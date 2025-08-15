Paul's and Eason's disingenuous reporting on the special session





The Colorado Sun article linked at bottom has the title "Frequently asked questions — and misunderstandings — about Colorado’s special session to close a nearly $1B budget hole", but the article itself fails to deliver on that claim. The article in reality devolves more into "what do conservatives and Republicans have wrong" editorializing than an informative piece.



Don't misunderstand me, the article makes plenty of valid points. I would, in fact, include it on a list of required reading to get a partial understanding of Colorado's budget situation and also of the upcoming special session.



But, it is that "partial" in there that is the operative word. What the Sun's Paul and Eason prepare here is a look from their mostly progressive viewpoint. It is an article informed by progressive talking points on TABOR and has several glaring omissions.



Among one of the main points I want you to take away from this post is that you should be reading widely and sourcing information on your own. To that end, I offer the second link below. It is an approachable resource on the Colorado State Budget and is from a reliable source. It's one I've used in the past.



Let me take a couple of quotes from the Sun article to flesh out what I mean.



A frequently cited issue by those wanting to lay the budget woes at the feet of Colorado Democrats is the sheer size of the state's budget. This is mentioned in the article, of course, with the logic behind the claim being that the problem here is that the state is simply spending more unnecessarily, causing our budget woes.



Paul and Eason allude to same in their article by way of attempting to blunt such claims (quoted with links intact):



"Yes, the budget has grown a lot in recent years. It was $30.5 billion in 2019 and is about $44 billion now. But once you factor in inflation and population growth since 2019, as well as rising federal payments to the state, the numbers start to make more sense."



I am not quite sure what they mean by "make more sense" here, perhaps they mean that the increasing budget is not a sign of mismanagement, but rather population growth (this being, by the way, the common counterclaim made by Dems and progressives).



I point you to screenshot 1 which is a graph taken from the Budget Explorer. Note that it is a graph of the general fund expenditures adjusted for population and inflation.



The first local maximum in the graph is in fiscal year 07-08 and shows the general fund at $2274.5 million dollars. The next local maximum in FY 19-20 at $2383 million and, after a little COVID dip, hits the global maximum of $2425.8 million in FY 24-25.



Yes Messers Paul and Eason, the numbers do make more sense. When you adjust for inflation and population, we have had two of our biggest budget years under recent Democrat control. We are, simply put, spending more.



Additionally, reading the article you will note that almost entirely missing is any mention of fees as a revenue source in our state. This is curious given the increasingly large role they've played in financing and operating our state. The only reference I could find is the oblique one here (again, quoting):



"The rest of the budget is a split about 50/50 between federal funds that Colorado receives for services like Medicaid, food stamps and veterans affairs; and user fees that fund an array of public services, like hospitals, state parks and higher education."



Screenshot 2 is another graph from the Budget Explorer breaking down the various shares of our state's revenue. NOTE: this was almost certainly done prior to the Big Beautiful Bill. I would expect the percents to shift some were it included, but not the percents involving the fee revenue.



It is startling to me that in an article that bills itself as answering questions, as battling misunderstandings, that Paul and Eason would almost completely sidestep the issue of fees. This is particularly the case given that fees are not subject to TABOR limits, thus their favor among politicians of all parties.



Without the ability to see it for yourself, merely reading the article above could easily leave one with the impression that fees are an important, but secondary to the interaction between general fund revenue and federal revenue (also that these fees only put costs on "users"--but that's a whole other topic). They, along with their exemption from TABOR are really not a big deal budget-wise.



Lastly, I want to turn to the bias in the reporting because it too gives readers an incorrect impression.



One of the first and easiest to point out to you is the continuing (the Sun's been doing this a while now) disparity in how they handle bill names. The bill does officially contain the phrase "Big Beautiful Bill" in its name, yet the Sun (see screenshot 3) continues to tag that with "so-called" in an obvious editorial manner.



I haven't read every single Sun article, but I'll be damned if I remember "so-called" in front of, say, Biden's Inflation Reduction Act. Given what that bill actually did, that name is also aching for a "so-called".



Before looking more closely at words, I want to give you a sense of the sheer bulk of space given over to what Republicans/conservatives claim vs. what Democrats claim in Paul's and Eason's work.



Screenshots 4 and 5 are collages made by taking pictures of the parts where Republican claims are stated (along with Paul/Eaton's commentary) vs. where Democrat claims are stated (with a few fitful attempts at commentary on the Dem's side).





