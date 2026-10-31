Public Notice Crawl for Logan County/Sterling





Below find the week's relevant public notices. Heads up if you live in Iliff, CO for an ordinance about living in campers, a notice of public hearing on a budget for the Sage Pointe Metro District, and a notice to move some oil wells to orphan status before the Colorado Carbon and Energy Management Commission





Ordinance 2026-1 "Campers and Temporary Housing" AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF ILIFF, COLORADO, REGULATING THE OCCUPANCY OF RECREATIONAL VEHICLES USED FOR VISITATION AND TEMPORARY OCCUPATION, AND DEFINING AND REGULATING HABITABLE DWELLINGS WITHIN THE BOUNDARIES OF THE TOWN. ORDINANCE 2026-2 AN ORDINANCE REGULATING THE KEEPING OF FOWL WITHIN THE TOWN OF ILIFF, COLORADO Complete copies of each Ordinance are available at 405 W 2nd Ave, Iliff, CO, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9am-2pm. Published: South Platte Sentinel October 22, 29, 2026-2186771



NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED 2027 BUDGET, AND, IF NECESSARY, A 2026 BUDGET AMENDMENT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a proposed 2027 budget has been submitted to the SAGE POINTE METROPOLITAN DISTRICT for the fiscal year 2027. A copy of such proposed budget, and if necessary, a 2026 amended budget has been filed in the office of Seter, Vander Wall & Mielke, P.C., 7400 E. Orchard Road, Suite 3300, Greenwood Village, Colorado, 80111 where same is open for public inspection. Such proposed budget and amended budget will be considered at a regular meeting of the Sage Pointe Metropolitan District to be held at 6:00 p.m., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. The meeting will be held by hybrid means, virtually via Microsoft Teams video/teleconference and in-person at CSU Northeast Regional Engagement Center, 304 Main Street, Sterling, CO, 80751. Any interested elector within the Sage Pointe Metropolitan District may inspect the proposed 2027 budget and 2026 amended budget, and file or register any objections at any time prior to the final adoption of the proposed budget, and amended budget if necessary. To access the meeting virtually, use the following information: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/2502660594587?p=n1dSwekedhDTHpA30p Meeting ID: 250 266 059 458 7; Passcode: HtN8NP6 Dial by Phone: 1-469-848-0234; Conference ID: 521 633 905# BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS: SAGE POINTE METROPOLITAN DISTRICT By: /s/ SETER, VANDER WALL & MIELKE, P.C. Attorneys for the District Published: South Platte Sentinel October 22, 2026-2191071



BEFORE THE COLORADO ENERGY AND CARBON MANAGEMENT COMMISSION NOTICE AND APPLICATION FOR HEARING DOCKET NO. 260900249 TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES AND TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Pursuant to Rule 523.d, the Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission Staff has applied to the Commission for an Order authorizing the Director to transfer certain facilities to the Orphaned Well Program and take certain actions against ALLISON DRILLING COMPANY INC (Operator No. 1350). NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to: 1) the general jurisdiction of the Energy and Carbon Management Commission of the State of Colorado under ï¿½ 34-60-105, C.R.S.; 2) specific powers granted pursuant to ï¿½ 34-60-106, C.R.S.; 3) the Colorado Administrative Procedures Act at ï¿½ 24-4-105, C.R.S.; and 4) the Commission's Series 500 Rules at 2 C.C.R. 404-1, that the Commission has scheduled this matter for hearing before an ECMC Hearing Officer at the following date, time, and location (subject to change): Date: December 17, 2026 Time: 9:00 a.m. Place: Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission 1120 Lincoln Street, Suite 801 Denver, CO 80203 Virtual Hearing with Remote Access via Google Meet Video call link: https://meet.google.com/wyg-eynp-yxt Or dial: (US) +1 724-299-1747 PIN: 269 589 463# Deadline for Affected Persons to Petition: November 17, 2026 The Notice and documents related to this matter including a complete list of affected Facilities can be found on our "Hearing eFiling System Document Search" page here https://oitco.hylandcloud.com/DNRCOGPublicAccess/index.html. Select "Search for Docket Related Documents" from the pull-down menu, use the above "Docket Number", and select "Search". Published: South Platte Sentinel October 29, 2026-2192033