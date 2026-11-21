Public Notice Crawl for Logan County/Sterling





Below find the week’s relevant public notices. Heads up if you live in Sterling, city council is tinkering with the Planning Commission and the Citizens Advisory Board. Heads up Iliff Irrigation District, they’re canceling the election due to lack of candidates. Lastly Highland Park Sanitation District’s draft budget is open for public inspection.





ORDINANCE NO. 13 Series of 2026 An Ordinance repealing Chapter 2, Article III, Division 3 of the City Code of the City of Sterling, Colorado, and reenacting Division 3 regarding the Sterling Planning Commission Introduced by Council Member Clift, read by title, passed on first reading, and ordered published by title on November 10, 2026. A complete copy of the proposed ordinance is available for public inspection in the Office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 421 North Fourth Street, Sterling, Colorado, during regular business hours, or may be requested by email at cityclerk@sterlingcolo.com. Public Hearing and Second Reading: December 8, 2026 Harmony Malakowski City Clerk City of Sterling, Colorado Published by title in the South Platte Sentinel on November 19, 2026. Published: South Platte Sentinel November 19, 2026-2195164

*To see the wording of the ordinance, see the first link at bottom.



ORDINANCE NO. 14 Series of 2026 An Ordinance repealing Chapter 2, Article III, Division 4 of the City Code of the City of Sterling, Colorado, and reenacting Division 4 regarding the Citizens Advisory Board Introduced by Council Member Wolf, read by title, passed on first reading, and ordered published by title on November 10, 2026. A complete copy of the proposed ordinance is available for public inspection in the Office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 421 North Fourth Street, Sterling, Colorado, during regular business hours, or may be requested by email at cityclerk@sterlingcolo.com. Public Hearing and Second Reading: December 8, 2026 Harmony Malakowski City Clerk City of Sterling, Colorado Published by title in the South Platte Sentinel on November 19, 2026. Published: South Platte Sentinel November 19, 2026-2195166



**To see the wording of the ordinance, see the second link at bottom.



NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF REGULAR ELECTION FOR THE ILIFF IRRIGATION DISTRICT BY THE DESIGNATED ELECTION OFFICIAL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Iliff Irrigation District, Logan County, Colorado, that at the close of business on the twenty-ninth day before the election there were not more candidates for director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates; therefore, the election to be held on December 8, 2026 is hereby cancelled pursuant to 1-5-208, C.R.S. The following candidate is declared elected for a 3 year term commencing January 1, 2027: Bob Monheiser Director Division No. 3 Jeremy B. Fisher Designated Election Official The Iliff Irrigation District Published: South Platte Sentinel November 19, 2026-2194214



HIGHLAND PARK SANITATION DISTRICT LGID # 38021 2027 Budget NOTICE OF BUDGET (pursuant to 29-1-106, C.R.S.) NOTICE is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Directors for the ensuing year of 2027; a copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of Highland Park Sanitation District, 206 Club Road, Sterling, Colorado where the same is open for public inspection; such proposed budget will be considered at a special meeting of the Board of Directors to be held at Jackson Insurance Agency, 330 West Main Street, Sterling, Colorado on December 3, 2026 at 6:30 P.M. Any interested elector of Highland Park Sanitation district may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections hereto at any time prior to final adoption of the budget. Published: South Platte Sentinel November 19, 2026-2194784



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