Why tag some material as "Mixed" vs. "Democrats only" in screenshot 5? Simply put, because there was space. There was so much extra room in Microsoft Paint when I gathered up Democrat material in the Sun's article that I thought I'd save a screenshot and toss in the material pertaining to claims by both parties.



As with "so-called" above, there is a clear disparity.



Turning to the text in the pictures, expand both 4 and 5 to read the text. Do you see a pattern beyond the disparity in quantity of the material? Look at how Republican claims are handled. Now look at how, say, Jeff Bridges' claims are handled.



Evans' claims "don't add up", Burton Brown needs context, and Michael Fields' claims don't make sense.



Conversely, Bridge's comments go without any of Paul's or Eason's editorializing. They're simply plopped down on the table.



This is especially odd treatment when I bring the earlier quote back down here: "...user fees that fund an array of public services, like hospitals, state parks and higher education." Among those public services that fees fund, is transportation. Yet no caveats for Bridges. He's allowed space to say his piece unimpeded.



As I said at the top, reading the Sun article is a good idea. It will get you a good start on being informed on Colorado's budget. The Sun's coverage here is, however, necessary but not sufficient. It is tilted and leaves out too much to come anywhere near what the headline promises.



It is a disingenuous effort at informing the public.



There is much missing in what Paul and Eason cover. There is a pronounced tilt toward associating incorrect claims with what conservatives and Republicans say. Were Paul and Eason not able to find false claims made by Democrats to address? I assure that a quick 5 minute look at progressive Colorado legislators' social media would provide ample material.

Including that material is necessary if one is to apply the lofty title the Sun here did. Including it is important because it informs readers of a variety of perspectives and how they all contain pieces of truth and shortcuts that mislead.

Make sure that you are reading widely about politics. It is your responsibility to inform yourself because, no matter the outlet, you won't get a full picture otherwise.

I would also highly recommend familiarizing yourself with things like the Budget Explorer so you can double check what you're told and/or look up things entirely on your own.

https://coloradosun.com/2025/08/14/colorado-special-session-explained-budget-obbba/

https://leg.colorado.gov/explorebudget/

Logan County 0.5% sales tax on the ballot this Fall.

I saw an article in the local paper (Journal Advocate -- see the link at bottom) about how the Logan County Commissioners are going to put a measure on the ballot this Fall for voters to decide whether or not to continue a 0.5% sales tax (which is set to sunset this year).

Not covered in the article, but important to me, were a couple questions. One, does this new tax we're voting on have a specific use or is it just to increase general revenue? Two, is the new tax going to sunset again in the future?

These are important to me because the answers to these questions determine whether or not I will be voting YES or NO.

As is mentioned in the article, this would be a continuation of an existing tax, but the fact that it's already existing doesn't automatically justify continuing it. I'm okay with taxes, but I prefer that they be for a specific thing and when that thing is done (or after a suitable interval) the tax goes away or we get a say in continuing it.

In order to try and get an answer for myself (and for you should you share my concerns), I reached out to the Logan County Commissioners asking about the above. Here is the statement from the Logan County Commissioners' spokesperson:

"As noted in the recent article, this sales tax has been in place since 2000 to fund construction of the Logan County Justice Center. After construction was completed, voters approved continuing the tax through 2025 to support improvements, repairs, and operations of critical public buildings. Over the past five years, the sales tax has provided $10 million for county facility projects. This dedicated funding allowed the general fund to continue supporting other essential services and departments — including Road & Bridge, the Sheriff’s Office, and Human Services. Without the sales tax revenue, those building expenses would have come from the general fund, reducing the resources available for these critical areas. Although the ballot question has not been finalized, the plan is to continue the small sales tax beyond 2025 without a sunset date to support the original intent of keeping the county’s facilities safe, efficient, and fully operational without placing additional burden on property owners."

You can see an answer to my second question near the end there: "...the plan is to continue the small sales tax beyond 2025 without a sunset date to support the original intent of keeping the county’s facilities safe, efficient, and fully operational without placing additional burden on property owners."

I am going to withhold full judgment on this one until I see the actual ballot language, but that is not too encouraging to me. I am in support of keeping out buildings, etc. up to date, but I don't like taxes that continue into perpetuity. What if we want to lower it later? What if we want to fund things differently?

The last thing to leave you with is a list of important dates and facts re. this ballot issue.

