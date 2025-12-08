No grant money to fix a sewer and water system on the Plains, yes grant money for Granny Flats.





The first link below is from my local paper and it was the top article on the front page. Nominally, the article is about how the Logan County Commissioners are working on finalizing the budget. Important, to be sure (see “Related” below), but what caught my eye for this post was the bit about the Sage Pointe neighborhood.



Sage Pointe is a neighborhood just outside Sterling proper, up on a ridge by the airport. Nice houses in a little standalone development surrounded by fields and semi-industrial lots.



Sage Pointe has a problem. Their water and sewer are not up to CDPHE standards. The fix is expensive and the temporary workaround to the problem is too. A quote from the Sentinel article gives you an idea of how expensive expensive is.



“In October, the Sage Pointe Metropolitan District board voted to raise residents’ water and sewer rates to nearly $700 a month to pay for the rented system.”



I can’t imagine what the folks who own those houses must be thinking right now. I start to crab at my family if the water bill is maybe $20 bucks higher than usual.



There was another interesting bit earlier in the article that I’ll ease into with another quote.



“During a work session, Greg Etl, Northeast Regional Manager for the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, gave an update on DOLA’s upcoming grant cycle and told the commissioners that DOLA can’t do anything right now to help Sage Pointe with its water and sewer situation. Etl believes that DOLA will have a grant cycle next year, he just doesn’t know when, how much will be available, and if there will be more than one cycle. Last year, DOLA had a $50 million grant cycle, but there ended up being some issues because money was taken from DOLA to balance the state budget, there was legislation enacted that also took money from DOLA, and there was about $140 to $160 million in added tax credits from the oil and gas industry that DOLA didn’t know about, which resulted in DOLA having to give out IOUs for a certain period of time for some entities that were promised money. Those issues have put next year’s potential grant cycle in flux.”**



There are a couple of things noteworthy here. The first is that chaos around budgets and uncertainty about same are not unique to the Trump administration. I know that has been relentless drumbeat from the liberal media, but the chaos is more an effect of budgets needing to be refigured and priorities changed.



The second relates to priorities themselves. Regardless of what a politician says, what they do tells you what’s in their heart. This goes double for where the money goes: if ever there was something that showed one’s true priorities in life, its where they put their time and treasure.



Where much of the time and treasure seems to have gone here is not on the Plains per se. Not to make sure the car has a running engine, but rather to make sure the paint looks nice.



State DOLA grant money has gone (see the second link below for a Complete Colorado article on the topic) to Polis’ push for ADU’s (accessory dwelling units -- sometimes called “granny flats”). Taking a couple non-contiguous quotes from the Complete article (with links intact):



“The Colorado Department Local Affairs (DOLA) doled out nearly $1 million in state tax dollars to seven municipalities between August and October of this year in an effort to jump start construction of accessory dwelling units (ADUs).”



“The grants are part of the Polis administration’s push to increase the number of ADU’s across the state by subsidizing things such as pre-approval costs, technical assistance, and waiving, reducing, or otherwise helping with various fees. ‘Colorado is leading the way on the freedom to build an accessory dwelling unit on your own property,’ Gov. Polis said in DOLA’s announcement of the grants.”



This grant money was not diminished to make the budget balance.



As another example, I called Mr. Etl (quoted above from the Sentinel as saying in part “there was legislation enacted that also took money from DOLA”) to see which bills took money from DOLA and linked to the two he mentioned in our conversation. They are links 3 and 4 below.



The first, SB25-256 takes $15 million yearly from DOLA to Digital Trunked Radio System (see more in the bill link if curious). The second, HB25-1061, takes DOLA money and earmarks it for things like playgrounds.



You could argue the wisdom of any of the above policy on their own merits, but money that could have gone to something involving the health and welfare of a community, and/or to prevent its financial ruin (and probably in the sense of the state’s budget a drop in the bucket), has gone elsewhere. The relative utility of that elsewhere is what is striking to me.



To my mind, from what I gather reading the fiscal note, the Digital Trunked Radio System strikes me as pretty important given; that’s a public safety improvement and thus on par with Sage Pointe having water and sewer. Okay there.



The playgrounds and granny flats? Not so much. All the more so if you think about what the grants for the granny flats are doing. Go back and revisit the Complete quote above: the grants out of DOLA go to “...pre-approval costs, technical assistance, and waiving, reducing, or otherwise helping with various fees.”



I can’t help but agree with Independence Institute’s Sharf (quoted in the Complete article) when he says that we could have done this without spending money by simply removing government barriers in lieu of offering money to help people clear them.



These latter two are not thoughtful ways to prioritize money in a time of need, and they are not honoring the needs of the whole state. The ADU grants, for example are focused on big cities.



I hope some money is left in DOLA for grants so that the folks in Sage Pointe get some relief from the new standards CDPHE is putting on their water and sewer systems in the coming legislative term. I guess we’ll see.



In the meantime pay careful attention to what the folks in the capitol are spending on, and what they’re not.





**In order to get a sense of which bills Mr. Etl was talking about in this quote, I called and spoke with him on the phone. During that conversation he mentioned to me that he felt the subtitle of the article, “DOLA not able to help Sage Pointe with its sewer system struggles” was not entirely accurate. Paraphrasing what he’d said, he wanted people to be aware that DOLA knows about the problem as well as the need. While it’s never certain as to how much and when they can offer either grants or loans to help pay for the fix, they will try to help once the financial situation is straightened out.



Who is this a concern for?

The Sun article linked at bottom is an interview with the Colorado Community College System’s new chancellor Marielena DeSanctis.

