My testimony for the Public Utility Commission’s (PUC) Jan 14th meeting





The PUC will hold a public comment session at the start of their January 14th meeting. Public comment will open at 9AM on that Wednesday. I'd hoped to be able to go to the DORA building and deliver my comment in person to the PUC, but by a remarkable coincidence renovations at DORA and a seemingly complete and utter lack of other conference rooms in the entire building pushed the January PUC meeting to be remote.



I will post the bare-bones script I intend to speak from at the meeting below the link (I've already emailed my fuller thoughts and won't repeat everything during a time-limited testimony), but first let me remind you how you can sign up to testify.



The first link below is to the PUC's calendar. By clicking on the link you see highlighted in screenshot 1, you will find information about the meeting on the 14th as well as a link to sign up.

For convenience's sake, I excerpted the signup link and put it below the calendar link.



My script follows the links.



https://puc.colorado.gov/puccalendar



https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/JxsOFZCUR3OwhRZWZ5yXqQ#/registration





Intended Testimony:



Hello. My name is Cory Gaines. I am a resident of Logan County and a captive customer of Xcel Energy for both my natural gas and electric service.



I am sure you have (and will continue) to get a lot of feedback from people with regard to your decision to put a stop to natural gas in this state. I am sure you'll also get plenty about the recent public safety power shutoffs. I won't take up my time treading that ground.



I just want to mention something to you and to all others listening. Decisions such as these are being made by 3 political cronies of our current governor. I did not vote for one of you. I cannot vote any of you out of office.



The only time I am aware of your being in person and outside the Front Range in an official capacity was a recent hearing where you were required to by law. You do not make a practice of going to the various regions of the state where the entities you regulate operate.



None of you in any way represent the diversity of thought and experience that our state is home to. Rather, you have all been handpicked to have the viewpoint of those that ally politically with our governor.



I want to also note that similar holds for the group that supposedly speaks for us as consumers: the board for the Utility Consumer Advocate is also made up mostly of Polis appointees. It's Polis people all the way down apparently.



This is not how the framers intended our state to run: that I and so many others should be voiceless with no recourse to correct our government.



I want you to remember that the next time you hear about threats to democracy that you are a participant in exactly that.



Thank you.

Taking control of the narrative on the environment

I wanted to share an essay by Club20’s Lindy Browning about regenerative agriculture.

The reason why was because of one of the main themes in the piece. Quoting from the very top: “For decades, America’s political Right has ceded environmental ground to the Left.”

Quite right. Frankly, I wish it were just agriculture and the environment (the main topic of the piece) that this was true about. Time and again conservatives have been content to let others define and frame issues for them.

The essay is worth a read because Browning goes into detail on how she thinks conservatives can take control of the narrative on agriculture. It’s worth a read, and I’ll leave you to it.

As you read, think about other ways that you (in your daily conversations with other people) can take that spirit of not letting others define your beliefs into your way of living. If you have thoughts on the topic or tips for us all please share.

Be careful, because sometimes I think that it’s tempting to confuse not letting others define your beliefs with aggression or poor manners. This isn’t the case.

Think more instead about rejecting others’ framing. Think instead about saying something akin to “you know, we both have the same goal in mind, I just think that a better approach to the problem is [fill in the blank]”.

As a handy and related example, I’ll share one of my oft-used preambles when testifying about environmental bills or in front of things like the Air Quality Control Commission.

“As a father, I of course am concerned about the kind of world I’m leaving my child. I want her to have clean water, clean air, and the beauty of nature. I am also aware that she and I need to be able to live in the here and now, and thus I am also concerned about things that harm my family’s ability to make ends meet.”

https://club20foundation.org/2025/12/browning-how-the-right-can-lead-environmental-revival-through-regenerative-agriculture/?fbclid=IwY2xjawPAmt5leHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFsZXNIQ2RINllDcWlHaG1sc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQPNTE0NzcxNTY5MjI4MDYxAAEeJVNp6_i1gqL06RhOFglaXbSiXMiHiSxfjiSAqsiMhPNfcmGrqD9ypsR-MnM_aem_a6ghGDcsTzG3xag2cljwmQ

Gender-affirming vs. Sex-rejecting





I wrote a newsletter back in July of last year (see the first link below) about how the media has allowed their lexicon, their list of words to use in various contexts, to be co-opted by advocates.



No, silly, not conservative advocates, liberal ones.



The Sun article linked second below is a prime example: the term "gender-affirming", appearing over and over in this article as well as in other lefty media pieces, is a common one used to describe the care that transgender patients receive. It's also a loaded term, signaling a particular belief about transgender people.



I don't want to delve into the gender vs. sex issue here. The main purpose for sharing the Sun article and revisiting the topic was because of a related theme to the first post today. Reading the article you'll also note something new.



The Trump officials (perhaps others, please fill me in if you've seen or heard this in other places) quoted here are using their own bit of activist language. Instead of gender-affirming care, they're labeling it sex-rejecting care. See, for example, screenshot 1 attached. This was taken from the Sun article, but copied off of Twitter.



I had to laugh. One good turn deserves another, and this is a great example of taking back the narrative.



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/tides-center-and-wolf-reintroduction?utm_source=publication-search



https://coloradosun.com/2026/01/02/childrens-hospital-colorado-gender-affirming-care-kennedy/