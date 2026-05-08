Making homeowners insurance cheaper by tacking on new fees? Only in Colorado.





Rising homeowners insurance rates have been a hot topic at the capitol this legislative session. I wrote about a couple bills to do so in late April. That newsletter is linked first below.**



It wasn't too long after writing about this laser focus on homeowners insurance affordability by our legislature that I finally had a free minute to comparison shop on mine.



The picture heading this post is from one of the quotes I got. While the legislators talk a great game about affordability, right there on the quote are two brand spanking new fees they imposed. Let's look in on what they are.



The first is a $5.75 (yearly) fee assessed on my insurance, a Colorado FAIR Plan Recoupment Fee.



This program, the FAIR program standing for "fair access to insurance requirements" plan was created by a 2023 bill which I link to second below. The bill passed, got signed, and is now an officially up and running government program. The program's website is linked third.



What are we paying for? Screenshot 1 attached is from the bill's fiscal note and provides a summary, but it's not too hard to quickly describe. It's partial subsidization for some on the backs of others.



The bill creates a group composed of any any business selling property insurance in Colorado. This group is tasked with creating a backstop plan to provide property hazard insurance to the folks in Colorado who normally couldn't get it. All the businesses decide on what is in this special insurance plan, pool their resources, and share costs/profits/losses together. Unless, of course, there's not enough to meet the financial obligations.



Said another way, policyholders like me (and you when you update your insurance) are paying to start up this program and we are the ultimate backstop. We pay more so the insurance companies can sell to people they wouldn't have otherwise and still feel safe knowing a disaster won't hit them.



I had to laugh when I saw this particular line from the fiscal note: "Any fees paid may be recouped from the member insurer’s policyholders, but not by an increase in premiums." Good lord, do any of the sponsors or people who voted for this think that makes a difference to my wallet?



Why am I being asked to help fund other people's choices? Do I get any benefit from it? If someone builds in the wilderness and can't get homeowners because of it, do I get to sleep in their guest room on vacation?



The second fee, the $2 Colorado Natural Disaster Mitigation Fee, is from a 2021 bill which I link to fourth below. What are we getting for this? Besides getting another unelected enterprise which is enabled to collect fees from us all I mean.



Screenshot 2 comes from the fifth link below, the enterprise's site. It details what the program is for, what the money gets spent on. It's grants going to various places around the state to help mitigate various potential disasters. Oh, and as before, the bill sponsors were kind enough to conserve their talking points about not driving up premiums. You see, insurers can pass this along to you, just can't raise your premiums to do it.



Perhaps more than for the first bill today, I can see how this one has a rationale. The idea being that preventing or mitigating disasters will result in less insurance payouts and lower premiums (though I'll believe the latter when I see it).



The thing is, if you go and look at the map of grant recipients, screenshot 3 from the 6th link below, you note a decided pattern: there's a whole lot of the state that does not receive funding. Whether this is due to them not applying or not getting grants, the pattern stands.



One of the fundamental assumptions that let our state supreme court say that government enterprises charging fees were not the same as taxes (and thus exempt from TABOR) was their contention that an enterprise is a business accepting fees for services; that is, you pay and receive a benefit from the enterprise.



If you live anywhere NOT getting money, you're still paying, but what benefit do you receive? While I like the idea behind the program, I think there is a fundamental flaw in this bill. This should not be a statewide enterprise. Otherwise you have a situation where I, way out here in Logan, or you, down there in Pueblo, are paying for Fort Collins to have fewer disasters. There's little to no reason to think that preventing disasters there will affect the actuarial tables for where I (or you) live.



In the post that follows this one today, we'll see how this sort of reasoning--that you and I and everyone else need to subsidize things for others via higher fees--is alive and well in our state legislature in the current session.





**At my last check, both were awaiting further hearings either to get out of one chamber or past a committee in another. Bill links are in the newsletter if you're curious.



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/comparing-two-bills-intended-to-lower?utm_source=publication-search



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb23-1288



https://doi.colorado.gov/insurance-products/homeowners/renters-insurance/fair-access-to-insurance-requirements-fair-plan



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb21-1208



https://dhsem.colorado.gov/NDME



https://dhsem.colorado.gov/NDMEmap

Related:





I've said it about him before and I'll say it again. Dylan Roberts is not a moderate Democrat. He votes with them nearly all the time.



Do not let a few times that he slapped Jared Polis lightly about wolves and CPW fool you. Look at his record in full. Not only did he sponsor the FAIR insurance program which charges you to cover other people's insurance and life choices, he's made multiple votes in line with party orthodoxy.



In the newsletter linked below, I cover an online tool that you can use to explore his (or any other legislator's) votes. Including the ones he made as a state rep.



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/the-sleeper-effect-know-your-brain?utm_source=publication-search

More subsidies for you to fund, this time for healthcare.





The previous post was about two existing government programs to take money from everyone to help benefit someone else.



