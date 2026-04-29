PERA and a critical shortage of educators

A reader messaged me recently about concerns they had in their own local district. The concern centers around who was getting hired (well, re-hired) at their local school district.

For a number of reasons, it’s not feasible to go and check out the reader’s district, but I hung on to the story because it felt like a good learning opportunity to share something I learned about, and it might be a concern you share.

As best as I can tell (there may have been laws that refined or changed the original program), a 2017 law which I link to first below created a program in PERA, the Public Employees Retirement Association, to help get teachers into rural schools.

In order to understand how this works, I have to back up a step. If you are in PERA’s retirement plan, there are a number of rules about working pertaining to the last couple of years leading up to your retirement as well as the time after retirement.

Among those rules are ones that limit the number of hours you can work at your old job (or any other PERA employer--there is no restriction if you work for someone without PERA as a retirement).

The 2017 bill essentially allows some rural school district workers (teachers, bus drivers, kitchen staff) to work without these penalties after retirement. The idea is (and was) to help provide much-needed staff to rural districts by encouraging those who had worked there to rehire and work there again.

The second link below, a PERA handout on this law, gives some more technical detail on the process, including what must happen in order for a school district to take advantage of this program.

The reader that sent me the tip about this voiced the concern that this program in their district was being abused. I.e. the concern was that the district was overplaying a “critical shortage” of help in order to bestow what is a favor on some well-connected individuals.

I could see this being the case. It’s not the first time that connected individuals get plum assignments. I could also see this law being a good way to encourage experienced teachers, drivers, and kitchen help to stick around in districts where hiring is a big challenge.

Which way it goes depends on a whole lot of things. Some programs are like that. Potential to help and potential to be abused.

If you see this happen in your schools and have concerns about it, I would recommend taking them first to your local school superintendent, following up with the school board if you don’t feel like your concerns were properly addressed.

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb17-1176

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On July 1, just in time to celebrate freedom, Colorado will make it harder to buy ammunition





Per the We the Second newsletter linked first below, a 2025 bill (linked second below) is set to go into law on July 1st, 2026.



Screenshot 1, taken from the We the Second piece, details the new restrictions you'll face in buying ammunition after that date.



The We the Second piece goes on to speculate at the possible effects of this bill on law-abiding gun owners. I'll leave it to you to read their thoughts in full and assess how reasonable those claims are.



There are a couple things that I believe are worth excerpting and calling special attention to.



The first is how this could affect the market for ammunition, in particular the market for those living in rural areas. Quoting:



"The fear of legal repercussions will likely deter online and out-of-state ammunition sellers from serving Colorado residents, mirroring what has occurred in California. The potential criminal and civil liabilities introduced by this new law could lead to: a decline in the number of vendors willing to sell to Colorado, which would decrease market competition and increase prices; greater difficulties for residents in rural areas who rely on online purchases due to limited local options."



and from farther down,



"There is no substantial evidence to suggest that age-based restrictions on ammunition purchases contribute to reducing crime. Instead, such restrictions could foster a black market for ammunition. This legislation does not address the root causes of violence using a firearm, such as illegal firearm trafficking or mental health issues, but rather imposes punitive measures on lawful citizens while wasting state resources: states with strict ammunition laws have not seen a measurable decrease in crime; the bill only impacts legal buyers, while criminals will simply obtain ammunition through unregulated channels or theft of private individuals."



I wrote earlier (see the third link below) about a gun business packing up and leaving due to the major gun control bill (SB25-003) from 2025. This is, of course, in the grand tradition of other gun businesses leaving such as MagPul, recently the winner of a big Department of Defense contract with the attendant economic benefit to their new home, after the state's magazine ban.



Whether it's planned this way or not, I can't help but wonder whether a loss of gun and ammunition dealers in Colorado (or of those willing to sell in Colorado) wouldn't be met with a flat "good" by supports and sponsors of bills like the ones mentioned here.



We don't need their kind here you see. We don't need the jobs they provide. We don't need the services they provide. If they choose to leave, it's their loss. All they have to do is play by the rules we set, rules which we think make us all safer.



Where does thinking like that leave people who see freedom as the ability for the law-abiding to exercise their rights and buy guns and ammo if they see fit?



It leaves you with a choice of how stubborn you want to be about exercising your rights (assuming you still can, if you're between 18 and 21, you can't by this new law).



What the sponsors and those that voted for it, and the governor who signed it, have done here is to raise the price of poker. Live in a place where it made sense to buy ammunition online? Hope you can be home to meet the driver to sign for the package. Or, I guess you get to drive a ways to the depot so you can sign.



Local store or FFL gave up the ghost because Colorado ain't worth it? Guess you're in for a drive.



And all for policy that will do little, if anything, to make us safer





https://wethesecondcolorado.com/colorado-law-will-restrict-ammo-reloading-supplies-starting-july-1-2026/



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb25-1133



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/what-kind-of-public-health-reports?r=15ij6n