Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Trauma Whisper's avatar
Trauma Whisper
7h

Preventive care does not bring in record breaking profits.

On today's PUC meeting the water allocation for the purposed hydron and how the element will be manipulated for energy usage.

While a leak is not expected depending on the land that has been selected for the green energy might have health impacts on others and a study should be funded and long term impacts.

References:

Nicolson, G. L., de Mattos, G. F., Settineri, R., Costa, C., Ellithorpe, R., Rosenblatt, S., La Valle, J., Jimenez, A., & Ohta, S. (2016). Clinical effects of hydrogen administration: From animal and human diseases to exercise medicine. International Journal of Clinical Medicine, 7(1), 32–76.

Yıldız, F., LeBaron, T. W., & Alwazeer, D. (2024). Molecular hydrogen therapy—A review on clinical studies. Medical Gas Research, 14(1), 1–8.

Yoritaka, A., Takanashi, M., Hirayama, M., Nakahara, T., Ohta, S., & Hattori, N. (2018). Randomized, double-blind, multicenter trial of hydrogen water for Parkinson’s disease. Movement Disorders, 33(9), 1505–1513.

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