Public health and guns: doctors step into the discussion





The video linked first below is a PBS NewsHour Horizons episode titled "Doctors offer new ideas to prevent gun violence in America". Alongside the host are two MDs (one characterized as a gun owner and the other a gun violence survivor--see "Related" below) who are both a part of the Agree to Agree initiative on gun violence prevention, there to discuss that work. Agree to Agree's "About" page is linked second below so you can see for yourself if you'd like.



In watching public health and guns, the content of the video was not a surprise. Neither is what I see on Agree to Agree. The content isn't new, it's just now there's a well-resourced national campaign. With the renovations inside completed, the storefront is now open to the public.



There are several directions I've seen the field progress in, but one of the leading directions is safe storage, and, as one of the doctors puts it in the video, helping prevent "people in crisis" from accessing firearms. This latter encompasses a variety of efforts including MDs discussing guns with patients, voluntary/temporary removal of firearms from someone's home, red flag removals.



Agree to Agree, as well as many others in the public health and guns sphere, repeatedly mentions operating from a position of consensus and inclusion of a broad range of viewpoints. Gun owners hand in hand with gun control advocates and all groups in between. As they have it, we all want to prevent gun violence, especially violence that happens to children.



Indeed. I've not met anyone yet who is a gun owner wanting harm to fall on anyone. Nonetheless, it's completely natural for firearm owners to have some trust issues.



Put aside the condescension displayed by the MDs in the video. Put aside how their words carry the savor of treating gun owners as children to be massaged or as foreign entities you would talk slowly to in simple words. No, what I'm talking about relates to the years-long, relentless drumbeat from gun control advocates and media portraying legitimate concern over gun rights (and/or a difference of opinion on the solution) as at best a callous disregard to the harm that firearms can do.



To turn around now and say that everyone's welcome and that all perspectives matter is great. A disavowal of the previous years of rhetoric would be great, but I'll take this in its absence. Will actions match words here? That's the million dollar question; so far it looks like a mixed bag.



This effort doesn't come out of the gate on the right foot. Open conversations and real discussion start with all the facts laid out for everyone to see. You don't build trust with spin, and spin is what the top line statistics trotted out by PBS and Agree to Agree are about.



At the start of the PBS discussion, and splashed all over Agree to Agree's site is the simple claim that, "Gun injuries are the leading cause of death for children and teens ages 1-17 in the U.S., and they have been for five consecutive years."



Screenshot 1 (from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health linked third below--the source of this claim) includes a lot of context that neither PBS nor Agree to Agree give.



Coming from another direction, I also include screenshot 2, from the Pew research page linked fourth below. It too, fleshes out this claim.





Lastly, I offer the fifth link below. It has similar to the pictures, but it also has a link to an article where someone actually had to go to great lengths to pry the reality out of Johns Hopkins about gun violence.



If you're seeking trust and cooperation. If you're honoring all perspectives, this is not a good way to go about it. Nuances matter. In cases of low trust, you must be forthright. When the topics are fraught, as is certainly the case with red flag petitions if not safe storage, you need to start with solutions that impact the problem.



You don't just go with the ones that seem to poll well.



On the other side of the balance, it's worth noting something I seem to see often in the guns and public health sphere, echoed here in the video and Agree to Agree's site: I don't want to put words in their mouths, but it would appear that much of what they're pushing is voluntary. This is as opposed to the approach that Democrats have taken in this state.



Free gun locks, education are a far cry from ever-expanding laws.**



I didn't see a lot of consensus on red flag laws in the video or Agree to Agree. In other public health and guns contexts, I often see discussion about educating people on filing petitions, but not much on their wisdom or the wisdom of expanding them. I can't help but wonder if this is intentional. One of the doctors on the PBS video is clearly a fan of them, but the larger movement seems to be content to let the topic mostly slide by, at least in the sense of direct advocacy.



Doctors have as much right as anyone to jump into the discussion about guns, gun violence, and gun control. We need, however, to avoid the temptation to put more weight on what doctors say as opposed to anyone else.



I can give you chapter and verse about how to teach physics. Outside that, I'm as hopeless as anyone else. The same goes for doctors. Being an MD is quite an accomplishment. MD's can tell you chapter and verse about how your body works and, as likely as not, how to fix any given issue. Outside that, they're as hopeless as anyone else.



The same applies to the copious data that they reference as guiding decisions on guns. To the extent that it sticks to things like measuring people's habits or beliefs, they have valid data. To the extent that it measures how this or that approach might shift attitudes, they have valid data. I have yet to see, however, anything that provides solid, reliable evidence of any gun control law's efficacy. This, of course, doesn't stop Agree to Agree from using the soundbites about red flag laws, but we've already talked about their hiding details about research. I won't repeat it.



One last thing I want to leave you with. A lot of what I've seen about public health and guns revolves around discussions--patient/doctor, parent/parent, etc.



Remember that it's legal for them to ask about your firearms. It's just as legal for you to respond with an assertive, but polite, that's not your business.



