PERA's cost of living adjustments





I had a reader share a couple of things with me about PERA.** A friend of the reader’s named Jim Lipscomb had written a letter to the editor of the Denver Post (the first link below) and then a quick “cliff’s notes” version of the same ideas (second link).



Both concern the cost of living adjustments to PERA, and the concerns Mr. Lipscomb has about them, concerns shared by the reader.



I wanted to pass them along for wider distribution. If you are on PERA and share their concerns about cost of living adjustments amid recent inflation, give them a look and consider reaching out to your state legislator.



I have concerns about PERA myself, both as an enrollee and as a taxpayer. I’m on the defined contribution plan, so my retirement will look similar to that of anyone else with an IRA, but the folks who are retired now and in the near future are on the defined benefit plan.



Paying current and near-term retirees is going to be tougher and tougher in this state. We have the obligation. We made the promise. We are not putting enough money in to meet the expected need, and that can keeps getting kicked down the road.



It’s kicked down the road to fund a slate of new policy. Now, whether or not you agree with that new policy, this is foolish.



Maybe it’s the way I was raised or the way I am, but you take care of necessities before you go buy a new car. You make sure you have a functioning furnace and water heater before that new, bigger plasma TV.



Adding new costs ahead of making sure the old ones are funded is how you end up with problems. Problems similar to the ones we’ve had recently with our budget. Problems like the one that’s looming in the background with PERA.



**For full fairness and disclosure, I am a state employee and thus a member of PERA (albeit one who is on the defined contribution--think IRA--and not the defined benefit plan).





Government employees get “WINS”, private business not so much.

The Gazette op ed linked first below (coupled with the Common Sense Institute study that inspired it linked second) have some alarming statistics for our state.

Quoting from the op ed:

“According to the institute’s report, Colorado posted a net gain of only 500 non-agricultural jobs statewide in the 12 months ending last February. That represented a puny .02% growth rate in non-farming employment. Worse still, the report’s authors dissected the numbers and found that, after accounting only for private-sector jobs — the bread and butter of our economy — Colorado actually had lost 14,700 jobs overall. As insult to injury, the report culled out and tallied growth in public-sector jobs, i.e., those created by government and funded by taxpayers. It turned out Colorado added more than 15,000 jobs to the public payroll at various levels of government in our state. It was the second highest rate of public-sector job growth among all U.S. states.”**

This is, as hinted at in the op ed, not the first time the Gazette has written about it. It’s not the first time I have posted about it either. It remains relevant now, however, because of budget discussions that are beginning now (and which we’ll delve into a little tomorrow).

Our state has had a real issue lately with balancing our budget, as required by the state constitution. There are multiple causes for this, but one of them is the growth of our government.

A common response to this concern is that our government has had to grow as Colorado grew. This is reasonable, and I don’t disagree, but when I’ve compared the growth of Colorado’s government employees against population, you get what I attach as screenshot 1 (from an earlier newsletter linked third).

Government Full Time Equivalent (FTE) jobs per 1000 population has climbed steadily, and has really taken off since 2019 since Polis took office with a Democrat Legislature and Supreme Court.

This government growth does two things. It hides the actual state of Colorado’s economy while at the same time growing the millstone that hangs around the neck of taxpayers, including businesses.

For his part, our governor responded characteristically when the question was put to him. When an informed questioner puts tough questions to him and presses him as he tries to dodge, he gets pissy and blames someone else.

Quoting again from the op ed:

“All of which comes to mind as Gov. Jared Polis now rolls out his proposed budget for next year. In a meeting on the budget last Friday with The Gazette’s editorial board, the governor disputed our assertion that his administration as been growing government’s payroll willy nilly. Instead, he deflected blame. ‘The single largest driver of (the state government’s) employee growth was something that we had nothing to do with and I did not support, which was the Family Act passage at the ballot box,’ Polis said, ‘and that now has (added) several hundred state employees.’ Then, he noted, that as for ‘other bills, when the legislature wants us to do something, we put a fiscal note on it, meaning if you want us to do this or do that, it takes one person or it takes three people (and) they fund that…When they pass through laws, sometimes they have costs.’ And he insisted that if new laws add programs and employees, ‘we always try to implement the law as efficiently, at the lowest cost as possible … but we still have to do what the law tells us to do.’”

I think the governor forgot he has a veto pen. He also has, more than past governors, mixed in the legislature to micromanage what they do. As the Gazette noted, it is fair to remark that the governor has limited influence on ballot measures. Citizens own that, although Colorado’s public sector growth preceded the growth of the measure he cites.

Elections have consequences. Policies have consequences. I hope, for the health of this state, that some of the more levelheaded Democrats that have helped vote us into this mess start to wake up before it gets worse.

**It’s also worth noting that these are now mostly public sector union jobs, something which, in my humble opinion, take this already worrying trend from bad to worse.

