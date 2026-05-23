Public Notice Crawl for Logan County/Sterling





Below find the week’s relevant public notices.



ORDINANCE NO. 6 Series of 2026 An Ordinance amending the Sterling City Code, Chapter 14, Article III, Division 2, sec. 14-95, Oath of police officers and firefighters Introduced by Council Member Clift. A full and complete text of Ordinance No. 6, Series of 2026 is available for public inspection in the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 421 North Fourth Street, Sterling, Colorado. Mark Fuller Mayor ATTEST: Harmony Malakowski City Clerk INTRODUCED, READ BY TITLE, PASSED ON FIRST READING AND ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE THE 12th DAY OF May 2026. PUBLISHED BY TITLE THE 21st DAY OF MAY 2026. I, Harmony Malakowski, City Clerk, City of Sterling, County of Logan, State of Colorado, do hereby certify that the above is a true and correct copy of the title of an ordinance (a copy of which is available for public inspection in the office of the City Clerk) introduced, read by title, passed on first reading and ordered published by title at the meeting held on May 12, 2026. Harmony Malakowski City Clerk Public Hearing: June 09, 2026 South Platte Sentinel Published: South Platte Sentinel May 21, 2026-2169388





NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The City of Sterling Planning Commission will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers of City Hall, Centennial Square, 421 North Fourth Street, Sterling, Colorado, on Wednesday June 3, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. for the following: Review A Conditional Use request to open a small animal veterinary clinic at 625 & 627 Holly Drive Sterling Colorado. Recommendation to City Council on Marijuana Sign Regulations. A copy of the above documents can be examined in the office of Public Works at City Hall. If you have any questions, comments, and/or concerns regarding this matter, please feel free to attend this public hearing. The Planning Commission will review the proposed conditional use, administrative staff comments, and testimony at this public hearing. Published: South Platte Sentinel May 21, 2026-2169739





Notice of Public Hearing The Northeast Colorado Health Department will be holding a public hearing on May 27, 2026, at 1 p.m., in regard to proposed revisions to the Northeast Colorado Health Department Onsite Wastewater Treatment System Regulations. The hearing will be conducted at NCHD’s district headquarters, located at 700 Columbine Street, Sterling. If you are interested in joining the meeting virtually via Zoom, please contact Michelle by email at michellep@nchd.org, or call 970-522-3741 ext.1239. A copy of the proposed changes can be viewed on the OWTS page at NCHD.ORG. For more information, please call Mel at 970-867-4918 ext.2262. Published:South Platte Sentinel May 21, 2026-2169847