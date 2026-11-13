Lorena Garcia appointed to the Joint Budget Committee (JBC)





Per the Colorado Democrats' press release linked first below, Democrat Socialist Lorena Garcia is now going to be on the state's powerful JBC.



What does the JBC do? A lot. It's a big deal.



I put the legislature's webpage on the JBC second below if you want to go deeper into the topic, but a quote from the summary portion of the page will suffice for our purposes here:



"The JBC is statutorily charged with analyzing the management, operations, programs, and fiscal needs of the departments of state government. The state Constitution requires a balanced budget. The JBC holds hearings and reviews the executive budget request and the budget requests submitted by each state agency and institution (including those submitted by the judicial department)."



Besides the concern that the Democrats put a socialist in on the budget committee, I want to point out something a reader had mentioned to me.



I'll tee it off by pointing to an earlier op ed I'd done on Rep Garcia.** In that op ed you see the connections between state grants and a nonprofit that Rep Garcia is the director of. Since getting appointed to the state legislature, both Rep Garcia and the nonprofit have fared well: Rep Garcia's salary jumped as did the revenue (much of it grants from the state) for her nonprofit, the Statewide Parent Coalition.



Wading further into the swamp, I point you the fourth link below which details how the Statewide Parent Coalition ponied up some last minute dough to help get Amendment 87 on the ballot (this in addition to "volunteer" labor by their staffer--none of which, I'm sure, had any connection to tax dollars or things purchased with tax dollars).



Knowing that context, if you didn't before, I return now and excerpt from the quote I put up before:



"The JBC holds hearings and reviews the ... budget requests submitted by each state agency and institution."



Yeah, no way this will be any sort of conflict of interest. No way this will result in more swampwater. No way this will strengthen the pipeline of money that takes dollars from you and diverts them to nonprofits and NGO's that the ruling party likes (with said NGOs and nonprofits turning around to support them in turn).



**The numbers in the op ed are older, but I assure you that the relationship between the state and Ms. Garcia's nonprofit has only grown stronger; the dollar amounts have only gotten bigger.



https://www.cohousedems.com/news/brown-and-garc%C3%ADa-appointed-to-jbc



https://content.leg.colorado.gov/agencies/joint-budget-committee/role-joint-budget-committee



https://completecolorado.com/2025/07/02/tax-dollars-colorado-non-profit-lorena-garcia/



https://coloradosun.com/2026/10/02/amendment-87-graduated-income-tax-colorado-voters-guide/

“It’s not buy and dry.” The more they insist, the more I think we need to watch.





The article linked at bottom is about a novel project to build some water infrastructure on the South Platte: in brief, it’s an agreement between the Lower South Platte Water Conservancy District (which I and many of my neighbors live and pay property taxes in), Parker, and Castle Rock. As conceived currently, it would build a reservoir and diversion structures out near Fort Morgan, along with a pipeline to the Front Range.



Screenshot 1 attached came from the article and lays it out schematically.



I’ll give you the quote that I excerpted above prior to explaining more.



“’It’s not buy and dry. It’s a different method,’ said Gene Manuello, a long-time rancher and feed lot operator who also sits on the board of the Lower South Platte Water Conservancy District. ‘The need for water up here isn’t nearly as big as the need to protect against buy and dry.’”



I’m not here to say Mr. Manuello is not being truthful. As a matter of fact, the paragraph that follows this quote seems to indicate there are some restrictions on the water movement:



“The deal includes strict rules that prohibit any water that has been obtained by taking it off farm fields from being stored or delivered through the project.”



I do think, however, that those who live, work, and farm in the Lower South Platte Valley need to be cautious and need to watch this effort closely. I say that for a couple reasons.



The first is simple “trust but verify”. The stakes are way too high here to sit by and assume everything goes to plan. If you have ever traveled through the Lower Arkansas River Valley, you know what I mean.



If you are someone who uses water and are physically located in the Lower South Platte basin, keep your eyes and ears open so you don’t get surprised. I will try my best to update as I hear. If you catch wind of something, please share.



For the second, I’ll pull another quote and explain after. Quoting:



“Joe Frank is manager of the Lower South Platte Water Conservancy District. He said work is beginning now on how to structure costs. ‘We don’t know what it looks like yet,’ Frank said. ‘But we’re looking at sharing costs based on the economic benefits of the project. Our users might get 50% of the water, but they won’t pay 50% of the costs. We’re looking at grant funding to help with our side of this. And we might go to a vote of the people to secure bonding authority. It has to be affordable,’ Frank said.”



Per the second link below, the Lower South Platte Water Conservancy district has gotten into trouble breaking the rules of TABOR.** Back in 2019, they doubled their property tax rates without asking. Then they proceed to lose repeatedly but continued to appeal until finally the Colorado Supreme Court refused to review their case and their loss at the appellate level stuck.

Mr. Frank, in the quote from the Sun piece, says all the right things. Oh, this has to be affordable. We’re sharing costs based on economic benefits. We might go to a vote of the people.

Happy to hear it all, but there’s a lack of trust there.

In reading the Sun piece, this appears to be something that might benefit both water users in the Lower South Platte AND the two communities along the Front Range. God willing and the creek DO rise: it all depends on enough water in the river to meet the various water calls by senior rights.

It’s just something that bears scrutiny.

**Remember the good old days of TABOR? Pepperidge Farm remembers.

https://coloradosun.com/2026/10/30/sterling-pipeline-castle-rock-parker-lower-south-platte-river/



https://www.ntu.org/foundation/detail/tabor-wins-colorado-supreme-court-declines-to-review-taxpayer-victory-against-water-conservancy-district

It’s okay to doubt, it’s okay to not be sure.

That time of the week again. This will be the last post til Sunday and thus it’s time for something fun, something not directly related to politics.

Rabbi Ben Ezra (see the poem linked at bottom) has been on my list to share for some time now. He has been repeatedly been bumped as I find fun garden stuff to share, but enough waiting. Bring him to the front and let him speak.

I will leave it to you to wade into the poem. There’s plenty there to chew on. I want to highlight one particular passage:

Rather I prize the doubt

Low kinds exist without,

Finished and finite clods,

untroubled by a spark.

There’s a lot of themes in the poem--youth vs. age, man being made in God’s image thus gifted with reason,** our reason and doubt a sign that there is a God--but the reason I highlight this particular passage is because I want to point out that it’s okay to doubt.

It is, in fact, whether you are religious or not, a hallmark of humanity. Doubt is not a failure, it is a sign that you have reason and are using it.

Embrace it. Learn to be okay with holding back your judgment. Learn to be okay with answering someone with “I don’t know, I’ll have to think about it.”

There’s an art to doubt and the more you practice it, the better you’ll get at finding the healthy amount, the amount that lets you still function but not get led around by the nose or hop around from thing to thing like a rabbit.

I don’t have a program for you; I struggle with it myself. Being paralyzed is my usual problem. In keeping with the rabbi, I’ve learned to do better the older I get.

That’s it for today. DON’T doubt that, barring some emergency, I’ll be back at it Sunday.

**Consider the following: “Irks care the crop-full bird? Frets doubt the

maw-crammed beast?”

https://poets.org/poem/rabbi-ben-ezra