Perhaps it’s just me, but I don’t think gambling with municipal funds is wise.





Nederland has been debating whether or not to buy Eldora. I’ve been watching the debate from way out here on the Eastern Plains, and from this vantage, but the city buying the ski resort seems like a bad idea.



Perhaps not so much because it’s a risk. Lots of financial decisions are, such as choosing to fund a new park only to have your city’s water system completely die the next month.



No, for me the idea of buying the resort is a bad one because it’s too risky, it’s too speculative, and you’d have to borrow to do it. Call me boring, but I’d like my city to only ever borrow in the worst of emergencies or to provide something needed.**



To give a sense of what Nederland has been up to with Eldora Ski Resort, I pulled the following quote from the CPR article linked first below (quoted here with links intact):





“The town [Nederland] also indicated that its general fund would not be used to make the purchase; it would finance the purchase through revenue bonds, which would be paid back with resort revenue. But that plan didn’t come through because of concerns from investors. In the meantime, Nederland has spent about $1.2 million on lawyers, consultants and other expenses related to the acquisition, and it could be on the hook for a total of $2.5 million if no deal goes through. According to the town, those costs could be reimbursed if the purchase goes through. The spending and other details have only been recently made public, with leaders citing confidentiality agreements.”

It’s that latter that would especially irk me. Don’t worry, the costs will get paid as long as we get the deal, plus we can’t let you know the details right now. I mean, would you tolerate someone doing things like this with your personal finances?

This is on top of the fact that residents only learning that they’d be on the hook to cover upwards of $2 million in costs after a former town trustee did some looking on his own (see the second link below for more on that).

This has all the hallmarks of being someone’s brainchild, someone who was sure this would come up aces. The thing is, whoever was supporting this wasn’t gambling their own money. They were doing it with city money.

If the deal falls apart or if the city buys the resort and things aren’t as rosy as projected, the idea people here won’t be stuck holding the bag. It’ll be the residents.

Whether you live in Nederland or not, this is a great lesson in why you need to watch what your city and county are doing. This problem would be a lot smaller (thus cheaper) if someone had slapped the city councilors upside the head with reality sooner.

**An example was the City of Sterling’s bond measure to fund necessary upgrades to our sewer system to harden against floods and bring it up to speed with new regulations. The initial bond measure failed and overnight the sewer bill about doubled. I remember voting in favor of the bond. The work had to be done, there was no choice, and borrowing would’ve lessened the impact on residents. Far cry from buying a ski resort that might turn a profit, eventually.



https://www.cpr.org/2026/11/14/purchasing-effort-ski-resort-nederland/



https://coloradosun.com/2026/11/11/eldora-mountain-acquisition-investigation/

What is a healthshare?





A couple, three readers responded to my earlier post on Obamacare vs. private insurance (see the first link below if you want to see that newsletter) with some notes about being in a healthshare--mainly how pleased they were with it.



I looked healthshares up and thought you might be interested to learn more too, if you weren’t already familiar.



As usual, I want to try to offer you some things that span both sides of the question to help you build yourself a fuller picture. Toward that end, I have an explainer written by a healthshare linked second below and an explainer written by a health insurance company third.



A healthshare is a medical cost sharing plan run by a nonprofit, almost always a faith-based nonprofit. Members pay in and, if they have a medical expense, submit a request to get money out.**



Zion Healthshare, the second link below, offers a pretty handy table which gives a fair bit of info in summary form. From what I could see reading other things about healthshares, their take is decently generalizable. I attach this as screenshot 1.



Health insurance companies have a different take on the matter, one which I would imagine is shared by skeptics. The third link below is an explainer by Blue Cross Blue Shield NC, and what they mainly highlight are the (important) distinctions between health insurance and a health share.



While it might be tempting to think that paying into a healthshare is little different than paying into health insurance, there are some important distinctions.



The first is that healthshares are not regulated in the same way as health insurance. They are a different legal animal (and many states, like Colorado or North Carolina) classify them differently. I don’t know the history, but knowing this alongside the mandates imposed by Obamacare makes me think this was by design.



Screenshot 2 attached offers Blue Cross Blue Shield’s summary info on the differences.



