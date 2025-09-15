Politicizing climate change

Let me start with a quote from the CPR article linked at bottom. The article is about how the Colorado State Board of Education recently amended science standards.

"The board’s lengthy discussion reflects how a topic the scientific community agrees on — that human activities cause global warming — can become political outside of scientific circles."

The article then proceeds to detail how conservative/Republican members of the Board of Ed sought amendments to some of the science standards around global warming. There is, conversely, little to nothing about the liberal/Democratic board members, save for some snappy comebacks included by CPR's Brundin.

As for the Republican members, they sought such terrible things as reminders that renewables carry their own carbon costs, and the explicit mention in the standards that students could explore things outside of the usual climate orthodoxy.

It's clear what we the readers are supposed to do: we are supposed to cluck our tongues at how conservatives and Republicans have politicized something that is scientific. How on earth can they ignore "THE" science? How can they politicize our very survival?

I'm sorry, but climate change has been politicized for a while now and it ain't just been one ideological bent that did it. It's just been both sides.

It's been by and large one particular scientific viewpoint that has gotten funding, and little debate allowed.

It's been a media so eager to push one narrative on the topic that they abandon completely any measure of skepticism in the research they report on.

It's been threat inflation used by both environmentalists and (oddly enough) energy companies together to shake the government money tree so subsidies could be used to drive green fixes that aren't green.**

And it's been statements like Brundin's used to diminish or try to stop open and free discussion of the topic--in an analogous fashion to labeling someone or something racist to shut down discussion in that arena.

I'm glad that the conservative/Republican board members got some balance in the standards. Good on them!

The last thing to leave you with on this is to note that their victory here was really only made possible by the fact that they sat in the chair. That is, they got elected because they tried.

We need more of this in Colorado. If you're considering a run for office or for some board, remember this example and take heart. If this sparked a curiosity and you'd like to learn more about getting involved in some way or another, and you don't know where to start, get with me and I'll connect you to resources.

**Natural gas companies love them some wind turbines because they necessarily require backup generation which is, you guessed it, natural gas supplied.

https://www.cpr.org/2025/08/22/colorado-education-board-amends-science-standards/

An opportunity to speak up on homeowners insurance rules





The Sum and Substance article linked first below has a pretty decent summary of an upcoming rulemaking about homeowners insurance (spurred by a 2025 law passed in the regular session--HB25-1182, linked second below if you're curious).



I'll leave it to you to read the article if you'd like--there's a lot of background and context in it--I want to focus in on an opportunity for you to speak up and be involved in policymaking in this state.



Part of the process of enacting the new law requires a rulemaking from the Colorado Department of Insurance. These rules spell out (quoting the article) "... how insurers must consider homeowner and community-level wildfire-mitigation efforts in determining the rates that homeowners get offered."



I linked to the draft rules third below. If this is an interest, give them a look and prepare your comments. Comment can be delivered at the rulemaking hearing (see the fourth link for a signup). If you'd like to send in written comment, email the meeting handler at Keilani.Fleming@state.co.us to ask how.



If you live in an area where you're concerned about wildfires and/or homeowners insurance, take this opportunity to help shape policy. The meeting takes place on Sept 25, so I assume the deadline for written comment is around that same time.



https://tsscolorado.com/colorado-taking-steps-to-try-to-limit-increases-in-homeowners-insurance/



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb25-1182



https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MHLtWLz0rCNGYcCLeaJLFJWLL8nDtTbO/view



https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/orWjY6YjQ2eMqvx3koINWA?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery#/registration