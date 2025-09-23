More public money gifted to others via an unelected board

The Sum and Substance article linked below is about a proposed bill discussed during a recent meeting of the legislature's Transportation Legislation Review Committee.**

The bill which is now moving to the stage of being drafted for consideration next legislative session would (quoting):

"...create a new 'scrappage' program in the Clean Fleet Enterprise — an enterprise funded by $20 million in annual fees on food and package deliveries — awarding up to $2 million in grants per year. Owners of commercial trucks made before 2010 could get grants of as much as $50,000 to buy a gas-powered or alternative-fuel truck made in 2018 or later — dates that reflect changes in federal law that required much lower-emissions trucks than in the period before."

Golly. Yet another batch of public money to be spent by an unelected board.

The article goes on to a larger discussion of how this move is a break from the traditional Colorado Democrat method of fixing emissions. Rather than another regulation this would incentivize equipment that pollutes less.

Great idea in theory, but there are some important things to note amid all the language about turning over a new leaf.

This is money taken from you (all those Amazon and other delivery fees) to be given to someone else and the ones making the decision are people you can't fire if you don't like them. In that sense, this is decidedly NOT something new for the Democrats.

This is money from SB21-260, money that was supposed to fix our damn roads (per Polis). Whether or not paying someone to trade up to a new truck is a good idea, it is not fixing a single foot of pavement in Colorado.

Lastly, there are many reasons why drivers and/or fleets might want to continue to keep their older, more-polluting trucks. It's hinted at in the quote above: older trucks don't have to have all the equipment and fluids necessary to meet federal law that required much lower-emissions. There is an active market right now for older trucks that don't need diesel exhaust fluid to be topped off regularly, that don't have engine parts that are sometimes liable to carboning up, that don't have as much to break.

I'm glad to see the Democrats running this state acknowledging (even if implicitly) that regulations can put costs on people and businesses.

What's not okay is for them to take that cost and shift it to others under the guise of appearing to try and lighten the state's regulatory burden on business with incentive approaches.

Call it by its proper name.

**This committee is among a few on a list of committees that meet year round. Legislation Review Committees as a general rule discuss and put forward up to 5 (if memory serves) bills for consideration in the following year's legislative session. Sometimes more bills are proposed, but they winnow the list to 5 and an individual legislator who feels strongly about their bill that didn't make the cut can always propose that bill on their own.

https://tsscolorado.com/legislators-mull-incentives-rather-than-mandates-to-cut-highway-emissions/

Update on how the retail delivery fee is spent





The post above detailed a proposed bill for next legislative session that would peel off some of that sweet, sweet retail delivery fee money to pay truckers to update their trucks to newer models.



That spurred me to wonder how much is being collected by our retail delivery fee and where it's going. The spreadsheets I'll link to also have the benefit of letting you track where other transportation fees are going.



If you are asking yourself how much of that fee is going to fix roads, the answer is slim to none and slim just left town.



The Colorado Department of Revenue maintains a site where you can get transportation fee reports as they're generated. That site is linked first below.



The most recent report, July 2022 to present is linked second below for convenience.



A quick survey of the columns leads you to the realization that we pay a lot (A LOT) of fees which are supposed to fund transportation improvements in this state. I don't have time to go into detail on them all; I know I've touched on many of them over time so if you're curious look back in the stacks.



Skip over to column L in the spreadsheet. That is the beginning of the breakdown for the Retail Delivery Fee (that 27 cent** fee you pay every time you get a delivery of any kind).



Reading across the columns M - S show you where the retail delivery fee money goes. Some goes to Community Access fund, some to Clean Fleet and Clean Transit funds, some to the Multimodal Transportation Options Fund (labeled MTOF), some to the Highway Users Tax Fund (labeled HUTF), some to the Bridge and Tunnel Enterprise, and lastly, some to the Air Pollution Mitigation Fund.



You can look each of these funds up yourself for details, but the short answer is that only the HUTF and Bridge and Tunnel monies actually go to improving your roads and commute. HUTF is a pot of money (and it includes revenue taken as taxes on fuel purchases) that mostly passes through to local governments to be used to fix highways and roads. The Bridge and Tunnel Enterprise is to repair and replace existing bridges and tunnels across the state.



The other funds mostly go to funding transit, EV chargers, and the like.



Going down the rows, you'll see year and month data. The year is obvious. The month data is listed as January = 1, etc.



In case you wondered, I checked each column and found that, with the exception of June 2022 when it was 31.8%, the money going to HUTF and Bridge and Tunnel out of the total Retail Delivery Fee collected was 32.1%.



That is 32% of the money collected for the Retail Delivery Fee actually went to fixing pavement and infrastructure.



Interestingly, when you look at the Retail Delivery Fee as a percent of total fees collected, you note that the percent of total fees collected has fallen pretty steadily from a high of about 66% in December 2022 to a low of about 26% in July 2025. That makes me wonder if consumers are changing their habits.



One last thing to share with you to satisfy your curiosity (if you had it). The State Treasurer breaks down fee disbursements to counties. That site is linked third below. You can see the HUTF money that goes, the FASTER fee money, and, if you scroll far enough, the Retail Delivery Fee money.



For convenience, I linked to the Retail Delivery Fee spreadsheet fourth below. A look down the columns will show you your county as well as the others. Biggest winner (county-wise and not including cities) was Weld. Lowest disbursement was Sedgewick with Clear Creek a close second.



Keep your eyes open tomorrow for one more post on roads. It'll be about a bill that Senator Faith Winters will likely be running in the coming legislative session, another bite at TABOR.



**Note: this fee is indexed to inflation. It will not stay 27 cents forever.



https://cdor.colorado.gov/data-and-reports/state-revenue-data/transportation-fees-revenue-report



https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1n5zVNlCMEDeYEFaz9_c-mQw360q9AHhk/edit?gid=777638607#gid=777638607





https://treasury.colorado.gov/colorado-finances/federal-and-state-funding-distributions



https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1enxPMPbpX6AfQz6FhHlR_Pbl-fNAzXbr/edit?gid=223537894#gid=223537894