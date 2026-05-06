Our thoughtful legislators and governor, all making considered decisions.





The article linked at bottom is from the "these are the people running your state for you files".



I'll keep this quick and just point out the following:



By and large (some Dems voted no notably) Colorado Democrats passed SB26-016 which I link to second below. Governor Jared Polis quickly signed it, with one proviso.



Per the article, this bill has a big problem. A problem Polis pointed out AFTER signing it into law. Quoting:



"Not only would the provision [the problematic part of SB26-016] have made it very difficult to dispose of preproduction plastic material anywhere, but it could have gutted state efforts to attract plastic recyclers who can take larger plastic materials and get them to manufacturers, often in pellet form. The creation of such an 'end market' is one of the main goals of a statewide residential recycling program that is slated to launch later this year."



So, they're trying again with a new bill, SB26-171 (linked third below), to fix the mistake in their earlier billl.



A bill that Polis recognized had flaws, AFTER signing it. A bill that industry groups told them would be a problem.



These are the people we have running things.



https://tsscolorado.com/legislators-advancing-bill-to-clean-up-plastics-regulation-polis-signed-last-month/



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/SB26-016



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/SB26-171

Saying thank you to your elected officials





I spend a fair bit of time on this page/newsletter encouraging you to speak up to your elected officials and to hold them accountable.



I got an email the other day, it was an update from the Elbert County Environmental Alliance that made me think perhaps I need to also mention thanking your elected officials; working with humans as a teacher has taught me there's a need to make people responsible for their choices, but it's also taught me that it's just as important to establish relationships. Gratitude and recognition of someone else's efforts is a great way to do this. And it doesn't just apply to students.



The email from the Alliance is copied at bottom below and gives an update on the situation in Elbert County re. their continuing efforts to stand up for the people who live that county and their ability to exert some control over a situation both Xcel and the state would love to control from afar (without ever living with the consequences of the decisions they've made).



I'll leave it to you to read the email, but the part that is applicable to everyone is quoted here:



"Many people have written me to express their thanks, but we really need to be thanking our county commissioners - they are the ones who continue to stand up to Xcel and the PUC on our behalf. They truly deserve our gratitude!"



If you have an elected official who is working hard for your concerns and speaking up, let him or her know you appreciate it. This is an especially good way to open the door to more advocacy later, and it's also a great way for you to ease into speaking to your elected officials if you've been intimidated til now.



Your involvement, either to compliment or to hold accountable (or a mix depending) is no guarantee that things go your way. Sitting on the sidelines and doing nothing is a guarantee that you will have no influence, however.



Speak up and doing so in a positive sense is a good way to start!











Email from Elbert County Environmental Alliance





On Friday, May 1, Elbert County filed an Application for Rehearing, Reargument, or Reconsideration with the Colorado Public Utilities Hearing. This is a formal request to have the PUC reconsider their recent decision in which they voted to overrule Elbert County's denial of Xcel's application.



The County's public statement can be found here.

The application for rehearing is attached.



Many people have written me to express their thanks, but we really need to be thanking our county commissioners - they are the ones who continue to stand up to Xcel and the PUC on our behalf. They truly deserve our gratitude!



Their emails are:

Mike.Buck@elbertcounty-co.gov

Byron.McDaniel@elbertcounty-co.gov

Dallas.Schroeder@elbertcounty-co.gov



If you would like to express your gratitude in person, the next BOCC meeting is scheduled for May 13th at 9:00 a.m.



We will inform you once we learn of the PUC's response.

Kerry

Elbert County Environmental Alliance