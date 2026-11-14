Public Notice Crawl for Logan County/Sterling





Below find the week’s relevant public notices. Heads up if you live in Peetz. Your fire district budget is out for review. Logan County is considering shuffling some “unanticipated” money around. South Platte Valley Transportation Authority has its budget out for review and they’re mulling some route changes.









NOTICE OF BUDGET (Pursuant to 29-1-106, C.R.S.) NOTICE is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the BOARD OF DIRECTORS for the ensuing year of 2027; a copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of PEETZ FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT, where the same is open for public inspection; such proposed budget will be considered at the special meeting of the PEETZ FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT to be held at 620 Main St., Peetz, CO on DECEMBER 14, 2026 at 5:00 PM IN THE EVENING. Any interested elector of PEETZ FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget. Published: South Platte Sentinel November 12,19, 26, 2026-2194068







PUBLIC NOTICE The following resolution will be considered by the Board of Commissioners of the County of Logan, State of Colorado on the 17th day of November, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. at the Logan County Courthouse, 315 Main Street, Sterling, CO 80751. Any interested elector may file objections at any time prior to final adoption by the governing body. RESOLUTION No. 2026-34 WHEREAS, during the 2026 calendar year, Logan County, Colorado received revenue which was not assured at the time of the adoption of the 2026 budget in 2025; and WHEREAS, pursuant to Section 29-1-109, C.R.S., the Countymay, byresolution, authorize the expenditure of said unanticipated revenue by supplemental budget and appropriation; and WHEREAS, a public meeting was held pursuant to 29-1-106, C.R.S. at the Logan County Courthouse, 315 Main Street, Sterling, CO 80751, on the 17th day of November at 9:30 a.m., and it is the decision of the Board of County Commissioners that certain budgets should be supplemented. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that revenue received by Logan County in the sum of $923,956.00 is appropriated to the Logan County Emergency Management Services Colorado Rural Health Transformation Program Fund, which is hereby created - from unanticipated revenues or fund balance to supplement the 2026 budget as follows: LOGAN COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT SERVICES COLORADO RURAL HEALTH TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM FUND $ 923,956.00 Logan County General Fund Transfer Operating Expenses/Overspending Appropriations Rural Health Transformation Program Grant Signed this 17th day of November, 2026. BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS LOGAN COUNTY, COLORADO ____________________________________ Mike Brownell, Chairman ____________________________________ James T. Yahn ____________________________________ Jim C. Santomaso I, Pamela M. Bacon, the County Clerk and Recorder in and for the County of Logan, State of Colorado do hereby certify that the foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of County Commissioners of the County of Logan, State of Colorado, in its regular session assembled this 17th day of November, 2026. ____________________________________ County Clerk and Recorder Published: South Platte Sentinel November 12, 2026-2194327







NOTICE OF BUDGET AND ROUTE CHANGE DISCUSSION (Pursuant to 29-1-106, C.R.S.) Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the South Platte Valley Regional Transportation Authority for the ensuing year of 2027. A copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of the Logan County Commissioners, Logan County Courthouse, 315 Main Street, Sterling, Colorado, and the City of Sterling Centennial Square, 421 4th Street, Sterling, Colorado, where the same is open to public inspection. Such proposed budget, along with proposed route changes to Prairie Express transportation services, will be considered at a regular meeting of the South Platte Valley Regional Transportation Authority, to be held at the Logan County Courthouse in Sterling, Colorado, at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, December 18th, 2026. Any interested citizens are invited to attend the meeting and provide comments regarding the proposed budget or route changes. Published: South Platte Sentinel November 12, 19, 26, December 3, 10, 17, 2026-2194381