Obamacare Individual Market vs. Employer Group Health Insurance





With what will almost certainly be a banner few years for government-funded everything in Colorado, I thought I'd provide a cross comparison between Obamacare's government-mandated single payer health insurance market and the employer-provided group health plans. I'm not going to give you any definitive answers because, frankly, I didn't find any myself. In researching this, I wasn't able to find a whole lot of convergence or agreement on the internet regarding the cost of each. As I have noted before, the answer you get depends on where you look and what that group is focusing on (even assuming no intent to lie).



What spurred my looking at this in the first place was seeing the graph I attach as screenshot 1. This comes from the first link below.





Obviously, this fits a common narrative you see on my pages: that the government is not the best tool we have to solve problems. The graph is a dramatic demonstration that Obamacare single payer market plan costs have ballooned compared to both inflation and the private, employer-paid, group market.



That narrative, just like any other, bears testing.



In order to do that, I read horizontally: I found some resources which roughly span the ideological spectrum. The first source is that first link. It's a report by conservative-leaning Paragon Health Institute. Below that first link you have a second which is a report generated in a collaboration between the Peterson Center on Healthcare (likely left leaning given who they partner with) along with liberal-leaning Kaiser Family Foundation



The third link below is to a report by Chartis, a (again, likely left-leaning though lightly so) health care consulting and policy group.



I won't go through all of them with you, but they all provide a good object lesson in reading carefully and understanding what you're being given.



This lesson will be all the more important because because I'm sure that the "government goodies" crowd running this state will be giving us all kinds of studies about how the government really does do things best over the next few years as they further enmesh the government into your daily life.



Return to the first picture attached and look again at the fine print along the bottom. "A 50-year-old is used for the ACA [Obamacare] line since that is the typical age of an ACA enrollee".



The claim about the age of ACA enrollees is borne out in other places. It's clearly shown in the graph heading this post (sourced from the second link below) which shows that young'uns are more often in group plans and Obamacare single payers are concentrated at older ages.



Where the Peterson/KFF report seems to differ with the Paragon conclusion about Obamacare is nearly shown in the Peterson/KFF graph attached as screenshot 2. It's not an exact match, but this graph follows Peterson/KFF's claim that Obamacare premiums are keeping up with private group plans.





But when you read further into the Peterson/KFF report you see that their claim requires just as much context as does the Paragon one. See, for example, an excerpt I attach as screenshot 3.



There's one more piece to all of this, suggested by a quote from the third link. "Within the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace, uncertainty persists as the enhanced premium tax credits are set to expire at year’s end unless extended. The expiration would raise net premiums for subsidized enrollees, shrink risk pools, and increase churn in 2026."



This is what I mean. Under different criteria, you get different results. If you include everyone vs. only older people. If you include the feds' contributions vs. not including them. Did having the government mandate services and subsidize it help drive up premiums? Likely. Just as likely is the fact that requiring insurers to cover people with pre-existing conditions (esp older people) drives up premiums.



Both perspectives have some corner of the truth, but neither is a complete picture. All should be read if you want the full picture.



Unfortunately, you will only get the headlines from the government, from elected officials, and the media. The rather complicated story will be either that Obamacare drove up premiums or that premiums have kept pace with the private market.



I wish I could say you'll get a full picture from someone, but I can't. You won't get it from me either by the way: more often than not what I provide is counterpoint to the prevailing narrative, specifically chosen because of its absence in the mainstream media.



For you to be fully informed or, what's more important, a better advocate, you need to be reading horizontally and not just the sources that tell you things that are comfortable.



Get some practice now by looking over the below.



https://paragoninstitute.org/paragon-pic/obamacare-plan-premiums-have-increased-nearly-2x-faster-than-employer-based-premiums-since-2014/



https://www.healthsystemtracker.org/brief/how-aca-marketplace-costs-compare-to-employer-sponsored-health-insurance/#Percent%20of%20each%20market%20by%20age,%20in%20the%20group%20and%20individual%20market,%202023



https://www.chartis.com/insights/employer-sponsored-health-insurance-premiums-keep-climbing-aca-subsidy-support-wanes

The title of this post is the same as that of the article linked at bottom:** it’s a no-nonsense, pretty reasonable list of things you can do to protect as much of your data as is feasible.

Just like a padlock is deterrence against breaking in but not absolute protection, taking simple, sane steps to protect yourself makes you more effort than you’re worth. Quoting: “Cybercriminals often look for the easiest target, and a little proactive effort can make their jobs significantly harder.”

For example, to play off the tip:

“Use two-factor authentication with everything. RSA authenticator apps are even better (think Google or Apple Authenticator, where a time-limited 6-digit cryptographic code is produced)”

I tell my computer to still do two-factor authentication on my home computer. It’s not a public computer, but it’s cheap and easy security (plus, you never know if or when you’re home computer would get stolen).

Worth a read. Link’s below.

**I’m not sure if it’s going to be a permanent thing, but Independence Institute has been doing a fair bit of tech guides lately. If that’s an interest, get in the habit of checking their site regularly for more.

https://i2i.org/best-practices-to-keep-your-data-safe-online/