NE Colorado getting a mammoth data center?

The FencePost article linked first below is about a proposed data center for NE Colorado, likely not far from me in an just a bit South from where I took a tour of a regenerative grazing operation (roughly Peetz, CO).

As with most any new thing, there are a series of tradeoffs to consider. There is an economic boon with tax revenues.** There is a loss of land for Ag.

The author of the piece goes into some detail about the history of the area and the tradeoffs themselves, it’s worth a read. It’s that’s latter that has me the most worried (with the grid stability out here being a close second) however, and I don’t just mean land.

I mean water. Water is one of my big worries here. Data centers can use a lot of water to carry away the copious amount of waste heat they generate.

If you are curious to learn more, I put a pretty approachable engineering reference on data centers and water second below.

If this data center does need a lot of water, where will it come from? I’ve not seen specific numbers, but my guess is that buying the water rights of whatever ranchland it would be put on would not be sufficient to meet the thirst. If so, do they buy and dry more land?

I don’t want the fate of the land out near me to mirror that of Crowley County.

If you have concerns, take the lead from the article and watch what Logan County Commissioners do. I’ve written in the past about how they’re revising and revisiting siting rules for renewables and data centers. Get involved in that process.

You’ll find all the information you’ll need to either contact one or all of the commissioners in the third link below, as well as their meeting agendas/schedules.

I’ll toss this out there too. If you hear something noteworthy, please give me a heads up so I can share.

**Jobs are often bandied about, but I tend to discount this. After the initial flush of construction, I don’t think there are a lot of long-term jobs left. Not nothing, but not like an office park either.

Update: Logan County Commissioners approve the Sterling Urban Renewal Authority (SURA) agreement.





I posted back towards the end of October that the Logan County Commissioners (among others) were mulling intergovernmental agreements with the local urban renewal authority, SURA.



This would include the use of Tax Increment Financing, a method where you sell it as financing gifts to developers without the use of public money. While technically true, anyone who has run a household budget knows that money doesn’t grow on trees . The costs shift onto taxpayers directly.



That is, it’s still public money, just doesn’t require an affirmative vote to spend it by your local politicians.



If you want more context and background, check out my October newsletter linked first below.



The update comes via the Journal Advocate article linked second below which details how the Logan County Commissioners recently approved their intergovernmental agreement with SURA. Despite some concerns that it might take money away from fixing Sterling’s downtown “blight”, despite calling parts of Main St which are fine “blighted” (see my earlier newsletter), the commissioners moved ahead in a unanimous vote. If you’re worried that the handouts might slow or stop, don’t be.



Quoting the article:



“Commissioner Jim Yahn raised concern about the West Main plan area possibly being able to use funds from the Downtown area. Andrew Fritzler, chair of the SURA board, explained that the funds for each plan area are all in the same pot and one of the plan areas could loan some of its funding to another plan area to use. He also pointed out the tax increment funding for the previous three plan areas will expire in 2028, 2029 and 2030. Yahn asked if this is in conflict with trying to get new businesses to come into downtown. ‘Part of our reason for expansion now is because the Downtown plan area ends in 2028 and being able to use those funds down the corridor now,’ Fritzler said. Yahn also asked if the Downtown plan area can be renewed. Miller said it can be but told the commissioners he believes it would have to go back through another blight study to determine if it meets the factors for an area to be considered blighted.”



Couple things.

Do you have any doubts whatsoever that the factors could be met to continue to consider downtown blighted? I think it would probably depend on how much more money could be squeezed out.

The other thing I want you to consider is the typical government reaction to money possibly going away: spend baby spend! I wonder if it ever crossed anyone’s mind to not spend, and if possible, to use leftover money to lessen the burden on taxpayers (where possible)? This latter reaction for governments is as rare as hen’s teeth.

There are other local governments (since tax increment financing messes with property tax revenues all the local governments that use property tax have to be on board) still yet to finalize their agreements. Quoting the article:



“SURA will also be approaching the City of Sterling, RE-1 Valley School District and Lower South Platte and Northern Water Conservancy Districts to ask for an agreement with them.”



If you have concerns about extending the gimmes to developers, you will find an open letter I wrote to all the taxing districts in SURA in my newsletter below. Feel free to use it as inspiration for your own advocacy.





The state will likely move (again) to limit local control on renewables siting

Both the Colorado Sun article linked first below, and the video which they likely drew from for the article which is linked second, have our governor saying essentially the same thing.

Quoting form the article:

“Democrats also plan to make energy and the environment priorities at the Capitol this year, though the details of their plans remain in flux. ‘You’re going to hear a lot about energy this session,’ Polis said, ‘including making it easier to permit energy projects and get them done. One of the reasons we can’t have nice things is we don’t let them be built.’ Some of those changes may be tied to a rewrite of the laws governing Colorado’s Public Utilities Commission, which oversees how much some consumers pay for things like electricity and natural gas.”

If you think by “energy” Polis means anything, at all, whatsoever, related to fossil fuels ... you don’t know Polis.

He means renewables and by “making it easier” I have the sneaking feeling he will make policy from what an earlier Colorado Energy Office was hinting at: he will make it easier to override/overstep local governments so that the Front Range can put renewables where you live.

I asked my state senator Byron Pelton (long working against efforts like these) if he is aware of any specifics. As of this writing I’ve not seen or heard any (from Pelton or anyone else).

I will update as I hear. If you catch wind of something, give me a heads up so I can share.

As a quick side note, there may be more going on with the PUC and their sunset hearing. Keep your eyes peeled, I will update and touch on that in the near future.

Related:

Later on in the Sun interview I link to above, they get to legislative leaders.

