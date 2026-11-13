Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Pixel Chi's avatar
Pixel Chi
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Regarding Lorena's elevation to the JBC, it's just a matter of time before the JBC becomes Colorado's version of the Politburo. I can't wait for the first 5-year plan. Hey, the voter's voted for this.

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