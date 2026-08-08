Public Notice Crawl for Logan County/Sterling







Below find the week’s relevant public notices. Heads up for a measure before city council to amend/change zoning for vet clinics, the deadline to apply to be director of the Northern Water Conservancy District is published, and a couple violation hearings before the Energy and Carbon Management Commission for oil/gas operators.





ORDINANCE NO. 8 Series of 2026 An Ordinance amending the Sterling City Code, Appendix A, Zoning, Chapter VII, Special Regulations, Section 709 Veterinary Clinics and Hospitals, and Appendix A Zoning, Chapter IV Use Regulations, Section 402 Schedule of permitted uses, to allow veterinary clinics as a Conditional Use within the Medical Services (MS) Zone District Introduced by Council Member Knowles. A full and complete text of Ordinance No. 8, Series of 2026 is available for public inspection in the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 421 North Fourth Street, Sterling, Colorado. Mark Fuller Mayor ATTEST: Harmony Malakowski City Clerk INTRODUCED, READ BY TITLE, PASSED ON FIRST READING AND ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE THE 28th DAY OF JULY 2026. PUBLISHED BY TITLE THE 6th DAY OF AUGUST 2026. I, Harmony Malakowski, City Clerk, City of Sterling, County of Logan, State of Colorado, do hereby certify that the above is a true and correct copy of the title of an ordinance (a copy of which is available for public inspection in the office of the City Clerk) introduced, read by title, passed on first reading and ordered published by title at the meeting held on July 28, 2026. Harmony Malakowski City Clerk Public Hearing: August 25, 2026 Published: South Platte Sentinel August 6, 2026 - 2180223



NOTICE OF DEADLINE FOR SUBMITTAL OF APPLICATION TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR OF NORTHERN COLORADO WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT AND MUNICIPAL SUBDISTRICT, NORTHERN COLORADO WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT FROM LOGAN COUNTY Please take notice that applications for appointment to the Board of Directors of the Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District (Northern Water) and Municipal Subdistrict, Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District (Subdistrict) (Pursuant to CRS 37-45-120(2) the Directors of the District shall act also as Directors of the Subdistrict), for a Director from Logan County will be received up to and including Friday, August 28, 2026, to be received no later than 4 p.m. To be considered, you must have resided within Northern Water boundaries for one year, must be the owner of real property within Northern Water boundaries in Logan County, and must be knowledgeable in water matters. A resume setting forth your qualifications to serve should be sent to: The Honorable Julie Hoskins Chief Judge, 19th Judicial District Weld County Courthouse P.O. Box 2038 Greeley, Colorado 80632 A copy of your resume should also be sent to: The Honorable Carl S. McGuire III Chief Judge, 13th Judicial District Logan County Combined Courts 110 N. Riverview Road, Room 205 Sterling, Colorado 80751 This notice is provided by: Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District Municipal Subdistrict, Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District 220 Water Avenue Berthoud, Colorado 80513 Telephone: (800) 369-7246 Published: South Platte Sentinel August 6, 2026 - 2180498

BEFORE THE COLORADO ENERGY AND CARBON MANAGEMENT COMMISSION NOTICE AND APPLICATION FOR HEARING DOCKET NO. 260700204 TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES AND TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Pursuant to Rule 523.d, the Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission Staff has applied to the Commission for an Order Finding Violation against Coral Production Corp. (Operator No. 20275), to adjudicate allegations in the Notice of Alleged Violation No. 404693788 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to: 1) the general jurisdiction of the Energy and Carbon Management Commission of the State of Colorado under ï¿½ 34-60-105, C.R.S.; 2) specific powers granted pursuant to ï¿½ 34-60-106, C.R.S.; 3) the Colorado Administrative Procedures Act at ï¿½ 24-4-105, C.R.S.; and 4) the Commission’s Series 500 Rules at 2 C.C.R. 404-1, that the Commission has scheduled this matter for hearing before an ECMC Hearing Officer at the following date, time, and location (subject to change): Date: November 5, 2026 Time: 1:00 pm. Place: Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission 1120 Lincoln Street, Suite 801 Denver, CO 80203 Virtual Hearing with Remote Access via Virtual Hearing with Remote Access via Video call link: https://meet.google.com/rhe-yxix-ajs Or dial: (US) +1 541-876-6150 PIN: 115 222 671# For more information about connecting to the videoconference, contact the Hearing Officer Matthew Berman, matthew.berman@state.co.us Energy and Carbon Management Commission 1120 Lincoln Street, Suite 801 Denver, CO 80203 Deadline for Affected Persons to Petition: October 5, 2026 The Notice and documents related to this matter including a complete list of affected Facilities can be found on our “Hearing eFiling System Document Search” page here https://oitco.hylandcloud.com/DNRCOGPublicAccess/index.html. Select “Search for Docket Related Documents” from the pull-down menu, use the above “Docket Number”, and select “Search”. Published: South Platte Sentinel August 6, 2026 - 2180511

BEFORE THE COLORADO ENERGY AND CARBON MANAGEMENT COMMISSION NOTICE AND APPLICATION FOR HEARING DOCKET NO. 260700198 TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES AND TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Pursuant to Rule 523.d, the Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission Staff has applied to the Commission for an Order Finding Violation against K.P. KAUFFMAN COMPANY INC. (Operator No. 46290), to adjudicate allegations in the Notice of Alleged Violation Nos. 404569237 and 404722628. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to: 1) the general jurisdiction of the Energy and Carbon Management Commission of the State of Colorado under ï¿½ 34-60-105, C.R.S.; 2) specific powers granted pursuant to ï¿½ 34-60-106, C.R.S.; 3) the Colorado Administrative Procedures Act at ï¿½ 24-4-105, C.R.S.; and 4) the Commission’s Series 500 Rules at 2 C.C.R. 404-1, that the Commission has scheduled this matter for hearing before an ECMC Hearing Officer at the following date, time, and location (subject to change): Date: November 5, 2026 Time: 9:00 a.m. Place: Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission 1120 Lincoln Street, Suite 801 Denver, CO 80203 Virtual Hearing with Remote Access via Google Meet Video: Video call link: https://meet.google.com/dou-hqcu-ane Or dial: ?(US) +1 804-803-5176? PIN: ?721 117 560?#???? Deadline for Affected Persons to Petition: October 5, 2026 The Notice and documents related to this matter can be found on our “Hearing eFiling System Document Search” page here https://oitco.hylandcloud.com/DNRCOGPublicAccess/index.html. Select “Search for Docket Related Documents” from the pull-down menu, use the above “Docket Number”, and select “Search”. Published: South Platte Sentinel August 6, 2026 - 2180269