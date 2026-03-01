No one’s words or behavior should be above scrutiny





I saw a KRCC (Colorado Springs' public radio) article recently where the non-profit Sand Creek Massacre Foundation (a group which receives Federal, Great Outdoors Colorado, and charitable donations) linked the Sand Creek Massacre to Federal immigration enforcement as well as alluding to that effort being like what the Nazi's did.



Startlingly, these claims went unchecked by KRCC and there was no counterpoint to them included in the article.



The folks at the Foundation can have their opinion. What shouldn't happen is any outlet purporting to write news stories would simply hand a mic to anyone and let them talk. Advocacy groups do that. News shouldn't.



No matter the backstory, people that have suffered (and I wrap Senator Sullivan's tragedy and poor behavior in my piece linked below) shouldn't be allowed to say and act how they like. No one should be above scrutiny, albeit we should still allow some grace in how we enforce that.



More in my op ed below.





https://completecolorado.com/2026/02/18/progressive-press-tragedy-expert-claims-unchallenged/

Ethnic media: what do you think?

The CPR article linked at bottom is by now a pretty stale one. I didn’t want to not write about it, however. It just kept getting pushed back by more urgent matters (esp related to the legislature’s work).

The reason it stuck with me is that it presents a pretty handy example of something I’ve mentioned more than once: I think spreading out media consumption across a variety of outlets is a good idea. This includes what I might call niche outlets like, taking an example from the article, the Denver Urban Spectrum newspaper. I link to it second below in case you want to poke around.

Reading widely doesn’t mean you have to agree. It doesn’t mean you have to like the paper’s perspective. It just means you expose yourself to viewpoints and stories that you might not get simply reading one outlet.

I think I depart from the folks in the article in one regard. If you read it, the article keeps referencing how ethnic media is suffering due to pushback on DEI initiatives.

A couple non-contiguous quotes flesh this out some:

“Colorado’s population continues to grow more diverse, yet many residents of color say they often feel underserved by mainstream media and overlooked by advertisers. Those challenges, they say, are being compounded by a national political climate in which diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives are being rolled back, creating additional uncertainty for ethnic media outlets operating in Colorado with limited resources.”

“Despite that role, ethnic media outlets face significant financial challenges. [Colorado Ethnic Media Exchange’s Brittany] Winkfield said more than 100 publications closed in Colorado in 2025 alone, largely due to revenue shortfalls that continue to worsen amid DEI pushbacks nationwide.”

It’s obvious why CPR took this story. It’s right there in both the quotes. It’s advertising and market share, but really if you think about it it’s because of the national political climate, with DEI being rolled back. Read: it’s Trump.

I struggle to see how the political climate means fewer people reading or seeking diverse outlets, or how fewer ads are going to those outlets. Perhaps it’s just me, but I usually don’t choose my media based on skin color. I know there are some that do. I am okay with that. If you trust people that look like you more than those that don’t, God bless. I didn’t grow up in your skin.

The hinted-at claim here, however would need a lot (A LOT) more evidence for me to believe it. In my opinion, I think that the media outlets that cater to various ethnic groups will always struggle to get readers and the advertising dollars that come with them.

So when I read the CPR article and see that these groups have banded together to approach advertisers, to help make what they can offer more visible, I think “great”. That is a solid business strategy. If you’re selling things, the first step is to make potential customers aware that you’re offering!

Extending forward from there, to the point where we need to subsidize this type of media, a knife-edge the CPR article seems to dance on, is too far for me. If these outlets want to band together to help each other, to help get advertising, to help get charitable gifts, okay. If the idea is that we need to prop them up with tax money, no.

Not due to any particular animus towards any ethnicity, but rather an animus toward having the government involved in subsidizing any media whatsoever.

You can probably get a sense of why I held onto this article around all the other busy-ness. Brings up lots of interesting questions.

What do you think about this, and that could mean any of the issues raised by this article: the subsidization of media, the need to consume media across the spectrum, smaller outlets banding together, etc.?

https://www.cpr.org/2026/01/27/colorado-ethnic-media-exchange-dei-rollbacks/

https://www.denverurbanspectrum.com/