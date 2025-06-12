Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jen Garner's avatar
Jen Garner
2dEdited

Did the bill loosening the rules for (most) nonprofits no longer being required to register as lobbyists pass? If so, that’s how they opened the henhouse in advance: Change the definition of who has to register as a lobbyist —> write the rules using that as the gatekeeping function.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Cory Gaines and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Cory Gaines
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture