposed budget has been filed at the office of the Lower South Platte Water Conservancy District where same is open for public inspection. That such proposed budget will be considered at the regular meeting of the Board of Directors, to be held at 615 So 10th Ave, Sterling, Colorado, on November 10, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Any interested elector within the Lower South Platte Water Conservancy District may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget. Dated: Lower South Platte Water Conservancy District By: Joe Frank, General Manager Published: South Platte Sentinel October 15, 2026-2190049



PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF STERLING PROPOSED BUDGET NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Sterling City Council for the ensuing year of 2027. A copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of the City Clerk at City Hall, Centennial Square, and can be found on the City's website at www.sterlingcolo.com where the same is open for public inspection. Said proposed budget will be considered at a public hearing by the Sterling City Council to be held in Council Chambers at City Hall, Centennial Square, 421 N 4th Street, Sterling, Colorado, on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. Any interested elector of the City of Sterling may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget. Dated this 9th day of October 2026. Sterling City Council Harmony Malakowski City Clerk Published: South Platte Sentinel October 15, 2026-2190401