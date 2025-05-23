Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Green Leap Forward's avatar
Green Leap Forward
May 23

The "for all" language is identical to CA Governor's Newsom's slogan save for the state.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ann McCoy Harold's avatar
Ann McCoy Harold
May 23

Thanks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Cory Gaines
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture