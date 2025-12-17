New emissions rules for minor modifications gets (thankfully) voted down.

There’s something noteworthy towards the end of the Sum and Substance article linked at bottom.**

The part I want to focus on begins under the heading “A debate over minor modifications”. Don’t make the same (initial) mistake I did and take it from the words that the debated would be minor!

The minor modifications here refer to a change in a factory or plant’s process which might slightly alter the amount of pollution they emit. Quoting the article:

“APCD [Air Pollution Control Division] staffers, for example, wanted to change the current permitting process for minor modifications — facility upgrades at major-emitter sites that are designed to allow greater production and could result in small increases of NOx or VOC emissions.”

The rest of that same paragraph gives the import.

“Companies applying for minor-modification permits now can proceed with work immediately under state rules, but division leaders wanted to require that some of these projects instead go through a period of public notice and public comment.”

Why does this matter? Think it through. If you were running a factory and wanted to expand to meet demand, and could do so without having to increase you emissions substantially, you could do that now without having to ask and go through a time-consuming process.

If this rule change were to go through, if it did require public notice and comment that would significantly slow down your ability to expand. Comment provided by a representative of the Colorado Chamber of Commerce (publisher of The Sum and Substance) gives a sense of the time involved, quoting from the article:

“Colorado Chamber regulatory affairs advisor Dave Kulmann argued, however, that requiring even minor changes to go through the division’s lengthy, backlogged construction-permitting process could turn a four-month project into one that takes two years.”

Exactly. If you wanted to expand and faced that, would you even bother? If you were thinking of opening a factory in Colorado and knew this would be your future, would you bother?

Thankfully the Air Quality Control Commission voted this one down 6 to 3.

I have a feeling this won’t be the last time something like this is tried, however. I will keep my eyes and ears open and post if I hear of future efforts. If you hear, please share.

Efforts like these are the quintessential examples of business killing regulation. We already have plenty of that and need no more.

**The article is, overall, a good one on updates to the state’s ozone reduction plan. Worth a read.

https://tsscolorado.com/business-gets-mixed-results-as-colorado-updates-ozone-reduction-plan/

And more on the topic of business-killing policy...



The previous post gave an example of a (fortunately voted-down) business-killing policy on air quality and minor modifications. I thought it would be good to toss in another example of business UNfriendly policy, the kind that would further burden our state’s economy.



The Sum and Substance article linked at bottom details a proposed bill that might be coming up in the 2026 legislative session.



Quoting the article:



“Large Colorado businesses with substantial numbers of part-time employees on public benefits would have to help fund Colorado’s Medicaid and SNAP programs under a bill that is being floated by a Democratic House member who is a former Medicaid case manager.”



In keeping with what we’ve come to know and love about Democrat (the potential sponsor is Democrat Lisa Feret) policy, the proposed assessment on companies would likely be in the form of a fee or perhaps a fine, thus avoiding any messy TABOR complications. Quoting again:



“Feret has looked at enacting a fee that could go into the Colorado Healthcare Affordability and Sustainability Enterprise, which now collects money from hospitals based on the occupancy of their beds and uses the revenues to expand the group of low-income adults that is eligible for Medicaid. Or she’s looked at making it a fine, which would, like the use of a fee, exempt the new revenue from the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights revenue cap.”



Again policy such as this points to (unless it’s a messaging bill which the latter part of the article hints at with Feret talking about being happy starting a conversation) a lot of ignorance about the basics of a free market economy.



None of the companies that would fall under a bill such as this are static or are required to be so. This is a two player game and the first thing that anyone subject to this law would do would be to sit down and figure out a strategy to minimize their costs.



This could take many forms. It could be changing hiring practices. It could be closing stores. It could be choosing to not expand.



Thinking through potential consequences of said policies has not been too common in this state of late as those running the show seem inclined to want to posture for their base as opposed to govern in a way that fixes problems.



I’ll keep my ears open for updates and post as I know more.



If you have thoughts about this bill, I linked to Rep Feret’s page second below. If you want to keep an eye on this yourself (and if you hear something, share), you can also set a reminder to check her page every so often during the coming legislative session.



https://tsscolorado.com/proposed-bill-would-require-large-colorado-employers-to-help-fund-medicaid-snap/



https://leg.colorado.gov/legislators/lisa-feret

Update: Colorado’s new water regulations are on the books.





I wanted to pass along a quick update. Per the Sun reprint of a Fresh Water News article linked below, the Colorado Water Quality Control Commission approved new rules outlining how the state will issue (quoting): “...permits dictating how construction, homebuilding and farming activities that disturb waters and wetlands can occur.”



I have written about this issue in the past and there is also some background in the article so I won’t go into tremendous detail, but the effort for Colorado to write its own rules comes from a 2024 law written in the wake of a US Supreme Court decision which changed Federal oversight for streams etc.



The article makes reference to a dust up between what the author refers to as “industry groups” and environmentalists. From what I could see in the article, the board may have shot for the middle, but in looking at the fracas and reading back into the links, I have to wonder whether or not it was a little tilted toward the environmentalists.



This impression is bolstered in reading the bios of the various commissioners (see the second link below). Lots of government people from towns that lean (WAY) to the left. Lots of environmentalists. One person from Ag. One person that I would characterize as a government bureaucrat who works in water purity.



I put this next to the fact that the author of the Fresh Water piece didn’t quote anyone from agriculture or any landowners in her piece, and I wonder if landowners wanting to put a culvert in (the inspiration for the US Supreme Court decision), or someone with an Ag operation next to what they’ve now defined as a wetland will have a nasty surprise awaiting them.



Time will tell there I suppose. If you want to speak to the board or listen in on meetings, you’ll find information on that in the second link.



https://coloradosun.com/2025/12/12/colorado-water-regulators-approve-historic-stream-wetlands-protections/



https://cdphe.colorado.gov/wqcc-general-information