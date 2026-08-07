More nonprofit money “strengthening” news in Colorado?





A week ago today, I put up a two parter on liberal press hegemony moving out into the Eastern Plains as the Colorado Sun got a $1.4 million grant to expand their coverage.



If you missed that one and want to read up, it’s first below.



I had a reader send me a related story that I thought would make a great follow up. The second link below is to a Sky Hi News reprint of an earlier story written by Colorado College journalism prof Corey Hutchins.**



The first couple of lines (quoted here with link intact) flesh this out:



“A group of veteran journalists and media advocates has launched the Western Colorado Journalism Foundation, a nonprofit organization aimed at strengthening local journalism across Colorado’s Western Slope. The foundation, a 501(c)(3) that launched in May, seeks to raise private donations to help fund public-interest reporting and expand newsroom capacity throughout the region.”



and then later down in the piece:



“The foundation plans to raise money from donors, grants and philanthropic organizations to support reporting projects, newsroom positions and collaborations among local news organizations.”



As I’ve said multiple times, I’m a fan of local news. I appreciate my local papers. As the locals die off or struggle, they are increasing moving to a nonprofit model. If I could pick, I’d choose a for profit newspaper, but I’d rather have something than nothing, so I’d take a nonprofit over having no local news.



That doesn’t mean I have no concerns about nonprofit news, however.



The idea of someone paying to support your news outlet is not new. Any media outlet that supports itself with advertising is doing it. If you extend the idea to nonprofits, you switch out who’s footing the bills: funders replace advertisers (among other changes).



The switch to funders from advertisers does bring up some important points, however. The first is transparency. If your local for-profit newspaper was running lots of ads for sofas, and you noticed that they were suddenly writing lots of sofa-friendly content, you’d be able to connect the two. Something fishy is going on.



501(c)(3)’s (a common category for news outlets that switch) are a type of nonprofit that don’t have to reveal their donors. How are you to assess whether or not someone or some group is buying friendly coverage if you don’t know who’s buying? Even if the news outlet does reveal its donors (a mark of transparency), are they insisting that those who donate reveal theirs? It’s disingenuous to crow about how you are revealing your donors when your donors are not.



Also, and this is specific to foundations like the one profiled here, what are they doing to make sure that the donations don’t simply end up flowing from left of center funders to left of center news? This was one of the issues I discussed about the Sun’s expansion: even without a funder having editorial control, they can still have control over coverage via who they fund. True balance would mean that those ladling out the money pour some on top of liberal AND conservative news organizations.



I put questions relating to this to a couple of the people on the Western Colorado Journalism Foundation’s board (the site looked new enough I couldn’t see an answer to my questions there and these were the ones whose emails were easy to find). As of this writing, I’ve not heard back, but if that changes, I’ll update.



Whether or not this effort ends up bearing the same kind of fruit that the American Journalism Project’s grant to the Colorado Sun did has yet to be seen. It’s not right to prejudge their work, but it is important for you as a news consumer to be watching things like this.



Whether non- or for-profit, you need to know how your news is being funded and what is changing.



**In comparing the dates of the Sun grant and the original Substack newsletter which became the reprinted Sky Hi piece, it seems the Sun’s expansion and the one in profiled by Hutchins are contemporaneous.



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/liberal-hegemony-in-the-guise-of



https://www.skyhinews.com/news/western-colorado-journalism-foundation-launches-to-support-local-newsrooms2/

CPR’s affinity for tax breaks

Colorado Public Radio recently got a $1.5 million grant from the state to help fit out the building that got donated to them in 2023. My earlier post about this is linked first below.

In the process of trying again to find out who was so generous as to gift them an entire building (see “Related” below), I got curious to know whether or not CPR was paying property taxes on this new building.

It turns out that yes, they are, but they don’t want to any more.

The second link below is to the City and County of Denver’s property record search for CPR’s building at 777 Grant St.** In it you can find all the property tax info on the building current to the 2025 tax year.

Screenshots 1a - 1c show the property tax bills for 2023, 2024, and 2025 respectively (each payable in the following year, e.g. you pay 2025’s tax in 2026).

Note the staggering drop in property tax from the previous years of CPR’s ownership to the last year. Their property taxes dropped by 95%. The why isn’t hard to figure out. CPR, as a nonprofit, got a partial exemption on their property taxes (and, having got a taste for it, want a full exemption).

Exemptions are granted all the time to schools, nonprofits, seniors, people with disabilities. The fourth link below is to the State of Colorado’s page on the topic. Even though property taxes are mostly collected locally, exemptions are granted by the state and this office controls who gets an exemption. I got curious at the process and also at CPR’s information, so I wrote them.

I’ll leave it to you to read through the full rules and regulations on exemptions, but the short answer is probably easiest to get by looking at CPR’s forms asking for an exemption.

The fifth link below is to a shared folder containing the documents the state’s office shared re. CPR.

If you open it, the PDF marked “CPR Exemption” is to the original request for an exemption after getting the building at 777 Grant St in 2023. As you can see, right at the top, CPR was granted a partial exemption on their property taxes, partial because there were some rent-paying tenants in the building.

Starting on p 6 of that report, you can see the examiner’s findings regarding CPR’s exemption. A good deal of that is boilerplate and financials, but the way that a group gets an exemption is best shown by the writing in screenshot 2 and then (from later down) screenshots 3a - 3c.

