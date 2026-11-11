Now what? What does the recent election mean for taxpayers and business in Colorado?





Tomorrow (Thurs 11/12) Independent Majority will be holding a Zoom meeting at 4PM to discuss the latest election results from the standpoint of what it means for taxpayers and businesses.



If you’ve had some trouble wrapping your head around what this latest election means, or if you just want to be around people that share your values, consider joining the meeting and watching (there’s time at the end for questions too).



Quoting from their email (with the actual Zoom sign up linked first at bottom):







This week, we’re excited to welcome Matt Knoedler of the Independence Institute for a discussion about Colorado’s 2026 election results and what the tax measures that passed mean for affordability in our state.



We’ll recap the election, take a closer look at the tax measures approved by voters, and explore what these changes could mean for Colorado taxpayers, families, and businesses moving forward. As always, we’ll leave the last ten minutes for questions and conversation!





This Thursday, November 12





4:00 PM Mountain Time





If you miss the meeting and still want to watch the discussion, I put a link to the Independence Institute’s YouTube page second below. Recordings of the Independent Majority meetings show up there after they process them.







Join the Zoom:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87455766740?pwd=zjJ6oK3wHDT24qG82bBaKjtdaugmAG.1

Meeting ID: 874 5576 6740

Passcode: 981776

https://www.youtube.com/@IITV3

Tailor made "evidence" to drive policy.





I want to start with a quote from the CPR article linked below.



"Researchers hope the new Colorado Poverty Measure could eventually help lawmakers estimate how proposed tax changes or cuts to public assistance like the loss of the FATC [Family Affordability Tax Credit--a means-tested income tax credit created by a 2024 bill linked second below] might affect children before those policies take effect."



I have written in the past about the notion of "evidence-based" policy (see, for example "Related" below), one of the larger themes being that the evidence used is perhaps not as solid as those selling it would have you believe. I.e. that it's just as liable to bias, incompleteness, and untruth as any other source of information used in crafting policy.



The CPR article below offers a great example, because, as the quote above suggests, sometimes the evidence-based policy folks don't hide the ball real well.



Right on the heels of the FATC not being available this year (since, per the law, Colorado's revenue didn't grow enough to let it kick in), a report comes out which has a newly-crafted metric showing just how much a loss of FATC will hurt.



Quoting again from the CPR piece with link intact:



"The credit’s impact is detailed in a report released in September by the Colorado Children's Campaign, which draws on a new poverty measure developed specifically for Colorado by Columbia University researchers. In 2024, the federal poverty guideline for a family of four was $31,200 a year. But that figure doesn't account for differences in living costs or the financial assistance families receive. The new Colorado Poverty Measure takes a broader approach, factoring in public benefits and unavoidable expenses to offer a more complete picture of families' financial circumstances."



As a side note, this is the same Colorado Children's Campaign which supports a broad range of progressive, taxpayer-funded policies in Colorado. The list includes the progressive income tax effort, Growing our Future Coalition (taxpayer funded childcare), among other things. They are also frequent collaborators with Gary Community Ventures and Colorado Statewide Parent Coalition.



It's that "broader approach" where the opportunity for mischief comes in. It's a pattern I've seen in reports about teacher income: researchers include various other cost-of-living metrics in their calculation and then give out the "real" data. The thing is, the measurements are sensitive to what those researchers choose to include, and what they don't.



Nonetheless, that won't stop advocates from taking this sort of research and using it in the way the first quote has it. That the research goes into the hands of uncritical legislators who roll it up and use it to beat others about the head who dare question the curtailment or loss of government benefits.



Thus the nature of much "evidence-based" policy efforts. It's there to give weight to the arguments of some, the sheen of objectivity to what is a choice based on values and balancing needs.



At the start, I mentioned not hiding the ball. This happens at one other point in the article and I think it's just as telling as the one I shared before.



Quoting one last time from CPR:



"She [Maya Gould, vice president of research at the Colorado Children's Campaign] expects the loss of the FATC could increase child poverty in Colorado, but cautioned that it doesn't necessarily mean all [of the estimated, by the same report mentioned here] 22,500 children helped by the credit in 2024 will fall back into poverty. Some families also receive other forms of assistance, making the exact outcome difficult to predict."



In other words, the loss of the credit doesn't mean that the number we estimated it helped will all end up back in poverty. The exact outcome is difficult to predict.



That speaks just about as well as anything else could for evidence-based policy.



A far more fruitful approach in my opinion is to set a number you're willing and able to spend on any given program and then move on. The idea that we fight at the level of $X million dollars helps Y thousand of children is useless because you really can't depend on those numbers, and attempts to do so tilt the argument to those that claim not spending on tax credits mean you hate children, and puppies, and butterflies.



https://www.cpr.org/2026/10/21/colorado-child-tax-credit-at-risk/



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb24-1311

In honor of all those who served...

In honor of all who served. Take a minute to remember (and thank either in the silence of your heart or out loud) those who served today.

Our country would not be what it is without their sacrifice.