The finalized ballot language will be for sure available by Sept 5th of this year. That is when the County Clerk and Recorder legally has to have things wrapped up.

This is important because with new taxes you have the ability to add your comment to the Grey Book (the local version of the Blue Book in Colorado where you see a summary of a bill along with arguments for and against). The deadline for written comment there is Sept 19th.

I have reminders set to check up on this myself, but I may be busy and may only have time to get my own comment in and not remind or share it. Don't depend on my doing it, don't depend on a reminder. If you want to put your two cents in the Grey Book, you won't have much time.

If you can't find the official ballot language prior to the 5th, follow up with the Logan County Clerk and get that comment in!

The way to send it is to either drop it off at the Clerk's office (Marked c/o Allen Samber the county attorney) or to mail it to

Drop at

Logan County Clerk and Recorders Office

c/o Allen Samber

315 Main St.Sterling, CO80751

https://www.journal-advocate.com/2025/07/30/5-sales-tax-up-for-renewal-in-logan-county-officials-asking-for-support/

One more quick one for LoganCo residents.





There will be a public meeting to discuss what to do about the closed sugar plant sitting roughly across from Columbine park on the other side of the tracks.



From listening to a quick radio discussion a few days ago, the talk involves more than just what to do about the plant itself; there are some other historic buildings which might be nice to keep around.



If this is an important issue to you, take the chance to speak up about it. The details about the public meeting are (quoted from the article linked at bottom):



"The public meeting will be held Thursday, Aug. 21 from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. at the CSU Engagement Center [note: this is in downtown Sterling across from the courthouse at 304 Main St]. It will include a short presentation about the opportunities and the constraints, such as aging structures, floodplain, and needed infrastructure upgrades. Next, participants will share their ideas through an open house format. Participants will also be invited to share their memories of the Sugar Mill to help capture its importance in our local history! All community members are encouraged to attend. Children are welcome, with coloring activities available to help pass the time. LCEDC [Logan County Economic Development Council] looks forward to the community’s feedback and ideas. To learn more, please contact LCEDC at director@sterling-logan.com or 970-520-1283"



https://www.journal-advocate.com/2025/08/05/community-invited-to-help-shape-the-future-of-sterlings-historic-sugar-mill-site/

Sugar beets. Food security is national security





That time of the week again. It's the last post on Friday and thus its time for something interesting. Something that ought by rights to be free from current politics, but which will touch on it.



I'll limit the current politics to the following. I have said multiple times in the past that food security is national security. What you read below will be a concrete example of that. It's dated, but relevant.



Why Colorado has so many sugar beets is something I've always wondered. They're big out here on the Plains and have been in other places (Greeley, I'm looking in your direction) too.



In talking about this with a farmer friend recently,** my question actually took the conversation down a different direction to one about why we have sugar beets at all.



I mean, why not just grow our sugar in cane form?



There are a couple of reasons. One is cost. If you have one supply and it can only be grown in tropical climates, you're going to pay a lot for it unless you live next to the plantation. The second is that being dependent on foreign sources of food puts you at a disadvantage. This is particularly the case if one and only one country controls the cane (as was the case with England).



Per the link below (a pretty engaging and approachable history) in the mid 1700's a German chemist discovered that beets contain sucrose. Beets have long been grown in temperate regions, and thus could be a viable source of sugar if a way to get it out of the beet could be found (presumably too, though not covered in the article, it would also be wise to husband the beets to make them sweeter with higher concentrations of sugar).





Others took note because, as mentioned above, England had a stranglehold on the world sugar market. Cracking the beets open for their sweet, sweet sugar would be a wonderful thing. In the early 1800's French scientists and agronomists did just that. Quoting the article:



"Napoleon encouraged new research with sugar beets, the University of Nebraska writes, and by 1815, over 79,000 acres were put into production with more than 300 small factories being built in France. Soon, sugar beet sugar flooded the British market, and by 1850 sugar was at last affordable for all."

So there you go. Later of course, we found a way to go even cheaper with the introduction of the much-maligned (though still sweet to me) corn syrup.

There's a tiny bit more detail in the article and some links to follow on if you're curious for more, but I'll leave that to you.

That's it for today. Enjoy the rest of your Friday. See you back at it Sunday morning.

** Be on the lookout for a post in the future about some interesting aspects of sugar beet farming regarding the co-ops and the need to rotate fields (leading to leasing of fields).

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/blame-napoleon-for-our-addiction-to-sugar-152096743/