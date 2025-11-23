Polis’ proposed cuts to Medicaid, HCPF, and DD Waivers

I had a reader send me in a white paper regarding The Department of Health Care Policy and Financing (HCPF--usually pronounced “hick-puff”) and their Developmental Disabilities (DD) Waiver for Medicaid.

If you are anything like me, you’re going to need some quick background on the topic before we go any further.

A waiver in the Medicaid sense is a program where the Feds allow alternative models to providing care. Essentially a waiver from the Feds allows a state to use Federal money outside the rules the Feds attach to their money when given to states.

Colorado has an existing waiver with Medicaid (probably more than just one, but we’ll stick with the topic at hand here) for DD adults, that allows for care outside of institutionalized housing for those with developmental disabilities.

In other words, the Feds have given Colorado the go ahead to spend Federal Medicaid dollars on adults with developmental disabilities for things like halfway houses, care in the home, respite care for family caregivers.

These dollars, as are almost all Medicaid dollars, are pooled with state money and then administered by state and local officials, not the Feds. If you’d like to read more on the topic of DD waivers, check out HCPF’s site linked first below.

With that prerequisite material in hand, turn now to the second link. This was a white paper whose intent is obviously to argue against current and possible cuts to the DD Waiver, as well as offer some alternative ways to bring the costs for this particular program under control.

I’ll leave it to you to read the paper in full (and share with anyone you think might be interested, the link is shareable), but I can briefly summarize it here. If I have not done justice in doing so, please feel free to add to the comments.

There have been big changes to Medicaid in Colorado brought on by both recent changes to Federal law and problems here in Colorado related to decisions we’ve made at the state level. Medicaid is, as most social programs are, by far and away one of the biggest budget items for the government. This is true for the Feds and for Colorado.

As one of the bigger items in our state’s budget, it’s not surprising that it would be eyed for cuts. Our own Governor Polis, after spending years expanding the program (see the third link below for an earlier newsletter) has called out the program and its not being sustainable at current funding.

The authors of the white paper are concerned that the DD waiver is going to be a line item which will be an easy (for policymakers at least) thing to cut. Quoting their summary:

“The DD waiver is expensive because it serves the most severely disabled adults in the State, and as the state strives to balance its budget with Medicaid eating up one third of the State budget, it is a tempting target for funding cuts.”

Interestingly, according to the paper, despite no Federal cuts to the DD Waiver, Governor Polis’ August executive order cutting the budget in response (according to Polis anyway) to the Federal revamping of Medicaid cut education and Medicaid, with some cuts specific to the DD Waiver. For space reasons, I attached the relevant part of the white paper as screenshot 1.

It gets better when you continue into the paper and find that, as they’ve done in the past (see “Related” below) it looks an awful lot like HCPF is being tasked with carrying water for the state policymaker’s decisions. The “how”, per the report’s authors, from the white paper is attached as screenshot 2.

If you want to see more of the tricks HCPF was using to justify the governor’s cuts, you’ll find that under the heading labeled “B. HCPF’s Disingenuous Position Regarding IRSS Rates” starting on p 14 of the report. There was too much to excerpt here, even as a picture.

The authors of the white paper go on to make some recommendations of other cuts that would achieve the same savings on Medicaid as the governor’s/HCPF’s proposed cuts to the DD Waiver without the pinch they say is coming under the current proposal. I’ll leave it to you to read the details. This section starts on p 24 of the waiver, and the author’s suggested cuts would include eliminating waste, eliminating coverage of illegal aliens on state healthcare,** and reconfiguring how they apportion existing money.

I reached out to the media people at HCPF and asked if they’d like to give a statement in response to the white paper. As of this writing, I’ve not heard. If that changes, I’ll update.

Medicaid is a huge expense. There is no getting around that. Attempts to bring the spending under control are going to leave some people without the government benefits they’re used to, possibly even depend on.

If you ask me, there are two broad categories of recipients when it comes to this topic and Medicaid. There are those whose dependency has been created, and those who were born with it. Both our state and the Feds have been guilty of piling more people into the former class; they have made whole new swaths of government dependents.

Why on earth, when it comes time to trim, are we taking anything from the hands of those truly in need so that the other dependents can still get some of their government dole?

I support cuts to Colorado’s Medicaid program. I do not support the kinds of cuts that would make care harder for those who truly need it like those using the DD waiver.

If you share this view, and agree with the authors having read their paper, send along the white paper to your state rep and/or senator.

**Fancy that, taking care of those legally here instead of providing a government incentive to draw more illegal immigration.

https://hcpf.colorado.gov/developmental-disabilities-waiver-dd

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JZrqh3Tr36CbnTMmRDw3CnRsyWE3fb00/view?usp=sharing

https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/colorado-bill-search-a-new-tool-for?r=15ij6n

Complete Colorado went rounds with HCPF about transparency over how they were playing games to help justify policy Polis et. al. wanted. The link below is to the final disposition of Complete’s court case to get email records of the conversations occurring between state level Democrats and HCPF.



Conversations like, as alleged in the white paper above, took place largely behind closed doors.



If you want more background, the Complete story will have all the relevant links back to their earlier reporting.



https://completecolorado.com/2024/06/13/complete-colorado-legal-costs-transparency-lawsuit-against-state/

Being a citizen journalist in Colorado





I’ve mentioned a few opportunities of late where you could get involved in Colorado as a citizen journalist, posting your city or county public notices on social media being one of them.



By way of getting the word out to a wider audience, I wrote an op ed with essentially the same message.



If you want to get involved and feel moved to do so in a way similar to what I’m doing, please do. It needn’t be a huge investment of time and need not involve any money at all outside of things you already have like a social media account and a device that gets you on the internet.



Some encouragement and some ideas in the op ed linked below.



https://completecolorado.com/2025/11/13/confessions-of-a-colorado-citizen-journalist/

And speaking of citizen journalism....

I thought another quick update would be in order in case you wanted one (and by way of providing an example of what citizen journalism could look like).

Back in 2024, a bill was passed (and signed by Polis on 6/5/2024). It’s linked first below if you want to read in detail.

In brief this bill tasked Colorado’s AG with a few things. Quoting the bill’s fiscal note:

“he bill requires the Attorney General to prevent and combat the sharing and spreading of factually inaccurate data through: establishing an initiative to encourage respectful discourse; development of a curriculum for public use to produce conversations to help people find common ground; and collaboration with state organizations to update and share curriculum materials.”

I have been following the AG’s office for a while now, to try and see updates on their progress toward meeting the bill.

When the AG’s office got their panties in a bunch and stopped answering my direct (about monthly) emails about their progress, I started sending in (about monthly) CORA requests.

Screenshot 1 shows the latest, here about 18 months or a year and half, update. That is to say, my latest CORA request seems to indicate the AG’s office has done, well, nothing.

Don’t get me wrong. I don’t want Weiser (or any other AG, even one I agree with ideologically) to do any of this. Still, it’s his job. He was told by the legislature to do it, and he seemingly hasn’t lifted a finger.

Maybe he’s busy suing Trump and that ties up all his staff time.

This is not a story the regular media are covering, or to my knowledge, have covered once. Doesn’t mean it’s not important. Means it probably doesn’t sell. It won’t cause pages to be clicked.

This doesn’t mean it’s not important. It is important. It’s a government official not doing his job. It’s a job the legislature tasked him with which has the potential to slide into indoctrination.

This is where you as a citizen journalist would come in. You could run down those important, but ignored stories.

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb24-084