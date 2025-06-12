No way this could be abused, no sir.

I'm slowly chipping away at the list of bills that caught my eye during the legislative session and which I was awaiting movement by our governor on.*

SB25-309 is linked below. It's one of those bills that makes me nervous. It makes me nervous, not because it creates something that WILL be abused, but because it creates something that CAN be abused.

The bill is short enough that the relevant text can be attached as screenshot 1.**

Essentially the bill allows the legislative staff to hire fellows from nonpartisan nonprofits to come in and be policy analysists.

By my reading, the only safeguards we have against these legislative fellows from being a fox in the henhouse here are that no fellow can come from a group that is a registered lobbyist and the Director of Research has to approve them.

That's it.

How many nonpartisan, nonprofits have you seen in the lefty press that are anything but disinterested or neutral?

How tight of supervision will there be? It's rare, but I have seen clear examples of a political/ideological perspective sneaking through in legislative council staff materials for the public.

Again, I'm not saying there will definitely be a problem, but I am concerned about it. This has the potential for abuse.

I sent an email to the legislative council staff to ask about transparency (will they post the name of any fellows, their organization, and what they worked on publicly and, if so, where). As of this writing, I've not heard. If I do, I'll update.

*The governor has until early June to either veto a bill, sign it, or do nothing and allow it to become law. Now that the deadline has passed, I can start to check these bills off.

**Note the convention used for bills. This bill is to add to current law (that is the part in all caps) as well as amend it (the strikethrough).

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb25-309

Live in the shadow of the Power Pathway?

Xcel Energy (as well as some Front Range Democrats who supported and voted for this) describes the Power Pathway project (see the first link below and/or the image heading this post) as delivering "... new energy economy benefits to rural Colorado".

I don't know that I agree. I tend to think that what it's doing is salving the eco-consciences of those along the Front Range by forcing the people on the Plains to live with the power generation/transmission infrastructure that will let them continue their current standard of living, let them electrify homes and cars, and avoid the quite-real downsides of that choice. After all, how many wind turbines do you see cluttering up Boulder's pristine views?**

I am not alone in my distaste. There are many people (see the Channel 7 story linked second below) in Elbert County who do not want transmission lines running through their homes and land. Per the Channel 7 story, many of the residents are concerned about wildfires and/or loss of property value.

Those fighting got a victory at the June 3/4 hearing of the Elbert County Planning Commission which voted unanimously to deny Xcel's plan to take transmission lines across the county. The third link below has tons of links to both documents filed as part of the application, as well as some public letters and etc. sent to the planning commission. It (unfortunately) doesn't have the audio to the June 4 meeting where the application was denied, nor the audio of the copious public testimony against accepting Xcel's plan.

Xcel is, as you might imagine, doesn't see things the same way. Given their statement (see a quote from the Channel 7 news story attached as screenshot 1 due to its length), I think it would also be fair to say they're signaling that they've compromised all they're going to. Look for the phrase eminent domain near the bottom (a power Democrats in this state granted Xcel for things like this).

If you live in Elbert County and have some concerns about the Power Pathway Project, the next chance to speak up (yes, even though there was a no vote at the planning commission, the application still goes on) will be on June 24th.

I received the following from a member of the group working to oppose the Power Pathways Project to help you know where and how to get involved.

"The Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will hold a public hearing on the Planning Commission's recommendation(to deny Xcel's application) on June 24th, at 1:00 pm. After this hearing, they will vote to approve, deny, or approve with conditions."

"What can we do? Attend the Public Hearing. It is at a difficult time for most people, but it is so important to get as many people there as possible. Write the BOCC with your concerns

Mike.Buck@elbertcounty-co.gov

Byron.McDaniel@elbertcounty-co.gov

Dallas.Schroeder@elbertcounty-co.gov"

"Many of you listening to Xcel's presentation were disagreeing with the claims Xcel was making. Be sure to point these out to the commissioners in your letters and statements. Send editorials to local papers. Share this information with friends, family, and on social media."

I wish those in Elbert County luck. As we have seen (check out the "Related" content below) our state is increasingly pushing down on local control, and not just with regard to renewable energy infrastructure. People in this state who do not want to live the way the Front Range thinks they should, have every right to control what happens locally.

Thing is, it won't happen automatically. It happens when you stand up and insist on it.

**It should also be noted that while Boulder has a definite thirst for fossil fuel energy, they fight like hell against any sort of oil or gas extraction anywhere near them.

https://www.coloradospowerpathway.com/

https://www.denver7.com/news/eastern-plains/elbert-county-residents-push-back-against-xcel-power-pole-project-during-planning-commission-hearing?fbclid=IwY2xjawKulWFleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETF2TVZwRkkwMm9HSUVHSEt0AR7RWYGq1k7qwk4vQFRlTqEIgoUCws7XqCcVnyYsPlEp-wVfPAEpW6IEEzDXpg_aem_48B2dc8GTtqTiGUItQ_o8Q

https://www.elbertcounty-co.gov/615/Xcel-Energy---Colorados-Power-Pathway-Pr?fbclid=IwY2xjawKulUJleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETF2TVZwRkkwMm9HSUVHSEt0AR7RWYGq1k7qwk4vQFRlTqEIgoUCws7XqCcVnyYsPlEp-wVfPAEpW6IEEzDXpg_aem_48B2dc8GTtqTiGUItQ_o8Q

I alluded to the State of Colorado increasingly stepping on local control. They're doing it with energy, land use, transportation, you name it.

Per the article linked below, the City of Arvada recently joined other cities in suing the state over Polis' housing mandates. In the same way I wish those in Elbert County luck, I wish these cities luck.

I will continue to keep an eye out for things like the state stepping in on local land use and control. If you have something to share, please send me a message and I'll give it a look, possibly a post.

https://coloradocommunitymedia.com/2025/06/04/arvada-joins-five-other-cities-in-lawsuit-against-colorado-polis-over-housing-legislation/

Using your voice without becoming part of the chaos

I am not sure if it's a recurring thing (add to the comments if you know and feel moved to), but I happened upon the Rocky Mountain Voice advice column recently and it hit a nerve.

The title of the piece is "Hunter: Dear Common Sense on using your voice without becoming part of the chaos", and it caught my eye because it gives some solid tips on something near to my heart: speaking up, getting involved, and doing so in a productive manner.

If you've wanted to join the conversation and held back due to worries that you won't find words or will mess it up, give the below a read. It's got actual tangible things to help you find your voice and be effective when speaking (tangible not in the sense of scripts, but more reminders about your deportment, etc.).

For my own part I will offer you a couple things too.

1. You will make mistakes. Accept it, and accept that you will do nothing if you don't try. The benefit of getting involved will be a net positive even with subtracting out your mistakes.

2. Start small and start with people you are familiar with and not shy around. An athlete learns and builds confidence at practice NOT on game day. This is not different.

Get involved and don't wait for others to do it on your behalf. They're waiting for you to start and someone has to be first. Might as well be you.

https://rockymountainvoice.com/2025/06/hunter-dear-common-sense-on-using-your-voice-without-becoming-part-of-the-chaos/