The Sum and Substance article linked below details another program to do similar, though this one is for health care (not homeowners insurance), and is a law currently being debated.



There is a lot of history and context behind this bill. Let's go back a touch.



The Health Insurance Affordability Enterprise is a government run business that assesses fees on health insurers and hospitals, along with using Federal money, to fund the state's reinsurance program to keep health insurance premiums down on the individual payer market as well as giving health insurance to some low-income Coloradans. Oh, it also helps fund care for illegal immigrants via Omni Salud. If you want more context on that, check out an earlier newsletter linked second below.



Perhaps unsurprisingly, when the Feds greatly reduced their payments to states, our state's program is now underfunded.



You see, reinsurance and other price breaks on the individual market do mean lower costs (per Polis' sound bites), but only at the expense of a cost for others. It's a subsidization, not a savings for all.



Seeing the program in trouble, the sponsors of SB26-178 (see the third link below) are seeking to dig further into health insurance companies' pockets to fund the shortfall in the Enterprise.



Screenshot 1 comes from the bill's summary and offers a bit more detail on the financial maneuvering.



Interestingly, it seems as though the affordability in the enterprise's name is only for some, as lawmakers keep having to return to the well over and over to get others to pay. Quoting the Sum and Substance article with links intact:



"SB 178 marks the second straight year that legislators have had to scramble to find funding for the HIAE, which already charges fees of 2.1% on each for-profit health-insurance policy sold in the state and 1.15% for each nonprofit policy. Legislators planned to seek authorization for a fee hike during the 2025 special session, but Mullica, fearing the effect of increased fees on already cost-racked Coloradans, stepped in and changed the bill so that legislators could get $100 million for the enterprise by selling tax credits instead."



I suppose cuts to the program are something they either didn't think of or can't stomach.



There are a couple open questions about this bill.



First is who will ultimately end up eating the fee and how that will play out. This is more than just concerns about higher cost of living in Colorado; one of the fundamental tenets of allowing the government to do fees as a way to skirt TABOR has been that enterprises charge fees which benefit you is that charges to you in the form of fees must be in exchange for a benefit which goes to you. More on that in the third post today.



The second is whether or not a measure like this would cause even more insurers to back out of the individual health insurance market in Colorado. Quoting again from the Sum and Substance:



"SB 178 splits the $40 million fee evenly between the five largest insurers — Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Kaiser Permanente and United Healthcare — but the impacts on their customers vary wildly. Aetna, for example, is the smallest of the five by a significant factor and will have to increase per-member monthly costs by $40.40 — about $480 a year — while its competitors will have to charge no more than about $5 a month to cover the costs, officials said. 'I can’t compete if I enter the market at a 35 dollar per-member per-month deficit,' said Marc Reece, executive director for public policy for CVS Health, which owns Aetna."



Whatever form this bill ends up taking, whatever is done in the future, I think some way or another some kind of increased fee will pass. Towards the end of the article a few of the Democrats who voted it out of committee did so without being happy about it. This plus the quotes near the top framing this as "necessary" tells me it's probably going to pass.



And then we'll face the same problem in the future because, as I mentioned above, cuts just don't ever seem to be on the menu. Not when they can reach further into policyholder's pockets to keep the government goodies coming.



https://tsscolorado.com/bill-seeks-40-million-in-fees-from-health-insurers-to-fund-subsidy-programs/



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/a-new-rule-for-trump-fear-porn-articles?utm_source=publication-search



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/SB26-178

Getting creative with enterprises

This will be the novella of posts; it’s too short for a full treatment and too long for a “Related” appendix.

Government enterprises are government run businesses which can charge you fees in return for some “service” or “benefit” you receive from it. This is the hook which our state Supreme Court has used to distinguish them from taxes so that fee revenue is not subject to TABOR limits, and so that fees can be upped without a vote of the people.

What I have started to see more and more of, and this goes double for the current legislative session, is lawmakers playing fast and loose with the idea of a benefit we get for our fees.

The first link below is to an earlier newsletter. It’s about a bill (now law) that charges fees on U Hauls and rental cars to help fund choo choo trains in the mountains. In it I ask what benefit I, who rarely travel I-70, would get from this if I rent a U Haul on the NE Plains.

The second link is from the Sum and Substance article I mentioned in the second post today. It contains a lengthy discussion of how raising fees on insurance companies in Colorado (thus all policyholders) when the benefit will only go to those buying health insurance on the individual market. Quoting:

“Beyond raising costs for insured Coloradans while the state is becoming increasingly expensive to live in, SB 178 also violates the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, said Trey Rogers, an attorney at Recht Kornfeld and general counsel for former Gov. Bill Ritter. Fees that fund enterprises must offer a commensurate service to those entities who pay them, Rogers told committee members. But it’s only Coloradans on the individual insurance market and the companies that provide them policies that will benefit from this proposal. And some insurers who will pay the fee — including Aetna and Cigna, which announced Thursday that it is pulling out of the individual market nationwide — will get nothing from what they pay, he said. In fact, the purpose of the HIAE — to provide stability to the health-insurance market, as Conway described on Thursday — is not a tangible benefit that could qualify as TABOR-allowable, Rogers said. Therefore, if someone were to sue over the legality of this new fee, a court could find the enterprise to be unconstitutional and cut off funding to all three of the programs it oversees. ‘No Colorado court has held that it’s permissible for Colorado to collect a fee from a payer who won’t see benefits from the program,’ Rogers said.”

