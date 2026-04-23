Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
29m

When England started penalizing drivers for the average speeds on their motorways, I laughed at the limeys letting their government go wild. I guess it's time to cry as it is here now.

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Pixel Chi's avatar
Pixel Chi
2h

I find it interesting that the same cameras used by CDOT to raid your pocketbook for proving at some point in time you exceeded the speed limit by 1 mph in a certain speed trap are likely the same cameras used to record your whereabouts if you happen to be in the U.S. illegally. Will CDOT now be accused of covertly providing navigational data to the evil ICE organization? Heh, heh...

And, I always believe the Colorado SUN storyline. It's my newspaper of truth and accuracy because bias neutral journalists like Littwin, Carmen and Zornio always tell it like it is. Who needs journalistic enlightenment from some New Yorker when we have the guiding light beaming truth from the above Sun trio?

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