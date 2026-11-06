Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Green Leap Forward's avatar
Green Leap Forward
2h

The PBS video opens with “there’s an epidemic of gun violence,” which isn’t at all true.

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Trauma Whisper's avatar
Trauma Whisper
2h

Gun trauma is real.

https://bluesurveillance.org/reporting/

Mr Weiser is the "top cop"

I believe the unions supported his election and drunk driving is also an epidemic that needs to be addressed.

To the LEO of Colorado... do better, if you are going to watch us, I will keep an eye on you too. If anyone need therapy for the impacts I sure would like a space to see if my PhD proposal works.

References:

Colorado Revised Statutes § 18-1-704 (2025). Use of physical force in defense of a person. https://law.justia.com/codes/colorado/title-18/article-1/part-7/section-18-1-704/

Colorado Revised Statutes § 18-1-707 (2025). Use of force by peace officers—definitions. https://law.justia.com/codes/colorado/title-18/article-1/part-7/section-18-1-707/

Colorado Revised Statutes § 13-21-131 (2025). Civil action for deprivation of rights.

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