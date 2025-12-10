New “standards” (regulation) for wildfire insurance claims





Before anything else, let me give you a quick heads up. You will have a chance to speak your piece about the proposed changes to homeowners insurance, but time is short. It’s coming up on Dec 18. Details on how below.



HB24-1315 (linked first below) mandated a study on remediation standards for fire damage in homeowners insurance. To see the specifics, I took a picture of the relevant text from the fiscal note and attached it as screenshot 1.



The Sun article linked second below gives you some context on the bill, the study, and some reactions from various groups around the state.



I linked to the study itself third below for convenience and took a screenshot of the recommendations it makes (from the executive summary) and attached those as screenshots 2a and 2b.



I’m open to the idea here. I think some form of certainty in the market in terms of how clean is clean after a fire has the potential to benefit all; it lets insurers know what’s expected. It lets the insured know what’s expected. If the standards couldn’t be haggled over on a case by case basis, at least everyone would know the rules of the game ahead of time.



There are a couple things that concern me, however. The first is the potential this has to drive costs up. Adding things that have to be covered to insurance raises the price. If the costs go up on the folks selling the insurance, they won’t eat those costs out of the kindness of their hearts.



You also have the manner in which this gets decided. It will go through the Colorado Division of Insurance. It will not go through any elected officials.



The head of this division is Colorado Insurance Commissioner Michael Conway, a Polis appointee. He has not shied away from mixing in politics when it comes to insurance. I offer you the fourth link below as evidence.



As this plan is debated, the decision will be going through his office. Read his heated rhetoric in the article below then answer: how much do you trust him to balance affordability with cleanup standards? How much do you trust him to stay within the bounds of existing standards/limits and/or to not start including substances for which there are no standards into cleanup mandates?



Then ask if you can you fire him if you don’t like his decisions.



Perhaps it won’t turn out this way, but I smell yet another case of the elected officials kicking a decision that raises costs over to some unelected board or individual so they can wash their hands of it and blame the ones we can’t fire.



Let’s end by lighting a candle instead of cursing the darkness.



If you’d like to send in your comment, as I mention above, you have until Dec 16th for an email or you can give comment virtually on the 18th, so act quickly. A quote from the Sun article (with links and email address intact) gives details:



“The Division of Insurance will hold a virtual meeting Dec. 18 to gather feedback on the first draft. Comments can also be emailed to DORA_INS_RulesandRecords@state.co.us through Dec. 16.”



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb24-1315



https://coloradosun.com/2025/12/08/colorado-smoke-remediation-study/



chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://newspack-coloradosun.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/Draft-Report.pdf



https://coloradosun.com/2025/06/11/health-insurance-prices-subsidies-trump-bill/

CPW furbearer management and policy recommendations





I received the furbearer management and policy recommendations report linked at bottom recently and wanted to share.



This report comes as a result of some focus group work CPW hired out with two different focus groups grouped loosely into agriculture/sports/hunters and wildlife advocates.**



The contractor hired by CPW prepared the report to guide CPW in their policy decisions. If you want to deadhead directly to the recommendations that the report authors make. You’ll find them starting on p 22.



More in the report linked below.



**Reading the report you’ll note both groups seemed to take exception to this categorization and thus the report’s authors mention switching to Group A and Group B.



https://cpw.widencollective.com/assets/share/asset/eez3jfojau

Update-a-palooza!

For today’s second post, I have a bundle of updates to share.

The first link below is to a KUNC story that updates the story on the transfer of the Shoshone Power Plant water rights on the Colorado river.

At my last check on the story, the decision was being mulled by the State Water Board. The KUNC story below updates that by relating that the State Water Board has approved the plan letting the Colorado River District buy the powerplant’s rather senior water rights and keep the water in the river.

There is (it’s a KUNC article after all) a lot of talk about the river’s ecosystem, etc. but the important thing to me are the downstream growers who depend on the Colorado River for their operations. If the water stays in the river, stream flows are higher and there’s more water available. This would be in contrast to the water getting taken up over the mountains and used in the Front Range, one of the alternate plans being discussed.

The second link below is a Colorado Sun article updating an old, old story I’d been watching (what can you do, the courts move slowly).

CU-Anschutz got sued way back in 2021 over their COVID vaccine mandate and, after years in the courts including an initial loss and then an appeal, they have now settled with the folks objecting to the mandate.

Lots more detail in the article which I will leave to you to read.

The last update is regarding Greeley Demands Better and their fight to get the City Council to put their entertainment center project up to a vote of the citizens.

I received the following press release from Greeley Demands Better recently. Copied from my email:

Greeley Demands Better Applauds City Council for Setting February 24 Vote on Cascadia PUD Repeal

Citizen-led effort clears final hurdle after volunteers collected signatures twice to ensure public voice

Greeley, Colo. (December 2, 2025) – Tonight, Greeley Demands Better celebrates the City Council’s vote to officially schedule the election on February 24, 2026, for residents to decide whether to repeal Ordinance 30, the controversial Cascadia/Catalyst Planned Unit Development zoning change.

The decision marks a major milestone in a months-long effort by Greeley residents to protect transparent governance and demand accountability from city leadership. Volunteers gathered signatures twice, overcoming procedural obstacles and repeated attempts to sideline the public’s role in the city’s land-use decisions.

“We are grateful the City Council chose to listen to the will of the people,” said Rhonda Solis, Co-Chair of Greeley Demands Better. “Greeley residents worked tirelessly—through delays, legal challenges and every hurdle imaginable—to make sure their voices were honored. Tonight, democracy prevailed.”

The February 24 election represents the community’s first opportunity to vote directly on the Cascadia/Catalyst project, which was approved without broad public involvement and without resolving major concerns about financing, traffic impacts, affordability, and water.

“This vote didn’t happen because developers wanted it. It happened because Greeley citizens refused to back down,” said Brandon Wark, Co-Chair of Greeley Demands Better. “We look forward to giving voters the transparent, fact-based information they deserve before they decide the future of their city.”

I am glad to see that they got the issue on the ballot. It was never a sure thing: the city council fought them at every. single. turn.

https://www.kunc.org/news/2025-11-21/state-water-board-agrees-to-use-powerful-water-rights-for-health-of-colorado-river

https://coloradosun.com/2025/12/02/cu-anschutz-covid-vaccine-mandate-lawsuit/