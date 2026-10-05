Paying for trains is truly intergenerational

I had to laugh at the video linked first below. It’s another satirical send up of a ballot measure, though this one is about the Coco train.

What you can see in the video here (and the site it comes from linked second below) is that paying for trains that don’t really do much (not to mention promises about taxes that don’t come true) is something that tax payers have fallen for more than once.

If you are in the CoCo rail district, keep that in mind as you fill out your ballot. Whether you like the idea of trains or not, remember that the marketing and reality don’t often meet when it comes to public rail.

I’ll leave you with one other thing from the Coco is Cuckoo site below. Quoting:

“A starter service of three daily round trips from Denver to Fort Collins will proceed using existing tracks whether this new tax passes or fails. Let that service prove actual ridership first.”

Let the service prove that they can not only pull this off, but also that there will be enough demand to justify it.

Coco can always come back later to ask again after it’s proved itself.

https://cocoiscuckoo.com/

With Medicaid costs again a fiscal sore spot, abortion care forecast to double, care for illegal immigrant children forecast to go up 21%

Yet more drama in the Medicaid portion of the budget for the coming year. Per the CPR article linked first below, Medicaid cuts are coming. They have to. The state’s Medicaid program can’t live within its means apparently.

Quoting from a couple places in the piece:

“The state’s budget chief [I assume given the context of the article that the author here means Mark Ferrandino, who leads the Governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting. Accurate enough with regard to the governor’s office, but remember the governor is one of two branches deciding on the budget.] told lawmakers on the Medicaid Commission the program overspent its budget by $158 million last year. Projections for this year show the trend only accelerating — with it overspending by $443 million.”

“Health Policy and Financing executive director Gretchen Hammer told lawmakers the rising costs are most driven by service use. Translation: It’s costing more to care for existing enrollees rather than more people being enrolled. ‘We are seeing individuals enrolled in the Medicaid program accessing important services and that service utilization was beyond what we had forecast,’ she told reporters. ‘In addition, there were some errors in our forecast that we have since corrected so those won’t happen in the future.’”

“Spending from the program has grown fast for acute care, which includes primary care, hospital visits, clinical services, and prescriptions, behavioral health and community-based long-term care.”

Let’s pause there and consider these statements in light of line item budgets from the state’s figure setting.

The second link below is the legislative staff’s explainer on the budget process. Screenshot 1 gives detail on figure setting from that link.

In shorter language, figure setting is the nitty-gritty of the budget, and is something the Joint Budget Committee debates while they work up the long bill that (eventually) the rest of the legislature debates and votes on. Staff breaks down line items and gives recommendations which the Committee debates.

Colorado’s budget proper will have a line item for Medicaid spending via money going to the Department of Healthcare Policy and Financing (HCPF) , but it won’t break that out in the detail figure setting does. It will also reflect the choices made by elected officials, not what the staff said.

The third link below is the figure setting document for the current fiscal year.

Screenshot 2 has a couple of graphs from this report.

Unless something changed between figure setting and now, what Ms. Hammer above seems borne out by the lefthand graph, showing total Medicaid enrollment and costs. You can clearly see enrollment is down from a COVID bump while costs are rising. This isn’t the whole picture, however. The righthand graph shows Children’s Health Plan plus enrollment going up as costs go up too.

I.e. the claims made by HCPF could obviously use some context.

This includes where the increases are coming in. It might be technically correct to note, as CPR does, that the increases come in acute care for things such as “... primary care, hospital visits, clinical services, and prescriptions, behavioral health and community-based long-term care”, but there is also more to the picture.

Screenshots 3a and 3b come from the figure setting document and show, quoting, “... the major contributors to the General Fund change” that legislative staff were forecasting from the last fiscal year to the current one. These would be increases in expenditures the legislature needed to prepare for during their crafting of the budget.

The top table in 3a shows last fiscal year’s projections, the lower one is for this year. The table in 3b shows the differences between the two projections as absolute numbers (upper) and percentages (lower). A positive number is an expected increase, a negative is an expected decrease, a zero means they don’t expect a change.

For example, for Reentry Services (a program that helps prisoners transition off state prison care and into Medicaid) staff don’t predict an increase over previous year’s expenses. They do, however, predict a 5.4% increase in Medicare Modernization Act payments over last year. This would be to pay back the feds for people who are dual enrolled and pulling double subsidies.

But there are other things the legislative staff forecast to increase by more than that. Note the 100% increase in payments for abortion care and the 21% increase in payments for children without care due to immigration status.

I’m not a fan of subsidized abortions. I could do without funding them.

I am not a monster and wouldn’t deprive any child of necessary medical care.

But still, we are paying these items due to the choices of our politicians and voters. If you voted for a Democrat, you helped put in place policies that drove people in this country illegally into this state in great numbers. Now they’re here, they need care. If you voted in favor of the constitutional amendment that allowed taxpayer funded abortion care, you put that line item in the budget.

Imagine if things had gone differently. Imagine different policy just around these two items. Imagine what an extra (approximately) $19 million dollars could do for those caring for disabled children at home.

Now imagine more critical appraisal of how this all happens in Colorado. Imagine reporters that took the time to look deeper into things, that reported more than they advocated.

Imagine bureaucrats that gave a fuller picture instead of the one that seems only to excuse problems in their department.

Imagine politicians who would look beyond their own party, who would be honest with voters about their choices and the consequences that flow from them.

Medicaid in this state is a problem. Cuts will have to be made. However, the story is more complicated than CPR’s blithe “service and funding cuts ahead for state’s most vulnerable”. It’s also a matter of past decisions and priorities going forward.

**This article was written by CPR’s pseudo-journalist John Daley, and the headline (”Medicaid forecast points to more service and funding cuts ahead for state’s most vulnerable”) pretty well lets you know straightaway where he and CPR are heading with their advocacy.

https://www.cpr.org/2026/09/17/medicaid-forecast-funding-cuts-ahead/

https://content.leg.colorado.gov/agencies/joint-budget-committee/budget-process

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