In short for you to be exempt from property tax, you must do something the state feels is a worthy thing to have (per statute), and you cannot be making money from the property. I have a feeling, with the renter’s gone, CPR will get its full exemption soon. In reading the old and new reports, this was the only gripe the state had; it was the only reason for holding back full exempt status.

This is the process in brief. Separate from all of this is what you, or I, or anyone else for that matter, think about it. You might feel that CPR merits a full exemption. You might not. You might not want churches to have an exemption. Your neighbor might.

I don’t see anything here that makes me think the state is being unfair in offering what they have to CPR. CPR is indeed a nonprofit. If they fit the statutory definition they get the exemption. It’s worth noting that organizations that I like, Independence Institute, for example, also get an exemption though CPR and Independence couldn’t be farther apart politically.

I would like to point out a few things about all property tax exemptions in general, and then one thing specific to CPR.

Screenshots 4a and 4b attached are copies of the top portion of CPR’s property tax statements for this year and the year prior. I highlighted the portion of the property taxes that went to DPS in those years, though it would have been just as easy to note others (see, for example, the amount for those with developmental disabilities just below the schools).

Property tax exemptions, for anyone who gets them, and regardless of whether you support them or not, mean less money from that group to help fund services like schools. This is either lost revenue or made up by everyone else. In short, it’s a gift we give these groups.

There is no choice without consequence. Don’t forget that.

While we’re on the topic of gifts, I think it’s fair to point out that when it comes to gifts from taxpayers, CPR has its face buried up to the ears in the trough.

They get to run ads (but don’t call them that of course) while getting public money, something regular commercial stations can’t do.

They get tax exemptions.

They get money from the state to help fix up the building they got for free.

I’ve written in the past about how CPR’s news coverage greatly tilts toward those who take (rather than pay) taxes. Perhaps now we have a reason why. It’s easy to produce content about a group that you are a member of and that you have an affinity for.

And when it comes to tax money takers, CPR is certainly one!

**In case you go looking, and so that you don’t make the same initial mistake I did, be aware that there are two tax records you can often find. One is the property record search as you have here, but the other is “Business Personal Properties”.

I initially was searching in the latter and had written to the assessor’s office to check that CPR hadn’t paid property taxes. I was told that they did and the spokesperson pointed to the second link below.

The “Business Personal Properties” taxes (as Denver labels them) are taxes you would pay on business property such as machinery, furniture, inventory, and the like. This is a second form of property tax that the local governments can collect unless the local jurisdiction grants an exemption.

I put a link to the Legislative Council Staff’s explainer third below.

https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/sterling-city-council-wants-to-try?utm_source=publication-search

https://property.spatialest.com/co/denver#/property/0503902094000

https://content.leg.colorado.gov/publications/business-personal-property-tax

https://dpt.colorado.gov/exemptions

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1-hnBq42n3avx5PHBZwwaco2V8t0RLviO?usp=sharing

Related:





I just wanted to make special mention of the fact that CPR still has yet, despite discussion about it dating back to when the building was donated to them in 2023, revealed the name of the donors for their new building at 777 Grant St.



I have asked, I have mentioned it repeatedly. I even tried a search using tax records (the link at bottom is their 2022 property taxes). The asking gets ignored. Mentioning it repeatedly doesn't move them. Starting from the tax forms and using the internet plus the Secretary of State's business lookup gets me as far as some property ownership group (LCP Grant LLC), but no farther.



It's a legitimate question to ask: why pursue this? It doesn't seem to have the interest of anyone with enough of a profile to force the issue. We have CPR's work product to assess, even if we don't have full information on who's helping them make it.



I suppose the reason I keep trying is because of the hypocrisy inherent in CPR demanding transparency of others, of talking about their own transparency, while not revealing what turns out to be a rather big donation.



Hypocrisy rankles me.



If anyone else out there has a lead or can help, please message me and let's see what we can find.



https://drive.google.com/file/d/1H7gD9QdjSw5e_xrSk903pcPi8imlpPWP/view

Sometimes you gotta laugh cause that’s all you can do.

That time of the week again. This’ll be the last post til Sunday and thus it’s time for something for fun.

I forget now how I came across the video linked at bottom. I don’t know much about its provenance save for the obvious fact that it was done with a video camcorder (if you know, you know).

Even if dated, it’s still funny, in particular if you are in the business (or the avocation) of growing fruit. I say funny because sometimes about all you can do is laugh. Nature’s gonna do what nature’s gonna do whether you like it or not.

I don’t want to spoil the video for you, so I’ll leave it there. Enjoy and hope it helps bring a little smile to Friday.

See you back at it Sunday!

Unrelated, but still fun: some bird pictures.

I wanted to quickly share a few of my recent bird cam pics. As we get closer to Fall, and my sunflowers move from flower to seed, I’m hoping to get some of the gold finches from Spring back in the yard.

In the meantime, those birds that haven’t left the neighborhood are busy every morning gobbling up all the seeds they can get their beaks on. Frequently this summer (as you can see in one of the picture), it’s attack of the littles: a scrum of sparrows and house finches all bumping and shoving to get their fill.

In one of the photos you’ll see another curiosity: I think I have a broken robin.

It’s common to see robins get desperate enough to eat seeds in late winter/early spring, but this year I have had one (maybe two?) robins that continue to come and eat seeds almost daily. I’ve not had that in the past. Usually once the ground thaws and they’re raising their young, they stick to worms, etc.

I hope my putting out seeds didn’t break them! I mean, I like having them around to watch, but not if I threw off what they’d do naturally.