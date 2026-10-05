Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Don Opeka's avatar
Don Opeka
Oct 5

Cory,

The train tax is just another tax to pay for what I was promised from Fast Tracks decades ago. The tracks run along the back of my property. I am reminded every day that the government lied about this train decades ago, and what is being promised now is less than what I have already been paying for with money extracted under duress. This is just another government scam.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Cory Gaines and others
Norm Olsen's avatar
Norm Olsen
Oct 8

The train boondoggle is a real fraud. The Blue Book presentation suggests the new tax will generate 290 millon dollars a year at current population and price levels. Assuming the “district” has about 2 million tax paying units and each unit spends $22,000 on “sales taxable items which are not exempted” you get $160 million in sales tax revenue. As a result, even if the CoCo is tremendously successful, it will be broke and require a 200% increase in the tax. End result is taxpayers in the district will end up paying an annual tax burden of $220 per year, for 30++ years, for a train they will never ride on. The folks in Trinidad will really get screwed as they will be paying tax for a train that will never Never NEVER.arrive..

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cory Gaines · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture