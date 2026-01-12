Meet the Fellows themselves (part 2)





I want to wrap up the last of the posts on the Legislative Fellows by putting up the answers I got after sending them questions.



If you want to see the earlier newsletters about the Fellows, the first link below will take you to the last newsletter where I showed what work was publicly available at that time. In that newsletter you'll find links to go back even further.



Screenshot 1 shows you the questions I sent to all the Fellows. These were general questions I wondered about.





Screenshots 2a-2c were particular questions put to Fellow Max O'Connor, Fellows

Dhivahari Vivek and Samantha Lattof, and Leena Vilonen respectively.





The responses I got came in one email and are attached as screenshots 3a - 3c.





Couple notes. The questions they chose to answer are in bold (you'll note that they are related but not always exactly the same as those I asked) while their responses are in plain text. Since you cannot click a link in a picture, I put the link from screenshot 3a second below.



I will summarize my thoughts and wrap up the series in an op ed (which I'll share after publication), but some thoughts relative to this last bit is in order.



I am disappointed that they strayed from what was asked, that they chose to not acknowledge some of my questions, and that their answers carry so much savor of press release language. I understand that we're all busy, and I take at least part of their choice here to be a reflection of that; I wouldn't want to add writing a novel in response to someone to my to-do list.



That being said, I can't help but feel as though their lack of response is evasive. If you don't want to answer, it's easy enough to say you don't. That would at least be more upfront.



I also had some thoughts about their repeated mention of their impartiality and the Legislative Council process' ability to root out and prevent bias.



As I wrote in one of my questions, we all have our perspectives and biases. What would inspire more confidence (at least for me) would be answers that acknowledge this fact and that go into specifics as to how they will work to prevent their perspectives from creeping into their work. Otherwise, what we are left with is repeated assurances that they'll be fair. We've all heard that multiple times from the media. Here's to hoping that the (public, keep in mind that we won't see the entirety of the Fellows' work) work from the Fellows matches their words about their work. As I said in the previous installment, it seems to have so far.



As to the Legislative Council process for rooting out bias, I thought an example would be in order. HB22-1289, linked third below was a bill that, among other things, offered state-funded care to illegal immigrants and their children born here.



I want to share a quote from the bill's fiscal note:



"The bill expands Medicaid coverage to low-income pregnant people and children, regardless of immigration status; requires the Insurance Commissioner to improve the quality of health insurance coverage through the Health Insurance Affordability Enterprise; and extends a survey of birthing parents indefinitely, among other requirements. It will increase state, local, and statutory public entity expenditures, and reduce state revenue, on an ongoing basis beginning in FY 2022-23."



The relevant part is right there in sentence number one: "pregnant people". It obviously didn't register with Legislative Council staff, but this is not a values-free term. I have seen this come up in other work too (the Blue Book language for Amendment 79--and pointed it out to them in the feedback process).



Their process isn't perfect. No process is. I hope their confidence doesn't blind them.



The lesson for you and I is to be vigilant and not let this program devolve into yet another case of monied nonprofits insinuating themselves into the political process (this time by creeping into the legislative staff).



Speak up and hold them accountable for staying nonpartisan and neutral.





https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/update-the-aqcc-indeed-passed-strict?utm_source=publication-search



https://www.dmns.org/catalyst/fall-2025/connecting-scientists-to-the-colorado-state-legislature/



https://leg.colorado.gov/billshea/hb22-1289

CPW is starting their stakeholder engagement on your Democrat-mandated permission slip to exercise your Second Amendment rights.





Per the CPW press release liked below, CPW is starting their public comment/stakeholder engagement process ahead of the August 1, 2026 implementation of the Democrat's "permission slip to exercise your rights" gun control scheme.



Quoting the press release (with link intact):



"Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is beginning statewide public engagement efforts to 1) inform Coloradans about the new Firearms Safety Program required under Senate Bill 25-003 (SB25-003) and 2) to gather public feedback ahead of the law’s implementation on Aug. 1, 2026."



and another quote from further down spells out CPW's responsibilities under the new law:



"CPW is responsible for implementing the training portions of the legislation, including developing course standards, maintaining eligibility records, and coordinating with county sheriffs, verified course instructors, and licensed firearms dealers."



If you are a firearms instructor, a licensed firearm dealer, or a citizen with thoughts on the implementation (note: CPW didn't advocate or pass this law, your Democrat elected representatives and Democratic governor did), take your opportunity to participate in this part of the process. You, like me, may deeply disagree with this policy and its legality, but you'd be foolish to not speak up at every chance you get.



To aid in that, I put a link to CPW's specific stakeholder engagement page which lists out the meetings and who they're intended for near the top.



There's one last thing to leave you with. Your sheriff will have a hand in enforcing this law and should also have a hand in speaking up to CPW about its enforcement.



If you haven't yet, another avenue for you to pursue your advocacy on it is to contact your sheriff and ask for their thoughts on the bill and its implementation. Add your comments to what they say and urge them to take your voice to CPW.**



Speak up and get involved.



**Yet another way to get involved? Join the fight by donating to the gun rights group of your choice, all the better if you pick one actively engaged in litigation for your rights in Colorado.



https://cpw.state.co.us/news/01092026/colorado-parks-and-wildlife-launches-public-engagement-feedback-new-firearms-safety



https://cpw.state.co.us/specified-semiautomatic-firearms