In the subheading The Sun says the sitdown was to “... talk about the future of the state’s 13 community colleges, each of which she calls an ‘economic development engine’”

I wanted to read it to get Chancellor DeSanctis’ perspective (as I’ve written before, pay attention to who’s running some of the lesser-thought-of government agencies), and also because I’m an employee of that system.

What I found was less about community colleges and more about Trump. Plenty of identity politics too.

I won’t go point by point through the questions, but if you look through it you’ll see plenty of questions like those quoted below:

“What does it mean to you to be the first Latina leader of the community college system here?”

“The Trump administration has pushed forward some funding cuts, especially for institutions that are Hispanic serving, that have that designation or that serve higher populations of a more diverse student body. How has the community college system this past year been impacted by federal funding cuts?”

“I also want to touch on the diversity, equity and inclusion front. What is your viewpoint on the importance of DEI on a community college campus and across the system? And is that something that you want to prioritize, even as there’s been a lot of backlash against that from the federal administration?”

These would be in contrast to the ones about, you know, the actual business of educating people, typified by the following:

“So how do you manage that [trying to keep the system working if employee’s pay is flat and costs rise] if essentially what’s on the table right now amounts to a budget cut because you’re getting flat funding and the cost of everything else is escalating? How do you maneuver through those financial pain points?”

I kept asking myself, as I read the questions about Trump or DEI, who cares? Who has these concerns? Surely there are some but the vast majority of the students I see are concerned about the things young people are concerned about or concerned about their getting to their career goals.

Do they care that the chancellor is a latina? Is the importance of DEI on campus and across the system top of mind? I’d be surprised if it were. These strike me more as the kinds of things that lefty reporters at the lefty Sun worry about. Probably a goodly portion of their subscribing customers too.

Still and all, I was quite impressed with the answers Chancellor DeSanctis gave. Impressed enough to quote them at length here.

“I always struggle as my career has progressed with anybody thinking that I’m special. I’m just Marie. I’m just doing what I do. It was at the Community College of Denver that I had some Latina women come to me and they said, ‘You need to know how you’ve given us confidence because we see you and now we think that we can do this.’ And I’m looking at them like, what are you people talking about? You could have always done this. You didn’t need a little Latina from South Florida to come rolling into this place for you to think that you could do this. I just don’t get it. So what does it mean to me to be the first Latina? I hate to say it doesn’t necessarily mean anything to me, but I’ve come to recognize that obviously it means something to other Latina women and I need to embrace that.”

“This one’s an interesting topic for me. Community colleges were built to meet students of every age, every demographic, where they are (and) support them on to success. Has it always been called DEI? No. At some point in time in our history, that terminology came to be and now that terminology has gotten crossways, let’s call it, with people. We are always, have always, and will always meet students where they are and support them to success, whether they are 16 or 60, whether they identify as white, Black, Hispanic, Asian American, Native American, whether you’re a military veteran, whether you have exceptionalities. None of that matters to us. We meet you where you are, figure out what your hopes and dreams are. We may interject some opinion there and say, ‘Are you sure that’s what you want to do? Because if you really want to move in socioeconomic status, perhaps you should consider this, this or this, right?’ Aside from that conversation, we’re going to meet you where you are, and we’re going to support you in whatever way you need support to be successful. And that looks different for every student. There’s just a whole lot of to do about DEI as a term. We’re going to continue to do the work that we’ve always done. I don’t care what you call it.”

I was impressed not because I agree 100% with DeSanctis, but because she struck me as levelheaded and what she says about teaching dovetails nicely with my philosophy.**

I’ve written before about how journalists have been co-opted by advocates, this coming by way of hijacking the very language they use. The same can be said for many things in life: somehow advocates on one side of an issue have (for lack of a better word) captured the words and bent them to THEIR will.

Being inclusive does not have to look like the way leftist reporters and individuals want it to. They do not, and will not as long as you don’t let them, have a monopoly on compassion, equality, openness, etc.

The lesson to take away from this, whether you are a teacher or not, is twofold.

The first is that race and life experience matter. They shape you. How could they not?

They need not (and should not), however, define you. You should not let anyone push you into a box whether they’re doing so to shame you or in some wrongheaded attempt to uplift you.

The second is that you shouldn’t let anyone else try to force you into their way of relating to others as the only way in which it can or should be done. There are multiple paths to being a decent, upright, caring human being.

That is what we ought to be focusing on.

**It felt a little off topic (hence putting this down here), but I would agree here with Chancellor DeSanctis in the sense that a smart teacher recognizes that some students need to feel a relationship with their teacher to learn well. A smart teacher recognizes this and works to not only teach content, but establish relationships with everyone regardless of who they are.

Jason Crow Is Playing With Fire — And Colorado Should Be Asking Why





The title of this post is the title of Heidi Ganahl’s op ed which I link to first below. I usually don’t mix in with national stories here too much, but I found this op ed to be noteworthy enough to share.



I’ll leave it to you to read the piece in its entirety, but the last bit is worth excerpting here. Quoting:



“America is stable when the military is apolitical. Crow’s message does not strengthen the Constitution. It does not protect democracy. And it certainly does not protect the country. Instead, it injects politics into the last institution America still trusted. That’s dangerous. That’s reckless. And from a member of Congress, it’s unforgivable. If Crow wants to play revolutionary, he can do it on his own time. But dragging the U.S. military into partisan warfare? That’s a line Colorado should make very clear he does not get to cross again.”



If you live in Congressman Crow’s district, I urge you to write, call, and/or attend a town hall and give him your civil comment on what he did. Give him your civil comment on his choice to do a video instead of, as Ganahl has it, “...working through normal legal mechanisms.”

I especially urge this if you are a vet yourself.

https://rockymountainvoice.com/2025/11/28/jason-crow-is-playing-with-fire-and-colorado-should-be-asking-why/