Medicaid vs private insurance enrollment stats for Colorado





CIVHC--The Center for Improving Value in Health Care*--recently released some data about statewide changes in Medicaid and commercial health insurance.** I thought this would be an interesting follow on for my earlier post about Obamacare and private insurance (see the first link below from last Monday).



The report (along with a button which lets you download the source data if you've a mind to) is linked second below. You can also, via the interactive maps at the link, check your own county if you're curious.



I thought it would be interesting to share the top notes. Before we dig in on this stuff, let's take a second and scroll to the bottom for the caveats so we all understand the boundaries on what we see.



I took a picture of them and attach as screenshot 1. Both of them are important, and I would say that (in a repeat of what I often say) the best you should take away from this data is a trend.





In order to help us all make sense of the data, to help understand what, if any effect something like migration would have, I went and found a county by county population change map and link to it third below. If you open that map on your own, note that you'll have to set the dates to between 2024 and 2026 to match the CIVHC study.



Screenshots 2a and 2b are a picture of the 2024 - 26 map I made along with the key. The cooler blue hues are a population loss, the warmer reds and oranges are a gain.





I have no way to figure enrollment changes, so a rough control for population will have to suffice. Returning to the report, one of the larger scale trends in Colorado is that more people are moving into Medicaid and out of commercial health insurance. The image heading this post is from the study and shows the Medicaid enrollment changes.



Overall statewide trends show a slight uptick in Medicaid (4%) and a slight loss in commercial health insurance (5%). Given that, per the state demographer's office, the net migration was still positive for Colorado for this period, I think it's probably safe to conclude that some portion of that is people going on the government dole who used to have commercially-purchased health insurance.



When you look county by county, however, there's a bit of variability.



The overall state pattern holds for counties like Weld and Park, though admittedly in different ways. Weld has a relatively high population gain, along with gain in Medicaid enrollees and a loss of commercial health enrollees. Park has a small population gain. It's losing enrollees in both Medicaid and commercial health insurance, though losing more commercial than Medicaid.



Contrast those with Pueblo and Yuma Counties. Pueblo County lost quite a few people as well as losing Medicaid enrollees and commercial health insurance purchasers too (though slightly more commercial than Medicaid). Yuma lost fewer people while gaining Medicaid enrollees and losing commercial enrollees.



This county by county patterns stacked on top of population data would seem to point to the population centers along I-25 drowning out the smaller population areas in the state, an all-too-familiar dynamic in Colorado. I.e. the up with Medicaid down with commercial pattern showing up statewide is likely dominated by the patterns in the higher population areas.



There was one other topline trend that caught my eye: the disparity of urban and rural enrollments. Rural areas lost both Medicaid and commercial policies by small percentages. Urban areas lost commercial enrollees and gained Medicaid enrollees by higher percentages.



Depending on where and how CIVHC put the cutoff on rural vs. urban, the rural loss almost feels like population loss (net migration and deaths), but the urban numbers (with not all urban areas having net positive population change) seem to bolster the above: that some of this loss and gain is driven by people leaving commercial insurance and getting on the government subsidy.



Without tighter controls and more comparison it isn't really possible to put a definite number on that, but I feel confident in saying that it's happening (at least in urban areas of Colorado).



Even if it is only a little bit, moving people off of insurance they pay for and onto the government dole is concerning. Our state is struggling to meet its Medicaid obligations for a variety of reasons and having more people to fund is only going to make the problem worse.



I am also not terribly optimistic that the Democrats running this state, flush with cash and emboldened by electoral success will do much to keep people on insurance that they (and not taxpayers) fund.



Guess we'll see how this plays out and whether we do in fact get more solid evidence of people moving off commercial insurance and onto Medicaid.



*CIVHC is a private nonprofit, but they are the contractor which administers the Colorado All Payer Claims Database. This database is, according to CIVHC's page "... a state-legislated, secure health care claims database representing the vast majority of insured lives in Colorado." As an example of what is in there, you can look up insurance medical codes for various billable services, and filter them in multiple ways.



