Our country’s debt crisis.

I usually try to stick to state/local issues, but I felt compelled to share the link (see below) that a reader sent to my email because it concerns an issue that gets little to no coverage in our state.

It’s debt, specifically our national debt.

The link at bottom is to what I would call (my term) a “narrative” op ed produced by the group No Labels,** narrative in the sense of storytelling. It has the link to a copy of their their fictionalized history of the future, their (quoting from the link) story about “...an all-encompassing debt crisis that hits the U.S. in 2028 and triggers a social and political breakdown touching every facet of American life.”

I will leave that to you, if it’s of interest. I post this more as an entree into a larger point about debt rather than for the value of the narrative op ed itself.

I have written multiple times about how many media outlets (in particular “public” ones and the more progressive) give lots of attention to those receiving tax money and little to those paying it.

Continuing to mine that vein, I ask you the following: how many stories have you read in the past year that discuss the current value of the Federal budget deficit or debt? How many were in local outlets?

If your memory is like mine (and I’m not saying mine’s all that good so correct me if I’m wrong), the answers are “not many” to the first question and “none” to the second.

Stack that against the articles about Federal funding being “taken” away from this or that interest group. Stack that against articles about cutting the Federal workforce and trimming the government.

We spend and borrow and spend and borrow. All without thought of what we’ll do when the bill comes due. We’re just now starting to feel a slight bit of pressure. What will this debt burden do to our children? To our children’s’ children?

Where is the (much-needed) coverage on that? Where are the stories detailing the size of the debt and what it means for our country to put alongside the coverage about people losing government benefits?

Both are important. Regardless of what you think of any one program, if our government can’t function because it’s smothered in debt, nothing gets done.

One of the big points in the narrative op ed I shared at the start of this post is about how there doesn’t seem to be any political will to address the Federal spending and debt by either party. This needs to change. That change happens only when we seek it.

We citizens need to start demanding more fiscal responsibility here in Colorado and at the Federal level, from both Republicans and Democrats.

Our media, if they were interested in doing more than just pandering to their base audience, would put just as much time into covering what we’re doing to our future by continually overspending. This too helps put the topic front of mind and urges people to speak.

I wrote once back during COVID about how we humans are bad at judging risk. This fault is bolstered by media that tend to focus on the sensational above the (important but) mundane.

I think you can apply this just as aptly to financial risk as to health and safety risk. People are worried about terrorism when they should watch their diet and keep their hearts strong. People are up in arms about losing their pet government subsidies when they should be worried about how far above revenue our spending goes every year.

We need to discuss our debt crisis more than we do.

**The second link below is to the group’s About Us page. I have to be honest. I read their bullet points of what they hold to and agreed with them, but I still find myself wary of this group. I can’t point to something specific without further study that I don’t really have time for right now. Just a vague unease based on vague memories of TV stories about them. Before doing anything other than reading the piece they wrote and considering it on its own merits, do your due diligence on this group.

https://nolabels.org/nightmare-on-main-street/?utm_campaign=Weekly%20Newsletter&utm_medium=email&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-8Puv4eTM1GwLK5hz0AREaFP4cgU2VILG66LIkOQo5VQAJqyPmS12s3ZqH3cQXUgRVniRlMt0kUSf_x2fhJdSNR9u2GtQ&_hsmi=405761518&utm_content=405761518&utm_source=hs_email

https://nolabels.org/what-no-labels-believes/

HB26-1259: a whole grab bag of changes under the rubric of “cleaning house”

HB26-1259, linked first below, is another of those bills that does important things, but you wouldn’t know it from the title. The title of the bill is “Department of Early Childhood Clean-Up”, a name connoting boring legal minutiae getting removed; it seems to indicate the changing of “shall” to “must”, and the striking of a few old phrases.

There is that in there, of course, but oh there’s more.

Screenshot 1 from the bill’s fiscal note, gives a quick summary, but even that is not enough to get a handle on what’s happening here. To wit, consider the third bullet point from the bottom which reads: “modifies the membership and duties for the Early Childhood Leadership Commission and CDEC Rules Advisory Committee;”

Contrast that with the actual text of the bill in screenshots 2a - 2c. As you read, remember that any text stricken through is language removed from current law and any text in all caps is new additions to current law. I highlighted the relevant parts.

If I had to summarize these changes, I’d put it thusly. Remove private business from the board, and broaden the mission of from education to now include more of a role in social/human services. When I have shared pieces, or written them, about the quiet rewiring of Colorado, this would be an example.

I’ll leave it to you to poke around some more in the bill if you’re interested (you might, in particular, consider the provision that lets the state spend state general fund dollars on Universal Pre-K, UPK, and then think through what the consequences of that might be in the future), but there’s one more thing deserving special mention.

It is the third bullet point down from the top in screenshot 1. Quoting: “requires the administration of preschool services for eligible children who are three years or younger and do not have disabilities to be effectuated by a school district or charter school, including making priority determinations in compliance with state law and CDEC rules;” Screenshot 3 shows the changes to current law from the bill’s text.

I’m not a lawyer, but this reads to me like letting the fox guard the henhouse. Depending on your experience with UPK and Early Childhood Education, you may not have the background to understand what I mean, so I’ll give a sketch of it.

There is a concern among a lot of private preschool providers right now that the government is giving its limited UPK funds preferentially to public schools. That is, that the government is picking winners and losers, using UPK funds as a way to give to public schools despite the fact that the money wasn’t supposed to be strictly used that way.

I have some anecdotal evidence of this happening from providers up near me, and I’m working on a post on the topic as time allows using government and other source data. For right now, I don’t have evidence to share to help you come to a conclusion about the veracity of this claim, but whether the worry is justified or not, I can tell you it’s there.

When this bill talks about public and charter schools being the decider on UPK money for kids under 3, I wonder how that will land on the ears of the folks worried about Colorado preferentially treating public schools vs. private.

To get a more educated appraisal of this bill, I spoke with Dawn Alexander at the Early Childhood Education Association of Colorado about it. After an initial exchange of emails, Ms. Alexander got in contact with someone at the Colorado Department of Early Childhood about their perspective on the bill, and then we spoke.

I will paraphrase what she told me (not a direct quote and not directly Ms. Alexander’s words). According to her understanding, one of the main purposes of the bill is to let school districts repurpose money without having to ask the state.

Skipping a lot of detail, under the current system, the state doles out a certain amount of money to schools for the UPK system. Some of that money is for students with disabilities, and can only be spent on that.

Let’s say a school district got $100 for students under three with disabilities. If they only needed to spend $60 on their students, the remaining $40 sits there.

This bill would let schools, without having to ask permission as they currently do, spend that leftover money (the $40 in my example) on low income UPK students.

Here’s the thing. Our state already has a program to fund care for low income young ones. This would duplicate that funding. In other words, there is an existing program to support low income children.

This measure is simply a way to squeeze more money out of the system and give it to public school entities.

Oh, and don’t lose sight of the fact that it also keeps it from going back into the hands of those it was taken from in the first place--the taxpayers.

If you want to follow this bill, you will find the information in the link below. As of my last look it was up for its first committee hearing on the 11th.

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/HB26-1259