Public Notice Crawl for Logan County/Sterling



Below find the week’s relevant public notices.



We start with an application to build some low/moderate income housing (pulling down a Division of Housing Grant) at 777 N 4th Street in Sterling, CO, then move to a call for volunteers to be on the city’s Public Works Board, and lastly a proposed change to Sterling’s bus routes.











Notice Content

Volker Housing Partners, LLC will submit an application to the Colorado Division of Housing (DOH). The purpose of this application is to request up to $2,000,000 in funding to develop 54 rental homes at 777 N 4th Street in Sterling, CO. The request of funding from DOH is to benefit persons with low and moderate incomes by increasing the availability of affordable housing within the City of Sterling and Logan County, Colorado. It is not the intent to cause displacement from any existing housing; however, if persons are displaced from their existing residences, reasonable housing alternatives shall be offered. All interested persons are encouraged to contact the applicant for further information. Written comments should be sent to Volker Development, Inc. at 2344 Spruce Street, Suite B, Boulder, CO 80302 or l.schevets@volker.co and will be forwarded to DOH for consideration during the application process. Members of the public may request a public meeting and should arrange a request with the Applicant. Applicant shall post notice of meeting (Date, Time, and Location) to ensure other members of the public are aware of the meeting. If reasonable accommodations are needed for persons attending the public meeting, please contact the Applicant. Pubilshed: South Platte Sentinel January 15, 2026-2151352

Notice Content

The City of Sterling is accepting applications for volunteers to serve on the Public Works Board. Applications will be accepted until filled. The Public Works Board meets the fourth Monday of the month at 4:00 p.m. The functions of the Public Works Board are: To hear and decide appeals by any person relating to building inspection, building, housing or related code enforcement, licensing of contractors and related matters as provided by Ordinance. To advise the City Manager and the Director of Public Works on Public Works matters, capital outlay budgeting and long-range planning for proposed capital projects. Applications are available in the City Manager’s office at City Hall, 421 North 4th Street or call 522-9700 and an application will be mailed. Interested applicants may also go online at www.sterlingcolo.com for an application. Published: South Platte Sentinel January 15, 22, 2026- 2151650

Notice Content

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PROPOSED ROUTE CHANGES (Prairie Express Fixed-Route Service) Notice is hereby given that proposed route changes have been submitted to the South Platte Valley Regional Transportation Authority for the Prairie Express fixed-route bus service. The proposed changes may include adjustments to routes, stops, schedules, or service areas. Information regarding the proposed route changes is available for public inspection at the Logan County Courthouse, 315 Main Street, Sterling, Colorado, and at the City of Sterling Centennial Square, 421 4th Street, Sterling, Colorado. The proposed route changes will be considered at a regular meeting of the South Platte Valley Regional Transportation Authority to be held at the Logan County Courthouse in Sterling, Colorado, at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 23rd, 2026. Any interested citizens are invited to attend the meeting and provide comments regarding the proposed route changes. Published: South Platte Sentinel January 15, 22, 2026-2150854