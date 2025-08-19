New Era Colorado Using CO's budget crisis to push a graduated income tax.



I wanted to share a tweet I saw from Free State Colorado recently. The tweet is linked first below if you want to see the original (and/or follow them on Twitter--which you should if you're not following them some other way).



If you don't have twitter, the subject of the tweet is how progressive policy organization New Era Colorado is pushing for a "graduated" income tax and using current Federal policy + the state's budget problems as justification.



Free State Colorado put up pictures of an email that New Era sent out on Aug 6th encouraging their followers to write in an email encouraging what they call a graduated income tax in Colorado. I copied the screenshots from Free State Colorado's twitter account and attached them as screenshots 1 and 2.





New Era's actions here are not at all surprising. Never let a crisis go to waste right?



This points to something troubling, but on the flip side of that is an opportunity. Canards like those you see in the New Era email prey on people who are ignorant (often young since the two go hand in hand -- they did for me anyway) and who are struggling.



It is an attractive message: get rid of TABOR and Colorado becomes affordable again.



If the trouble here comes in people buying this tripe, the opportunity comes in your ability to share what you know given your knowledge of TABOR and your having watched politics in this state for a while.



Speak up. Talk to young people and recent transplants. Share the history of TABOR, share the history of our balanced budget amendment, share the fact that this state is where we are because of the current political structure. TABOR's been around a long time and our state has weathered bad times and good with it being law. What's different is the political makeup of this state and the financial wizardry they've put in place to spend beyond our state's means. What's different is that the bill for all that spending happens to be coming at a politically difficult time for those currently in power.



One last thing. If you are interested, Free State Colorado did an excellent rundown on New Era (and it was in the tweet thread attached). I included a link to that history second below.



If the name New Era was ringing bells in your brain, it was in mine too. They're big all over Colorado.



They're one of the many beneficiaries of the largesse of liberal policy behemoth Rose Community Foundation.



They're also mixing in on things like state policy on rentals (and getting the Sun to erroneously call them "nonpartisan" until it's pointed out that New Era is anything but).



More in earlier newsletters linked below.



CO Special Session: bills released so far and TABOR





Hot off the presses (just released yesterday), a video discussion between Free State Colorado's Wark and tax adovcate Menten.



If you want a preview of some of the special session bills, give it a look. It's linked first below.







As mentioned in previous newsletters, there is a bill coming for the special session to make the Democrat's add-back taxes (taxes that you don't have to pay to the Feds but which Democrats want you to pay here in Colorado) subject to TABOR limits.



The bill is out now and I link to it below if you want to see the actual language.





The Colorado Office of School Safety's Gun Violence Resource (COSS) Library is balanced?

I have been trying to do a follow up story on HB25-1250 (linked first below). This was the bill requiring local school districts to put up materials on gun safety from the Office of Gun Violence Prevention in CDPHE. Those materials, as of this writing, are still not ready.

As part of trying to find them, I came across the Colorado Office of School Safety's Gun Violence Resource Library. That site is linked second below.

I took screenshots of the resource list and attach them as pictures 1 - 3.

You will note a link back to CDPHE's own resources there at the top. Mixed in, however, with what are mostly pretty pedestrian links are two notables: there are some "resources" by gun control groups Giffords and Everytown. For convenience, I included links to the three (out of 9 total) of them as links 3 - 5 below.

A full third of the COSS resources written by gun control groups? A full zero written by gun rights groups? This stood out to me.

I reached out to the COSS to look in on some details. After double checking that this was not (it isn't) the resources required by HB25-1250, I asked who chose the materials, how they were chosen, and what steps were taken to make sure they were balanced ideologically.

No one would go on record with me, but I was told that the materials were chosen by COSS (not some other agency), and that they try to balance their materials as much as possible, that there is no agenda from their office.

In looking at the resources they put up, I have to agree. Many of them are balanced (many of them don't say a whole lot of anything noteworthy frankly).

But there is that full third that is decidedly not. There is that full third that has no counterpart.

This reminded me of how I found gun resources in CDPHE's Office of Gun Violence Prevention that were simply echoing Democrats' and gun control advocates' talking points (see link 6 below for that newsletter if you want context), and I found it just as concerning.

While I was assured by the department that they have no agenda, and I can take that on face value mostly, I think someone there does. I think someone over at COSS is salting the mine.

I think someone working for the state is injecting their politics into official state business. They shouldn't be.

Perhaps calling attention to it will get the people over at COSS to review their posting practices. Maybe some attention there will bring some balance or the removal of the outright gun control oriented material.

The point here is to call these things out and email in to the office (you can also send to me if you like). Speak up. Share with others.

Stopping agenda-driven things from infecting more of our state government than it already has begins by shining some light on it.

