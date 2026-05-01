More Public Safety Power Shutoffs

The article below is a bit dated, but what I want to discuss about it is not.

Xcel’s back with some more Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS), though it’s not just Boulder getting in the act!

The article below details shutoffs planned about a week ago in Western and Northwestern Colorado (per the headline Garfield, Mesa, and Pitkin counties), then later a shift over to Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Rio Grande, and Saguache counties.

You just thought you were safe if you lived outside the usual corridor for PSPS of late. Perhaps those rumors about them being retaliation for suing Xcel aren’t true after all. Maybe that’s just what Xcel wants us to think ....

Joking aside, I can’t help but feel as if some part of the increasing PSPS is not due to a lack of substantive reaction. That is, like a child who learns what they can and can’t get away with, Xcel has learned that in Colorado, they can get away with shutting down the power rather than the harder and more expensive work of making our grid tougher.

A quote from the article seems to bolster this impression:

“Enhanced power line safety settings will be activated across Colorado [recall this is an older article and this would have been Wednesday 4/22, not today], Xcel said. That will make the powerlines more sensitive and stop the flow of electricity for issues like tree branches hitting power lines.”

Why on earth would we invest in saws and spend the time to go make sure branches are clear of power lines when we could just shut people off?

I have a feeling that the trend of PSPS will continue. As Amy O’Cooke of the PowerGab show (see YouTube) says, “get yourself a generator”.

https://www.denver7.com/weather/xcel-energy-monitoring-strong-winds-wednesday-that-could-prompt-public-safety-power-shutoff#google_vignette

The press not only has a double standard, they’re oblivious to it.





I am seeing lots of articles and pearl clutching by politicians and the media over the Tegna/Nexstar media merger.



Among the latest addition to the litany of terrors attendant upon this merger is concern over Nexstar being a news duplicator--a news organization that repeats news as a way to say they're expanding news coverage with their various mergers.



Funny to see the concern, because that's what a lot of Colorado news outlets are doing right now and have been doing for a while now.



Oh, and all that concern over consolidation?



Yeah, a couple public media outlets are mulling a merger.



There is this double standard which perhaps we expect from politicians, maybe even from the media. But the funny thing to me is how completely oblivious the media are about noting how what they're doing is not altogether different than what they're clutching their pearls over.



More in my op ed below.



https://completecolorado.com/2026/04/20/colorado-progressive-press-oblivious-to-merger-double-standard/

Garden notes: now I know what baby grapes look like





That time of the week again. This'll be the last post til Sunday and thus it's time for something for fun, something not related to politics.



I thought I might share some quick garden updates/notes. After a shaky start to spring with wildly oscillating temps, this past week has been a little closer to traditional mid/late April Spring. I could wish for more moisture, but the lower temps have been a boon, especially since I did some dividing and got some new plants in. Hard to get established in 900 degree heat.*



The image heading this post is of a new one for me. It's a dwarf bearded iris and is blooming for the first time in my garden. It's actually been here for a couple years, but when I got it, I didn't put it in an area with enough sun. It didn't die, but languished. At the end of last season, I transplanted it over by the honeyberries where it's getting along wonderfully.



Don't ever be afraid to move a plant. Move it intelligently of course, but it's a low risk gamble. If your plant isn't doing well, it probably won't survive too long anyway. Gently dig it up, knock as much of the dirt off the roots as you can without causing mass damage to them and transplant.



While we're on the topic of plants and picking the right spots, I wanted to offer a recommendation. I post a lot about cacti, but I thought I'd share a plant with you that is a great companion to them, or at the very least is compatible with the kinds of full-sun, quick-drying, lean soils they grow in. Picture 1 shows a bearded penstemon (see also the first link below).





What you may not see in the picture is how tiny (a 2.5" pot) this guy was last Spring when I planted him out. He's done wonderfully next to the cacti and has already started to bloom!



The last thing to show you is something that's new, new to me at any rate. My St. Theresa grape is the oldest and by far and away the most vigorous of the vines I have. Come early Spring it had put out a bunch of leaves and even some mini-vines (some as long as 6" or so).



Then we got the couple of 27 degree freezes.



All the tender foliage died. I had already made up my mind that there wouldn't be any grapes. This vine's only entering its 3rd growing season here, so I didn't have any expectations.



I shouldn't have been so quick. I did some reading and apparently grapes allow a "do-over" on fruiting if they get a frost after breaking dormancy. You won't get as much fruit as if there were no frost, but it's not a total loss (provided the freeze wasn't so bad as to damage the vines).**



Not only that, but apparently St. Theresa's ready to start fruiting. Picture 2 shows something I got (perhaps too) excited about earlier this week: some little baby grapes!





I grow a lot of things that I don't ever plan to eat (I like and eat grapes), and sometimes when I mention this to people, they ask why. The reason is simple: I just like learning and seeing what things look like as they grow. I'll enjoy eating the grapes, I am sure my family will too, but at least half of the joy in growing them comes from learning how to tend them and seeing how they work.



I'm excited to see them develop as the growing season progresses (as well as training my other grape vine--I've got a fun V shaped wire trellis for it).



That's it for today. I hope you enjoy the rest of your Friday and see you back at it Sunday!



*I have done it but don't like to try it. One year got some blue gramma grass plugs that I planted out in latter half of July. They got a dose of the polymer water gels and plenty of water for the first bit. The grass plugs did well and established just fine. Wouldn't dare try this with a more tender plant, however.



**Fruit trees and bushes are, by contrast, often a total loss depending on the frost/freeze timing. My bush cherry had bloomed all its blooms prior to the hard freeze. Total loss there. The silver lining is that I still have the plant. There is something incredibly beautiful to the deep green gloss of cherry leaves, especially on this bush cherry. See picture 3.





https://www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/PlantFinder/PlantFinderDetails.aspx?taxonid=287041

Related:

Speaking of plants that like dry lean soil, I managed to (FINALLY) get a regular sized agave to overwinter (I have a miniature that’s thrown a couple pups and lived for about 4 seasons now outdoors).

I have the feeling that’s because our winter was so mild. My hope is that another year of maturity will give it strength enough to handle a more normal NE Plains winter.

Guess time will tell.