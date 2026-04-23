Of calculus and speed cameras ...



A 2023 law allows CDOT to set up speed cameras to enforce speed limits. Per the CPR article linked first below, there are now going to be two active stretches in the state where CDOT will have penalties (and not just warnings as happens after the cameras first go up). You can read about them in the piece and/or see the map in the image heading this post.



The CPR article has plenty of links to help you if you want to know more about the cameras, the enforcement, etc. This is not the first time I've covered these cameras, so I won't retread any of that ground.



What I thought interesting and noteworthy was something I read about how the cameras function. Quoting the CPR piece:



"The new Automated Vehicle Identification System or AVIS, works by measuring how long it takes a vehicle to travel between two cameras placed along the corridor. This function allows the cameras to calculate a driver’s average speed through the construction zone and determine whether they were going over the limit."



Believe it or not, this is actually related to one of the most important and fundamental theorems in calculus: the mean value theorem.**



There is a Wikipedia link below if you want a good jumping off point for further study, but I can tell you in brief pretty easily.



The mean value theorem falls into a category which can be labeled an "existence theorem": it tells you something is guaranteed to exist, but it offers no clue how to find it. In essence the theorem says that in any interval, for any function, if you calculate the slope between those two points there is guaranteed to be one point in that interval where the slope matches the value of the function.



In picture 1 attached you can see what I mean. You find the rise in the function, f(b) - f(a), and divide by the run a - b, and you get the slope. There will be one point in between the values a and b where the function will have that value.



Let's return to cars and speed cameras. In physics, we often take the concepts from math and use them to describe actual physical reality. The speed of any body is the distance traveled divided by the time that it took. I.e. the speed of any body can be found by the slope of any distance vs time graph.



CDOT's cameras take a picture of your car and note the time. When the second camera (a known distance down the road) registers your car, the camera takes the distance and divides it by the time your car spent between the cameras and finds the ratio of distance over time.



By the mean value theorem, whatever the value of that ratio is, there is guaranteed to be a point at which your car was going that speed. The cameras can't say where or when, but you had to have been going that speed at least once.



So if the cameras are 10 miles apart and you took 10 minutes to pass between them, you had to have been going 10/10 = 1 mile per minute (60MPH) at one point between those cameras. If the ratio the computer gets is above the marked speed limit for that region, you were guilty of exceeding the speed limit at least once.



I don't like the idea of speed cameras, but them using the mean value theorem was pretty neat. At least it gives the opportunity to show how even obscure theorems from math can impact everyday life.



**When I say important and fundamental, I'm not exaggerating. The mean value theorem is instrumental in solving integrals (an infinite sum or infinitely small things), the second half of the two most basic parts of calculus.



https://www.cpr.org/2026/03/14/i-25-speed-cameras-construction-zones/



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mean_value_theorem

I disagree with former NY Times Editor Baquet





The Colorado Sun is holding another one of their SunFests soon and one of the luminaries invited to come and talk is former NY Times Editor Dean Baquet.



He sat down for an interview with Sun (now-publisher, former-editor) Larry Ryckman. That article is linked at bottom.



It probably will not surprise you that there’s a whole lot in there I disagree with. I don’t want to give a litany of grievances, but there was one thing that I thought important to mention, one point which I think Baquet gets wrong enough that it needs to be called out.



The question and answer I refer to is below, quoted from the article.



Sun: Do you have a quick bit of advice for people to help them gauge whether or not the (news) sources they’re reading are trustworthy? How do you look at it?

Baquet: My advice is: Settle on The Colorado Sun, The New York Times, and a handful of news organizations that you trust and really invest in them. You know, if it’s a nonprofit, donate to them. If it’s not a nonprofit, if it’s a subscription, buy a subscription. Help support the news organizations that you trust. And frankly, stay away from the ones that you don’t. Don’t spread misinformation yourself. And just really support a handful of news organizations because they work really hard and they’re gonna do everything they can to give you trusted information. So help them out.

I don’t want to come off sounding like I have the wisdom of Solomon, but this is antithetical to what I think is best. I think Mr. Baquet’s advice here would be of great benefit to news outlets like the Sun and is former employer--perhaps the reason he says it--but in the end I think it would be detrimental to you, the news consumer.

Mr. Baquet’s advice is a great way to isolate yourself into an echo chamber. It’s a great way to ensure that you get an incomplete, and tilted, view of the world we live in. I think it’s also a great way to teach yourself to misunderstand your fellow Americans and look down upon them.

I would imagine that Mr. Baquet’s words endeared him to the kinds of people that would attend SunFest and/or who work at the Sun; everyone likes feeling like they’re plugged into truth and/or working for same.

The reality is, however, that the Sun, the Times, Fox News, this page, are all pieces of a whole and choosing to focus your attention in one small spot of the whole is limiting. It’s not likely to make you the wholly informed person that Baquet thinks a narrow focus will.

You should be thoughtful about what you take in, yes. You should also be reading and watching widely across the ideological spectrum.

https://coloradosun.com/2026/04/15/dean-baquet-nyt-colorado-sunfest-donald-trump/

Heads up Sterling. Shipping containers are up for a City Council meeting.



From today's public notice crawl.





NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The City of Sterling Planning Commission will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers of City Hall, Centennial Square, 421 North Fourth Street, Sterling, Colorado, on Wednesday May 6, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. for the following: Recommendation to City Council on Special Regulations for Shipping Containers in Residential Zoned Areas. A copy of the above documents can be examined in the office of Public Works at City Hall. If you have any questions, comments, and/or concerns regarding this matter, please feel free to attend this public hearing. The Planning Commission will review the proposed conditional use, administrative staff comments, and testimony at this public hearing. Published: South Platte Sentinel April 23, 2026-2165110