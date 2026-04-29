Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
12h

Safer in Tom Sullivan's mind is not necessarily safer in reality. So many laws and regulations to roll back after a change in political winds.

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Pixel Chi's avatar
Pixel Chi
10h

PERA, being a modified Ponzi scheme disguised as a defined benefit retirement program will always have a revenue problem when those drawing benefits out exceed those members paying in. Due to past poor management and meddling by the state legislature, PERA will not see a break-even point or balanced input versus output until year 2046. With the current rescue plan and negative effects of inflation, a PERA benefit will likely only buy you a cup of coffee by year 2046. State employees and those contemplating employment with the state should be made aware of this.

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