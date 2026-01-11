Colorado Accountability Project

Jayne Mae
12h

Good Morning, Cory. Thank you for the reminder and the links. I, too, have signed up to testify.

1 reply by Cory Gaines
Pixel Chi's avatar
Pixel Chi
13h

You've probably already read this excellent article from Complete Colorado but it may elicit the first of many questions Coloradans have for the PUC, Governor Polis and his progressive legislative and environmental generals.

https://completecolorado.com/2026/01/09/coloradans-conditioned-blackouts-new-normal/

I've felt for a long time there will be no relief from the "warm collective" virus affecting Colorado citizens until each and every blue citizen sits in their dark RINO apartment for a spell so that someone in Sri Lanka might have one less typhoon next year. At some point even progressives have a self-survival mandate that kicks in when they have no one else to blame. Otherwise, who else will bring about the change they demand? Unfortunately for us less starry-eyed and environmentally unwashed, we have to endure Mom's lesson we already know: Taking care of oneself is the first rule of survival.

2 more comments...

