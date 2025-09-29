Prop LL and Prop MM are officially on your 2025 ballot.





The Colorado legislature, via referred measures passed in the regular legislative session earlier this year and amended (one of them) in the special session, is putting two measures on your 2025 ballot. Those measures are now certified and finalized.



From the Complete Colorado article linked first below you get the following non-contiguous quoted summaries (put here with links intact):



“Proposition LL will ask voters to “de-TABOR” excess revenue received from the previous Proposition FF tax hike on Coloradans with incomes over $300,000. The 2022 voter-approved measure for the Healthy School Meals For All program pays for public schools to offer fully subsidized breakfast and lunch to students in kindergarten through 12th grade.”



and



“The second measure on the ballot is Proposition MM, which once again hikes taxes on those making more than $300,000 (roughly 5 percent of Colorado filers) by lowering their allowable income tax deductions from $12,000 for single filers and $16,000 for joint filers down to $1,000 for single filers and $2,000 for joint filers, thus increasing their taxable income. It is expected to raise about $95 million more a year. An amendment to MM was also created during the recent special session to also help subsidize food stamps in Colorado. Senate Bill 25B-003 allows the state to spend all revenue collected over and above what is needed to fund the “free” school lunch program on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, which supplement low-income families’ grocery costs, and which are expected to decrease because of new work requirements put in place by the Trump administration.”



I am not sure how many people feel this way, but I could see it being tempting to look at the incomes involved (those earning more than $300,000 a year or about 5% of Coloradoans) and say to themselves something akin to “Why not vote for it? It won’t be taxing me.” This falls into the same category as voting for a tax increase on tobacco if you don’t smoke or chew.



That reasoning works, but only in the short term. Voting a tax increase onto another ignores the fact that it’s not the application of a tax to a static system. The other party has the freedom to make moves of their own on the board and will do so to benefit themselves in any given rule regime.



You might argue the demand elasticity for tobacco products given that they’re addictive, but the demand isn’t infinitely elastic: as you drive the price of tobacco up, people seek alternatives. Some people choose to quit. Some people move to something else with nicotine but no tax.



Likewise, when you increase taxes on the wealthy, they look for ways to not pay that tax. They hire people whose full time job is to be creative. They might even consider not living here (if there was ever a group loosely bound to geography, it tends to be wealthier individuals).



So maybe we vote these taxes in, dust our hands off and move on. Meantime, the source of revenue shrinks. The last piece of the puzzle is that shrinking revenue drives a decision. Seek other funds or cut programs.



Cutting programs like free lunch makes people howl, particularly after a couple years of settling in. On top of that, I ask you a simple question: how many times in your life have you seen a politician respond to a shortfall in revenue by cutting spending? They don’t unless they are dragged into it kicking and screaming.



Revenue shortfalls mean more money from you. One way or another, via increased costs for something or directly taxing, it’s more money from you to make up for the shortfall.



There is no choice without consequence. Ever.



Think long-term and not short term when you cast your ballot.



https://completecolorado.com/2025/09/18/2025-colorado-ballot-certified-two-statewide-measures/

Last minute addition. Over the weekend the Blue Book came. Short one this year, and not one I really needed to study. I already know my votes on LL and MM.

Get involved in your local school, but without running for the Board of Education.

Want to be involved in your local schools but don’t want to run for Board of Ed? The link below takes you to the state’s page on School and District Accountability Committees.

The purpose and responsibilities of such committees are listed on the page. The list is too lengthy to copy out or screenshot here, but screenshot 1 attached gives a sample row from the table.

There are also some other resources and trainings available.

If you read the page linked below and are interested in being on your local district or school accountability committee, I would recommend first contacting your local district or your child’s school.** Ask them about vacancies and how you could fill one.

They’ll be able to help guide you and then you could start the training (again, with their guidance).

Success at being involved means finding things that are a good fit for your personality as well as your talents and interests. If you want to do something but don’t want to be in elected office things like these small, but important, boards are a great way.

There are others that are non-school related. If you want ideas, let me know. I can connect you to resources.

**What spurred this post was an email from my child’s school asking for volunteers.

https://www.cde.state.co.us/familyengagement/sac_dac