**I wondered at the "commercial" label here. I am not sure if CIVHC meant group insurance funded by your employer as before with my writing on Obamacare or if they meant that group insurance plus all other purchased policies like small group and individual-payer policies through Obamacare marketplaces. I sent an email to CIVHC to try and see if I could clarify for you and me both. I've not heard back.



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/obamacare-individual-market-vs-employer?r=15ij6n



https://civhc.org/public-data/colorado-county-profiles/county-profiles-enrollment-report/



https://gis.dola.colorado.gov/ComponentsOfChange/

Weiser and Colorado Dems to “tweak” what you voted on?.

I have been seeing a lot of chatter in the news and on social media about both incoming governor Phil Weiser and the Colorado Dems “adjusting” or “tweaking” the measures that passed the voters, but which they don’t like.

The CPR article linked at bottom is an example. Quoting from that piece:

“Since Proposition 132 is a statutory measure, it can be adjusted by the state legislature. On Wednesday, Gov.-elect Phil Weiser said he is concerned about the fentanyl measure. He indicated interest in making adjustments, along with propositions 133, 134 and 135. ‘Those who pushed that measure, they said that they were promising … and that’s what their ad said, they were promising more treatment. That’s not what the measure does,’ Weiser said. ‘I want more treatment for people struggling with addiction. I don’t want them put in jail and prison.’”

This brought to mind a couple of interesting comparisons with the past.

The older one is the failed ballot measure on oil and gas setback requirements and the bill that followed which ... wait for it ... turned around and spit in the face of voters who said no on setbacks. An article about the ballot measure’s failure and the bill that followed are linked second and third below.

The newer one is wolves. How much outcry has there been about this with repeated reminders from the Democrats running the state that it’s “the will of the voters” and we have to enforce it?

Neither case seems to have hurt the political fortunes of the Democrats in this state.** While I don’t want the Democrats circumventing voters, I don’t think there’s much disincentive to do so.

Democrat voters will continue to select whoever has the D next to their name regardless.

As Weiser bravely squints into his political future, I doubt he’s all that worried about “adjusting” what you and others want. He won’t lose votes.

I also have the distinct impression that the media will not be (see “Related” below) pushing the statewide Democrats on this issue. They didn’t before with the oil and gas setbacks (though to be fair there was some limited pushing on the wolves). Why start in earnest now?

This paints a bleak picture if you are one of the people who voted for this measure and/or are someone not on board with the way this state is run. It’s bleak enough to inspire hopelessness. I understand the pull.

But hopelessness is not my purpose in sharing this. Hopefulness isn’t either. I hope to give you an unvarnished look at what lies ahead. We won’t make any progress until we accept reality and start the work needed to change it.

The task that lies ahead of people concerned with liberty, freedom, limited government, fiscal responsibility, and wanting a voice in this state is to lay out the values we stand for clearly. Then we advocate for those values.

We speak up to share those thoughts with others so that people around us can see there is an alternative, that there is another way to do things.

And we do so knowing full well that the road ahead is long and it will be a while before we see results.

**I put this in the same category and the continued and baffling ability of Jena Griswold to fail her way upward through the chain of power in this state.

https://www.cpr.org/2026/11/06/proposition-132-pass-penalties-fentanyl-distribution-possession/

https://www.cpr.org/2018/11/07/colorado-proposition-112-oil-and-gas-setback-requirement-has-failed/

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb19-181

Related:





In the Colorado Inside Out video linked at bottom you will see commentator Eric Sonderman bemoaning the lack of a functioning Republican opposition.



I don't disagree. As Sonderman has it, the ideas that the Dems are putting into policy need debate and to be tested.



Thing is, as a member of the media Sonderman displays the absolutely typical blindness to that group's contribution to the problem.



In keeping with what I've written before, I'm not wanting nor expecting the media to be the opposition to the government. I do expect, however, that they hold power to account.



They have failed in this with regard to the Democrats.



They have chosen (for a variety of reasons, some political, some commercial) to focus gobs and gobs of attention on sensational stories and people like Victor Marx while almost everyone knew in this state he wouldn't be elected.



It's great Mr. Sonderman for you to talk the right words. How about you and your colleagues now, maybe, you know, do your damn job.