**Phil Weiser has repeatedly said that he favors a "public health" approach to gun violence. My guess is, and I fear that our future experience with him will bear this out, that Weiser means more of the forcible approach as opposed to the voluntary/educational approach taken by Agree to Agree.









https://agreetoagree.org/about



https://publichealth.jhu.edu/center-for-gun-violence-solutions/data/annual-gun-violence-data#leading-cause-death-young-people



https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2023/04/06/gun-deaths-among-us-kids-rose-50-percent-in-two-years/



https://www.nraila.org/articles/20250616/intrepid-journalist-tracks-down-truth-about-children-and-firearms-while-public-health-researchers-downplay-inconvenient-realities

Related:

Pardon for a sec, but I need to hop on my soapbox.

I am tired of seeing labels like “gun owner” bandied about in discussions about gun rights and policy.

It strikes me as an extension of the usual sort of identity politics we see all around us in the media.

Those who own firearms are no more a monolithic group than any other.

Given that it usually precedes someone making an argument for gun control, I can’t help but wonder if it is in fact a way to help someone add weight to what they say.

To that I would submit that being a gun owner or not offers you no more or less insight into the solution of gun violence.

Johns Hopkins wants clergy in on guns too





In the previous post, I shared a video discussion with a couple of doctors who are part of a nationwide campaign on gun safety called Agree to Agree. One of the big supporters of that effort is Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.



The CPR article linked below profiles another effort by Johns Hopkins: a guide to clergy on extreme risk protection orders (ERPO's--red flag petitions). I link to that guide second below for convenience's sake.



I will leave it to you to read both, but there are a couple things that stuck out enough to me to be worth sharing.



A quote sets up the first:



"He's [one of the pastors profiled] also looking for opportunities to bring the conversation surrounding gun safety and mental health into his own congregation."



A huge part of what I see in guns and public health revolves around doctors (and counselors) discussing guns and gun ownership with people. I suppose you can start to expect some of this in your churches too, depending on where you go.



The second was further down. Quoting again:



"Molly Siegel with the Office of Gun Violence Prevention said the state is also developing a virtual legal clinic intended to connect eligible petitioners with attorneys who can help them navigate the process."



This was notable for obvious reasons. Lots of questions popped up in my mind. What does this look like? Who pays?



I put in an email to the Office. I will follow up as I have something to share.



https://www.cpr.org/2026/10/29/red-flag-clergy-gun-violence/



https://publichealth.jhu.edu/sites/default/files/2026-09/ERPO_Clergy_Guide.pdf

Absorbing rotational shocks

That time of the week again. I will have something up tomorrow about the recent election (nothing big, just one man’s thoughts), but this is the last post of the day, so I’ll end with something not related to politics.

I wrote a couple weeks or so back about working on my dad’s Detroit Diesel 8V-71. Just this past week in my physics classes we started learning about the concept of torque (a force that tends to cause rotations), and so I thought you might enjoy a little mini lesson too, relating back to that engine.

All Detroit Diesel two cycle engines require a blower, an air pump, which delivers a steady stream of higher-than-atmospheric-pressure (about 7 psi higher) air to operate. If you want to see why, check out the video linked first below.

The air pump is driven off of the engine via what is a relatively thin driveshaft and it blows air into the engine so the diesel fuel can burn. Normally this thin shaft isn’t a problem.

It doesn’t take a lot of twisting force--a lot of torque--to spin the blower. This is certainly the case if you are running in a steady state and not speeding the engine up or slowing it down, both of which would add extra torque to the blower shaft.**

But imagine that the engine were in a heavy truck pulling a heavy trailer up a steep hill. When the driver downshifts to gain some power, he puts the clutch in, which relieves the load on the engine, changes gears, and lets the clutch out which then puts the burden back on the engine.

Heavy load, low load, heavy load.

As you might imagine, how quickly you load and unload the engine and all its component parts determines how much stress you put on the engine, including the thin little shaft spinning the blower. Do it quickly and you put a lot of stress on things.

Engineers at Detroit started getting a feedback that trucks were dying on steep grades because blower shafts were snapping like twigs. A fix was obviously needed.

The problem is this. You need a connection that is sometimes soft, sometimes rigid. You need a connection that can transmit twisting force, but also allow for some movement.

Screenshot 1 shows you the part that the engineers came up with and screenshot 2 shows an exploded parts diagram with this flexible coupler highlighted in red (with the troublesome blower shafts highlighted in blue).

Looking at the first picture, what you have is a splined female part (the “egg” in the middle) with spring leaves packing around it. One end of the blower shaft goes into the “egg” and the other drives the blower.

The outer ring has holes for bolts and mounts to the gear train coming off the crankshaft to power the blower.

Imagine trying to twist the outer ring to make the blower turn. The ring would twist without the “egg” twisting until the spring leaves caught up. Once they did, the inner shaft would start to twist and continue to do so until the outer ring relaxed.

Now imagine you load and unload the engine like in our example above about shifting. Any shocks from quickly loading and unloading would get soaked up by the spring packs and not communicated to the blower shaft (the weak link in the chain).

As this mechanical fix started getting built into engines and added to earlier models, the blower shaft problem went away. The design performed as it was supposed to: it was able to allow rotations under load but still absorb some shocks. Torque can be communicated to where it needs to be but the stresses don’t.

I hope your Friday is shock free, or at least shocks small enough that you can absorb them safely and not snap.

See you tomorrow.

**This is a great example of how Newton’s first and second laws work in rotation: if you don’t have a net torque, objects would continue to rotate at a steady RPM, or they’d sit still. On the other hand, if you want to change your RPM, you have to apply a net torque.