The last link below is to a CPR article about a proposal to use the “savings accounts” held by enterprises around the state as investment capital to help generate interest income to subsidize childcare. Quoting from that story:

“Opposition [to the childcare bill] included the state treasurer, policy groups, labor organizations and the banking industry. They argued the plan may violate the Colorado constitution by investing public funds in private equity and stocks. ‘This bill would enact a blatant violation of the Colorado Constitution and create a serious risk to public funds,’ said Treasurer Dave Young. He said the Colorado Attorney General’s office confirmed that the state cannot be a direct investor or subscriber in a corporation or a company. Supporters said the attorney general position supports a ‘public purpose exemption’ that allows for these types of investments for critical needs like child care. Young argued that provision hasn’t been tested in court. ‘This bill bets public funds on a legal theory without precedent,’ he said. ‘And coupled with the recent attorney general’s opinion, this is the recipe for a costly and most likely successful legal challenge.’ Some expressed concern that enterprises could lose their legal status, which could force funds into the general fund. ‘If the money is going toward a different purpose outside of what that enterprise was created for, does that endanger the status of that enterprise?’ said Andrea Kulwik of the Bell Policy Center.”

Man, if the uber liberal Bell Policy Center is worried, that’s saying something.

All of this wrangling carries the savor of desperation. If you read my earlier newsletter, you see how tenuous the reasoning is as to what benefit I and others on the Plains get for spending money to support mountain ski trains. This plus fees on people with an even less solid connection speaks to how much our legislature struggles.

They want to keep the government handouts going, but don’t want to own the attendant cost of living increases.

Are things like this a demonstration that they’re getting out over their skis? I’ll keep my eyes and ears open for lawsuits and share if I hear of any.

https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/yep-your-u-haul-will-help-fund-the?utm_source=publication-search

https://tsscolorado.com/bill-seeks-40-million-in-fees-from-health-insurers-to-fund-subsidy-programs/

https://www.cpr.org/2026/05/04/colorado-budget-markets-child-care/

Remodeling plant tissue

That time of the week again, this will be the last substantive post til Monday due to Mothers Day.

That means its time for something interesting, something that is not related to politics.

I recently gave my chollas a haircut (pruned some of the other ones too--prickly pear and tater cacti grow like weeds and need management), and thought you might be interested at what was underneath.

Many cacti get their structure not from woody tissue, but from water pressure. A good metaphor is how you can stand on top of a full soda can, but try it with an empty and it crushes. The water pressure in the can supports your weight handily, even if the container itself cannot.

Some cacti, however, bolster their older tissues by remodeling** them. Like many plants, they will take older tissue and lignify it. That is, they’ll take softer, green tissue and turn it into harder woody tissue. If you want to see what this looks like, screenshot 1 shows you the main stem of the cholla revealed after its severe haircut. By contrast with the green tissue on the branches, you can clearly see how its different. I can also assure you that, as the dude who did the pruning, cutting it was significantly different. You can quite easily slice off greener pieces of cholla with a knife or pruners--goes through it like a knife through butter--but tissue that has lignified even a bit required a wood saw.

I wanted to offer some resources to you on the topic, but I have to admit it was slim pickins for things a layman could connect with. If you are brave enough and want to, I put a couple links below which might offer some information on lignin. They’re pretty heavy on jargon and chemistry, so wade in at your own risk. One interesting tidbit: I gather from the second link that the dynamics are still somewhat opaque at the cellular level re. lignification.

This lignified tissue provides just about exactly what you’d imagine knowing that it takes a wood saw to cut: it gives the plant structure. I don’t have a BEFORE picture of the cholla to show you, but can probably guess by its height and the fact that the prunings filled half of a big municipal garbage can that this thing was big and carried a lot of weight. Water-filled tissue ain’t gonna cut it there.

When chollas die and the softer, greener tissues decay away, the lignified skeleton is all that remains. It’s kind of neat because you get a look at the pretty structure underneath. Mine chollas are all alive and kicking, so I went to the internet to find a picture of a skeleton to share. That’s screenshot 2.

That’s it for today. I hope the rest of Friday goes well and I’ll see you back at it Monday.

**Here I use remodeling in the biological sense. Meaning a change in structure (and possibly function) of tissue from its original form. If I have used it in error to describe lignifying, please feel free to correct me. I’m not 100% certain and am taking some liberties to try and sound important.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lignin

https://www.botany.one/cell-biology-of-lignification-in-higher-plants-review/