Before wrapping up, I want to share one more resource. In 2022, Colorado passed some regulation (though minor) on healthshares. HB22-1269 (linked fourth below) was passed that year and it requires healthshare plans in Colorado to send in reports to the Colorado Division of Insurance. The jumping off site to find reports, etc. is linked fifth below.



If you are a fan of numbers and want to see data on healthshare operations in Colorado, this is a good place to look.



And I think that is the most important part to keep in mind here. I’m not going to tell you that healthshares are better or worse than health insurance. That’s a decision that’s up to you, based on your budget, your risk tolerance, your preferences.



What I am going to tell you is essentially the same thing that Blue Cross Blue Shield concludes with on their webpage. Quoting:





“Every person’s health care needs and budget are different. If you’re comparing a health share plan with health insurance, look closely at more than the monthly contribution or premium. Before enrolling, review the plan’s rules carefully, including what it does and doesn’t cover, how reimbursements work, and what legal protections are available if a bill isn’t paid. Understanding these details can help you avoid unexpected costs and make a more informed choice about your health coverage.”

Too right. Before deciding on anything you need to thoroughly understand what you get and what you give up with either choice.

If you do decide on a healthshare and pick a particular one out, go look for your healthshare’s most recent report (see the 6th link) filed with the Division of Insurance so you can get some broad information on premiums, member numbers (here and nationally), etc.

The other thing I would make sure you fully understood, given its ability to wipe your family out financially, is how catastrophic and sudden medical expenses are handled.



I hope that if you’re considering joining a healthshare in place of insurance that you make a considered decision, one based on solid reasoning and research. Consider what you see here as the barest beginning of the process.



**This put me in mind of something I remember hearing about from my brother and his Filipina wife. In the Phillipines (and in Filipino communities here in the States), banking is sometimes done in a similar fashion. In a rough sense, everyone chips in money on a regular basis. Iff someone gets in a crack, they can draw on this community fund.



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/obamacare-individual-market-vs-employer



https://zionhealthshare.org/how-it-works/



https://www.bcbsnc.com/members/knowledge-center/health-share-plans



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb22-1269



https://doi.colorado.gov/health-care-sharing-plans-or-arrangements



https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1cIG4KSGhKrfqbGyq2AaIXNhsnn5adnbo

12 gauge start for a diesel tractor

The end of the week is a bit early this week (for posting that is), so I’ll wrap it up like I usually do. This will be the last post til next Sunday and thus it’s time for something for fun, something not related to politics.

So I don’t forget, too, let me say it now. Happy Thanksgiving. Enjoy the holiday and take some time, in whatever way you can and prefer, to pause and count your blessings. Sometimes harder to do than at other times, but always worth the effort in my experience.

Diesel engines have a high compression ratio, of about 20:1. That is, the volume of air after the piston comes up and compresses it fully compared to the volume when it pulls in the air is about 1/20th the size. This is compared to a gas engine whose compression ratio is about 13:1.

Anyone who’s ever tried to squeeze down on a syringe full of air knows full well how squeezing a volume of air goes: easy at first, but as the plunger moves further and further down, it gets harder and harder. It doesn’t take much imagination to figure that squeezing air down to 1/20th it’s initial volume will take a fair bit of force.

This is easy enough while the engine runs, one cylinder’s power cycle helps another’s compression cycle. The force down on one due to a sudden increase in temperature and pressure from combustion goes (in part) into the force to push another charge of air up.

Starting a diesel is tough because you don’t have other cylinders to help; some way or another you must supply enough force to squeeze the air down. Modern electric motors are a boon. They’ve allowed us to have enough strength in an electric motor to turn the heavy diesels over until they catch.

But it’s that word “modern” that’s the issue. Older electric motors simply didn’t have the oomph for their size.

I have seen a variety of schemes to start diesels prior to electric motor technology’s catching up. I’ve seen big flywheels, compression releases in the diesel cylinders, pony motors, and now, courtesy of the video linked at bottom, a literal shotgun start.

I will leave it to you to watch the video and get more detail, but the broad strokes are that you use the energy from shooting a projectile-less 12 gauge shotgun shell to help turn over some of the old British diesel tractors.

Enjoy!

Barring something important enough to break in, I’ll see you back at it next Sunday. Happy Thanksgiving!