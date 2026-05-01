Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
1h

Great article. One comment now. I learned yesterday that LPEA (SW Colorado utility) is going to start utilizing PSPS. Totally new to that area and I am not aware of any wildfires due to electrical lines.

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