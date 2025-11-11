Make way for Colorado cotton?

The Fence Post article linked below was an interesting one, albeit not introducing a new idea: if you can’t grow the traditional crops in Colorado such as corn or alfalfa because of water, what could you grow?

I have seen hemp proposed as an option (Gov Polis, I’m looking in your direction), though I haven’t yet seen or heard of a successful operation growing it. The one attempt up near me was a spectacular failure.

Some farmers are apparently starting to think cotton might be a good idea, at least in the far SE corner of Colorado, the Arkansas River Valley, where they’ve been struggling with water buyouts and drought for a while now.

Quoting the Fence Post article:

“For decades, the Wertz family focused on corn and alfalfa in the Arkansas Valley. But in recent years, the economics became harder to ignore. Water supplies dwindled, and production costs climbed. They needed a crop that used less water but still offered a solid return. Even though cotton had never been grown successfully in Colorado, Wertz believed it could be the right fit for their operation. ‘Finding a crop that cash flowed better and something that conserved water, we decided cotton was the way to go,’ he said. ‘Cotton does all of those things. It just fit a niche that we were looking for.’ Cotton brings in similar revenue per acre as corn, but requires far less fertilizer and water. That makes it a natural choice for hot, dry areas and more sustainable in drought conditions.

‘Cotton uses a little less than a third of the water that corn does to produce a pretty similar revenue per acre,’ Wertz said. Some neighbors were skeptical of planting cotton in Colorado’s climate, but Wertz pointed to the region’s similarities with established cotton-growing areas nearby. ‘Our soil conditions and climate is pretty similar if not identical, or better in some instances to southwest Kansas, Oklahoma Panhandle and Texas,’ he said. ‘So on paper, there’s no reason we shouldn’t be doing it.’”

I can think of one other advantage to cotton. Feel free to correct me if I’m wrong, but the water purity requirements are less stringent for something that’s not going to be food, so this might indeed be a good fit if the e coli and other contaminant levels in ditchwater in the Lower Arkansas River Valley stay high.

I wish these folks luck. The whole point of finding creative solutions is to help folks stay on the land and continue the agricultural traditions we’ve had in this state. To the extent that cotton aids that, I think it’s a good idea.

I am a little wary given past experience, however. Cotton does have an existing market, which tilts in its favor, but (and again please let me know if I’m way off target) I wonder if there will be varieties that can do well up here consistently. I wonder if there are varieties that could decently handle some years when frosts come sooner.

I also wonder whether you could get crop insurance on it. Would anyone insure cotton this far north? It wasn’t clear from the article, and, without insurance, cotton’s a gamble.

If you know more than I do, and how could you not, I know little about it, please feel free to speak up in the comments.

As one last side note, I have a friend who farms and one year got ahold of some cotton seeds after taking a trip further south. He planted a few in his house garden. They did make it to completion. I plan on doing the same if I can get my hands on some too.

https://www.thefencepost.com/news/making-way-for-colorado-cotton/

A decent primer on heat pumps

The video linked at bottom is by a gentleman whose videos I’ve posted before (see, for example, his explainer on landfills).

I wanted to share his video on heat pumps because it provides a pretty approachable introduction to how they work (although his particular heat pump is a geothermal and not air-sourced version--a distinction he covers). He also covers some of the ways in which a heat pump performs and runs differently than, say, a furnace.

He also gives some numbers about the costs, including the operating AND (this being a rarity in talk about electrification) upfront costs.

What I like about it is that, while my goals in terms of house design may not align with his, while my politics may not align with his, he doesn’t let advocacy get in the way of the truth.

Worth a watch

In honor of all those who served...

In honor of all who served. Take a minute to remember (and thank either in the silence of your heart or out loud) those who served today.

Our country would not be what it is without their sacrifice.

Thanks Dad and thanks Nate.