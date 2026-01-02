Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
2d

Cory, thank you for your so generous donation of your time to research and create these posts!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Green Leap Forward's avatar
Green Leap Forward
2d

Regarding, "As far as I can tell, there is no publicly available rubric that says when the shutdowns happen and when they don’t. This lack of transparency, a great thing to fold into your comment."

Discussion on these shutdowns should be in the Wildfire Mitigation Plan Xcel filed with the PUC.

There's something about it here on the PUC's website, "Xcel Energy’s complete filing and all other related documents are publicly available through the PUC’s website (E-Filings) in Proceeding No. 24A-0296."

https://puc.colorado.gov/news-article/wildfire-mitigation-plan-xcel-energy-2025-2027

The thing is, I can't find it anywhere on the links given in that PUC website. If I type that Proceeding Number into their search bar, I get nothing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Cory Gaines
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cory Gaines · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture