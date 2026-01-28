Medicaid and Colorado’s Spending on Same

I wanted to share Nash Herman’s op ed from Complete Colorado with you. I will leave it to you to read it in full, but there are a couple of pertinent things to share.

The op ed does a good job of providing an overview of what will likely be a big issue this legislative session: Colorado’s Medicaid spending, a largely self-caused injury.

In typical government fashion, the relevant state department, the Department of Healthcare Policy and Financing, engaged a third party and paid them $600K to study the issue.

The contractor came back and recommended that, quoting the op ed, “... the state should prioritize reductions in behavioral health, long-term services & supports (LTSS), pediatric behavioral therapy (PBT), and pharmacy, given their higher cost growth relative to other areas.”

This report, as Mr. Herman points out, cannot outrun the desire of state politicians to keep the government goodies flowing to their preferred special interest groups, and so likely the conversation among Democrats will hover over familiar territory.

If it weren’t for TABOR we’d have no problems. If only we could spend more, our problems would be gone.

I cannot for the life of me understand this level of blinkered ignorance. We have spent and spent and spent and the problems have only gotten bigger over time. Thinking we can spend our way out of it is beyond foolish.

Put in Mr. Herman’s words, I’ll leave you with this question. Should Colorado “... sacrifice the state’s economic success and fiscal responsibility just to sustain the welfare-industrial complex?”

https://completecolorado.com/2026/01/18/colorado-due-reckoning-runaway-medicaid-costs/

RE-1 Valley’s New School Board Comment Policy

I saw a news item in my local paper about my school district (RE-1 Valley) updating their public comment policy for school board meetings.

As public comment is a big thing for me, I wanted to update you in case you live in RE-1. If you don’t and are curious at your school board’s comment policy, ask.

Doing so is how I got a copy of RE-1’s policy which I link to at bottom.

Read the policy in full so you understand what it calls for, but there are some highlights worth special mention. The first is that you must now sign up ahead of time and email prior to the meeting.

Quoting the policy:

“Those requesting to speak in front of the Board must contact

publiccomment@re1valleyschools.org before 12:00 pm on the day of the School Board

meeting. In the email, please state your name, address, and your eligibility to speak

(see above).”

It doesn’t say in the policy, but if you’re not an emailer, my guess is that you can also call the district at (970) 522-0792 and inquire about speaking (along with giving the information).

There is also some interesting language regarding signs, etc. Quoting again:

“Non-disruptive signs, posters, displays, or other visual depictions are allowed in

the board meeting, provided they do not interfere with the orderly conduct of the

meeting or obstruct the view of others.”

and

“Disruptive signs, banners, or other distracting items are not allowed in the

boardroom. The Board President will ask you to leave materials outside the room

or you may be asked to leave”

The last noteworthy bit was language around the content of someone’s speech. I’m not a First Amendment lawyer, but a few of the statements in this policy seem to tickle up against the edge of what the School Board can regulate.

In broad terms, government boards are actually fairly limited in terms of content moderation. It’s my understanding that time limits are legal, that requiring the comment to pertinent to the issue at hand is legal, and preventing disruptive speech or behavior is legal.

When I see things like the following from the policy, “Speakers should be mindful of profane or obscene remarks and their appropriateness for an audience that includes kindergarten through twelfth-grade students” I cheer.

I cheer because I’m the father of a little one who’s gone with me to meetings and someone being obscene while she’s there wouldn’t sit well with me.

I don’t know that it’s enforceable outside of social stigma though. They can recommend, I don’t think they can stop it.

If you get your own school’s policy and feel like it, please share in the comments below and/or on your local billboard site in case it would help others around you.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1SuNdxO_WF_dk_OwZ3Okr2EQksXNuRo6N/view?usp=sharing